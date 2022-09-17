ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Amherst girls volleyball team curtails Westfield’s win streak

WESTFIELD – Three steps forward, one step back. The Westfield High School girls volleyball team entered their latest contest against Amherst riding a three-game win streak, having beaten Pittsfield, Minnechaug, and Lee in sweeping sets. The Hurricanes blew the Bombers off course though with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 sweep on Wednesday evening.
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
Westfield, MA
Sports
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
East Longmeadow, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Sinks#Minnechaug#Bombers#Spartans
MassLive.com

Sci-Tech dedicates gymnasium to late coach Kamari Williams

Those who knew Kamari B. Williams spoke with admiration about what he accomplished when he lived, but they were also grateful for the community’s response after he passed. “He was so close to us,” said Gloria Williams, the mother of the former Springfield High School of Science and Technology boys basketball coach who died at 36 in April of 2020.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant

EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines

SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy