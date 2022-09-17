Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Concert Review: Jaden ends ‘summertime in Columbus’ at Back to School ConcertThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 60th Farm Science Review to showcase the newest technology in agricultureThe LanternLondon, OH
Football: ‘Definitely one of the best’: Stroud’s physical, mental talents increase Heisman, NFL Draft stockThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Tony Hawk visits Columbus skatepark designed by his father
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Skateboarder Tony Hawk was in Columbus on Tuesday to visit the site of a skatepark his father designed more than 30 years ago. Hawk visited the skatepark at Dodge Park in Franklinton on Tuesday, he shared in a Facebook post. His father, Frank, was hired by the city in the late […]
Gun for tardiness: Police go to Columbus high school after student explains why he was late
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A student’s explanation for why he was late to school Tuesday sent Columbus police officers to an area high school. As staff at Whetstone High School stopped the student when he showed up late, he joked that it was because another student was showing him a handgun, according to the Columbus […]
Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking County
THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — From Apashe to Zubah and about 160 bands in between, the Lost Lands music festival near Thornville is open until Sunday. About 25,000 cars from all over the country — as well as people from Australia, Great Britain, and France — will travel toward Thornville and Legend Valley, where the Licking […]
Columbus school board stresses communication about metal detectors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School District took another step this week to try to keep weapons out of schools, approving the purchase of dozens of walk-through metal detectors. The move comes less than a year after CCS started using wand metal detectors. The district is spending just over $261,000 on 60 of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. No further details are available at […]
Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is responding to a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education. “This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.” During the state board’s meeting Tuesday, dozens spoke […]
Columbus Metropolitan Club CEO announces retirement after 20 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Club, Jane Scott, announced her retirement at the organization’s annual meeting on Wednesday. Scott will end her tenure in May of next year after serving as CEO since September 2003. “The Metropolitan Club plays an important and unique role in Columbus,” Scott said in […]
Columbus thief found guilty in 2017 slayings of two men
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was found guilty Monday of killing two people during separate robbery attempts. A Franklin County jury found 27-year-old Trevor Sands, who is incarcerated at a federal prison in West Virginia, guilty of fatally shooting two men after attempting to steal from them in April and May 2017, according […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Mid-Ohio free market opens in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday morning marks the official opening of the new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House in South Linden. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, which provides all the items at no cost. The idea behind this location and the four other Mid-Ohio markets […]
Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
Chophouse 614 completes conversion from Urban’s Chophouse, opening private lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The restaurant may be called Chophouse 614, but 305 is the area code that inspires the Short North spot’s new owner. The former Urban’s Chophouse at 1079 N. High St. and two other bars in the Luxe 23 building were acquired earlier this year by the 614 Hospitality Group. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Mid-Ohio Market opens at St. Stephen’s Community House to help feed families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday marked the opening of a new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective which provides all items at no cost. The new location, plus four other Mid-Ohio Markets, will help families make ends meet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
Camera catches Columbus teens stomping on car in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
Columbus approves 60 metal detectors for schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board approved the purchase of 60 metal detectors for district buildings during a meeting Tuesday. The total cost for the detectors is approximately $250,000. While it’s unclear when or where the equipment would be installed, several board members were adamant that communication needs to take place so […]
Two sought in trade of stolen vehicle in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of duping someone by using a stolen car during a vehicle trade last week. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Stover, 30, and Flossie Brown, 40, are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the Sept. […]
Ready to ‘call a strike,’ central Ohio union schedules one more negotiation with Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing Kroger employees said Wednesday that Kroger will come back and bargain, as both the grocery chain and union simultaneously take measures to prepare for a labor strike that could come. “We are working to secure a deal that works for them, and have scheduled a time to return […]
Murder charges formally filed in Short North beating death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of the victim in a fatal assault said the suspects have been formally charged with murder two days after the man succumbed to his injuries. Murder charges in the death of Greg Coleman Jr. were filed Tuesday against two suspects in connection with the Sept. 5 […]
NBC4 Columbus
Hot and stormy end to summer on Wednesday
We start the early morning hours off with a cluster of storms moving through the area, mainly tapering off by the morning commute. On the backend of this, we’ll see some clearing, and a strong southerly breeze. Those two things will allow us to heat up BIG TIME this afternoon, sending our daytime highs into the low 90s, but feeling even hotter with increased humidity.
Loaded gun found in Columbus student’s backpack
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition. Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained […]
Comments / 0