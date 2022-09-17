A project to transform a defunct boatyard into a waterfront park linking 64 acres of open space along the city's often-overlooked far southeast corner finally broke ground Wednesday, after 10 years of planning. The area has been fenced off and inaccessible to the public for three decades – it was even featured in the opening sequence of "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," in which a preacher stands on a milk crate in front of the property, shouting, "This is your home! Do something!" And something is finally being done.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO