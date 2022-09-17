Read full article on original website
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Amherst girls volleyball team curtails Westfield’s win streak
WESTFIELD – Three steps forward, one step back. The Westfield High School girls volleyball team entered their latest contest against Amherst riding a three-game win streak, having beaten Pittsfield, Minnechaug, and Lee in sweeping sets. The Hurricanes blew the Bombers off course though with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 sweep on Wednesday evening.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Westfield Tech boys soccer team stays unbeaten with 9-1 win over Gateway, & more
Westfield Tech stayed unbeaten with a convincing victory, improving to 5-0-1. The Tigers will next hit the road at Hoosac Valley on Friday.
Scoreboard: Minnechaug gymnastics team wins meet against Agawam and Chicopee Comp
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Minnechaug gymnastics team took home the top team score at its meet against Agawam and Chicopee Comp on Wednesday. The Falcons scored 125.1, while Agawam came in second with a score of 115.95 and the Colts scored 102.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Amherst climbs list, two teams join rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the third installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Scoreboard: Greenfield boys’ soccer earns first win of the season, 3-2 over Sci-Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Greenfield boys’ soccer team got in the win column for the first time this season, defeating Sci-Tech, 3-2, on Wednesday.
Scoreboard: Greenfield boys’ golf takes down Turner Falls, winning 12.5-11.5 & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. In a close win, Greenfield took down Turner Falls with a score of 12.5-11.5. Despite Turner Falls winning the same number of rounds, the Green Waves had the upper hand and took home the victory.
Gatherings set for Anna Burns, Amherst junior who died running a race
Dates for informal gatherings are scheduled for this week for the Amherst High School junior who died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a cross-country race. Anna Burns, 16, was near the end of their cross-country race in Ludlow when they had a cardiac arrest and died on Tuesday,...
Amherst community mourns death of Anna Burns, junior who suffered cardiac arrest after cross country meet
The Amherst and several Western Massachusetts athletic communities are in mourning this week after the death of Hurricanes junior Anna Burns. According to Burns’ obituary, they suffered cardiac arrest near the end of their cross country race against Ludlow on Sept. 13.
Victor Santos dominates through seven scoreless innings, but WooSox bats fall quiet, bullpen falters in 5-0 loss
WORCESTER -- It was a classic pitchers’ duel at Polar Park on a beautiful fall night as WooSox starter Victor Santos and Syracuse starter Jose Butto battled for seven scoreless innings. But things unraveled for the WooSox in the late innings, as the bullpen gave up five runs over...
Sci-Tech dedicates gymnasium to late coach Kamari Williams
Those who knew Kamari B. Williams spoke with admiration about what he accomplished when he lived, but they were also grateful for the community’s response after he passed. “He was so close to us,” said Gloria Williams, the mother of the former Springfield High School of Science and Technology boys basketball coach who died at 36 in April of 2020.
Westfield walkers will support Jimmy Fund, each other, in marathon walk
WESTFIELD — On Oct. 2, seven city residents, and their friends and family, will raise funds for cancer research and treatment through the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. For most participants, including Westfield native Karen Buoniconti, the walk is personal.
Worcester Technical High School saw ‘remarkable turnaround’ new report says
Once considered among the poorest performing vocational-technical schools in Massachusetts, Worcester Technical High School was recognized for its turnaround efforts in a recent report by the Pioneer Institute For Public Policy Research. Worcester Tech and its achievements were named alongside those of Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy in Springfield...
East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant
EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
Safety concerns will restrict access to Southwick campus on school days
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland Granville Regional School District plans to soon close the district’s campus to the general public beginning next month as a safety measure for students. Superintendent Jennifer Willard told the School Committee Tuesday evening that she met with police officials about campus security, and that...
Southwick sees state dialogue on North Pond ‘headed in the right direction’
SOUTHWICK — Town officials and representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game met at the North Pond Conservation Area earlier this month and Conservation Commission members say the town is in good standing with the state after the area had been plagued by litter and erosion. Conservation...
GoFundMe set up for family of April Handley, woman killed in collision with school bus in Shrewsbury
A fundraiser has been created to help raise funds for the family of a Shrewsbury woman who was killed in a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury last week. April Handley, 49, died after colliding with a bus while driving on Thursday, Sept. 15, near the intersection of May Street and South Quinsigamond Avenue around 10:55 a.m.
Westfield City Hall will turn purple to shed light on Chiari malformation
WESTFIELD — Mayor Mike McCabe announced this week that City Hall will “Light It Up Purple” by shining purple lights on the building on the evenings of Sept. 22 to 26 in honor of Chiari Malformation Awareness month, on the request of a resident suffering from the disorder.
Local Puerto Rican delegation calls for Western Massachusetts to assist Puerto Rico in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona
SPRINGFIELD - Local Puerto Rican elected officials called on those interested in helping Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona to donate money to grass-roots organizations that are already on the island and providing aid. In a makeshift press briefing in front of the Old San Juan Bakery on...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100K prize won off ticket in Leicester
A $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize was claimed off of a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” ticket in Leicester Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Crossroads Marketplace in Leicester, which is located at 1060 North Main St. It was one of 216 tickets worth $100,000 from the game “$15,000,000 Money...
Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines
SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
