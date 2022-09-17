Read full article on original website
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 PM PDT this evening for a. portion of northern California, including the following county,. Shasta. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and...
One of Yelp's top Bay Area restaurants is in a Peninsula park-and-ride lot
"It's just good, quality ingredients and prepared with love."
3 SF homes get $10M price cut in more signs of a cooling Bay Area housing market
Is a $10 million-plus price cut becoming a Pac Heights trend?
Live Nation’s New ‘Club Pass’ Gets You Access to (Almost) Every Show at Your Local Venue for the Rest of the Year
There’s an exclusive new club in town, and for live music fans, it’s one you won’t want to miss. This week, Live Nation unveiled its latest promotion for concertgoers with its new Club Pass promotion. Starting on September 19 and running until September 30, you can buy a Club Pass to see shows this fall at a variety of music venues in your local area.
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
The Daily 09-20-22 What's in store for the most expensive park in SF history
A project to transform a defunct boatyard into a waterfront park linking 64 acres of open space along the city's often-overlooked far southeast corner finally broke ground Wednesday, after 10 years of planning. The area has been fenced off and inaccessible to the public for three decades – it was even featured in the opening sequence of "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," in which a preacher stands on a milk crate in front of the property, shouting, "This is your home! Do something!" And something is finally being done.
Here's how much rain fell in the SF Bay Area, more to come Monday
A cold front swept the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering refreshing soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended.
Berkeley pizza chain Sliver has opened a new Bay Area restaurant
The vegetarian pizza shop sells just one type of pizza per day on a sourdough crust, just like Cheese Board.
'Very dangerous': First responders rescue 3 swimmers in SF waters Friday night
Rescue swimmers pulled three people from waters off San Francisco on Friday night.
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
After sad closure, ex-employees of Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe plan to reopen the Emeryville diner
Three former employees will take over ownership of the 20-year-old diner.
All the features coming to San Francisco's forthcoming waterfront park
What will soon become India Basin Waterfront Park has been an abandoned boatyard for 30 years.
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
Fatal Collision On Interstate 880 Near David Road
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision late Monday on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the Davis Road off-ramp. The CHP received reports beginning at 11:53 p.m. from callers who saw or heard the crash, reportedly involving a black SUV on the right hand side of the highway. The incident caused no reported lane closures.
Central San Rafael Northbound Highway 101 Off-Ramp To Close For Caltrans Work
The Central San Rafael exit off of U.S. Highway 101 northbound in San Rafael will be closed overnights starting Tuesday, Caltrans has announced. Caltrans is continuing the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project for pavement and electrical work on the ramp. The exit will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day to do drainage and curb ramp work.
