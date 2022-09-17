ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Tony Hawk visits Columbus skatepark designed by his father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Skateboarder Tony Hawk was in Columbus on Tuesday to visit the site of a skatepark his father designed more than 30 years ago. Hawk visited the skatepark at Dodge Park in Franklinton on Tuesday, he shared in a Facebook post. His father, Frank, was hired by the city in the late […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. No further details are available at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is responding to a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education. “This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.” During the state board’s meeting Tuesday, dozens spoke […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Metropolitan Club CEO announces retirement after 20 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Club, Jane Scott, announced her retirement at the organization’s annual meeting on Wednesday. Scott will end her tenure in May of next year after serving as CEO since September 2003. “The Metropolitan Club plays an important and unique role in Columbus,” Scott said in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus thief found guilty in 2017 slayings of two men

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was found guilty Monday of killing two people during separate robbery attempts. A Franklin County jury found 27-year-old Trevor Sands, who is incarcerated at a federal prison in West Virginia, guilty of fatally shooting two men after attempting to steal from them in April and May 2017, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Mid-Ohio free market opens in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday morning marks the official opening of the new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House in South Linden. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, which provides all the items at no cost. The idea behind this location and the four other Mid-Ohio markets […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mid-Ohio Market opens at St. Stephen’s Community House to help feed families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday marked the opening of a new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective which provides all items at no cost. The new location, plus four other Mid-Ohio Markets, will help families make ends meet.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus approves 60 metal detectors for schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board approved the purchase of 60 metal detectors for district buildings during a meeting Tuesday. The total cost for the detectors is approximately $250,000. While it’s unclear when or where the equipment would be installed, several board members were adamant that communication needs to take place so […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Murder charges formally filed in Short North beating death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of the victim in a fatal assault said the suspects have been formally charged with murder two days after the man succumbed to his injuries. Murder charges in the death of Greg Coleman Jr. were filed Tuesday against two suspects in connection with the Sept. 5 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot and stormy end to summer on Wednesday

We start the early morning hours off with a cluster of storms moving through the area, mainly tapering off by the morning commute. On the backend of this, we’ll see some clearing, and a strong southerly breeze. Those two things will allow us to heat up BIG TIME this afternoon, sending our daytime highs into the low 90s, but feeling even hotter with increased humidity.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Loaded gun found in Columbus student’s backpack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition. Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained […]
COLUMBUS, OH

