NBC Bay Area
SF School Board Holds Off Recognizing Muslim Holidays in District's Schools
After passing a resolution last month to include two Muslim holidays on the San Francisco Unified School District's calendar, the district's school board voted Tuesday to reverse that decision. The resolution approved Tuesday will suspend the board's initial resolution to recognize Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as holidays in the...
NBC Bay Area
SF Teachers to Receive 6% Pay Raise as Part of Deal With School Board
Teachers in San Francisco are expected to receive a boost in pay this fall, after reaching a tentative agreement with school district leaders. Members of the United Educators of San Francisco will get a 6% raise for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a statement from the San Francisco Unified School District. The move would be retroactive to July 1, once the agreement is finalized.
11 Bay Area campuses recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
SAN FRANCISCO – Eleven Bay Area schools are among 29 statewide that were named Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.There were 297 schools across the nation that received the honor, which recognizes overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.The Bay Area schools honored at Ralston Intermediate School in Belmont, Burlingame Intermediate School in Burlingame, Eleanor Murray Fallon School and Harold William Kolb School in Dublin, Orinda Intermediate School in Orinda, Thomas S. Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, Lawton Alternative School in San Francisco, and Coyote Creek Elementary...
NBC Bay Area
Leaders Roll Up Their Sleeves to Increase Voter Participation in Latino Community
National Voter Registration Day is of special significance to one community across the state including in the Bay Area. Latino leaders say more needs to be done to increase voter participation in their community and some are already taking action. Only 15% of Latinos voted in California's primary election and...
NBC Bay Area
Video Shows Woman Taking Latin American Flags Down at Oakland School
School leaders in the East Bay are speaking out after seeing a video of an unknown woman pulling down several Latin American flags raised in front of a school campus. The flags, which are now up again at the Havenscourt School campus in East Oakland, are part of the school's way to celebrate Hispanic heritage. Educators are turning the unfortunate incident into a teachable moment for students.
NBC Bay Area
Community Demands Action After Violent 24 Hours in Oakland
Four people were shot and killed in Oakland in a 24-hour string of violence plaguing the city. The latest killing took place almost at the steps of City Hall, interrupting a city council meeting Tuesday. “This is the fourth homicide investigators are investigating in less than 24 hours,” said Kim...
NBC Bay Area
Pumpkins in the Park
The Guadalupe River Park Conservancy is hosting the annual Pumpkins in the Park on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Discovery Meadow adjacent to The Children’s Discovery Museum. The free event will feature a pumpkin patch, performances, food trucks, community booths, River Park tours,...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith's Trial Begins
Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was in court in San Jose Wednesday to begin her legal fight against corruption and misconduct charges. Smith, who is in her 24th year as the county's top cop, faces five counts of willful and corrupt misconduct for allegedly giving concealed weapons permits to campaign donors or special VIPs.
NBC Bay Area
'We Are Going to Continue to Struggle': Oakland Police Seek More Officers
A recent spree of violence in Oakland highlighted a strain in the city's police department. Oakland police Deputy Chief James Beere said the department doesn't have enough officers to protect the city like it wants. "If we don’t have the appropriate numbers to reflect the population, we are going to...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan
SAN JOSE, Calif. - After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons.
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
NBC Bay Area
SF Supes Approve Measure Giving Police Access to Private Security Cameras
Police in San Francisco will have access to security cameras not owned by the city to aid in their efforts to fight crime. The Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday by a 7-4 vote an ordinance that, as described in a news release from Mayor London Breed, "will clarify and explicitly authorize law enforcement to temporarily use non-city owned cameras to respond to the challenges presented by organized criminal activity, homicides, gun violence, officer misconduct, among other crimes, while strengthening critical safeguards and oversight to prevent misuse."
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
NBC Bay Area
Dreamforce Brings Business, Heavy Security Back to the City
The Dreamforce crowds are back. The conference welcomed thousands of attendees in San Francisco with its first non-socially distanced events since the start of the pandemic. For local businesses, this meant good news after struggling through a sluggish recovery. "I'm glad the pandemic is over and we're able to come...
NBC Bay Area
Corruption Trial Against Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff to Begin With Jury Selection
The corruption trial against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was set to begin with jury selection Wednesday. Smith is fighting a number of corruption accusations from a civil grand jury, meaning the trial is neither civil nor criminal. The accusations include claims Smith issued concealed gun permits in exchange for political donations.
NBC Bay Area
Family Rallies for Coach Shot While Breaking Up Fight in Front of Vallejo High School
The family of an East Bay football coach is rallying together to support him after he was shot while trying to break up a fight in front of Vallejo High School. Joseph Pastrana is the father of a toddler with a daughter on the way and his wife and his young son watched the shooting in real time.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on her support of Proposition 30
(Inside California Politics) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her support for Proposition 30. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 million dollars. Mayor Schaaf discusses why she supports the proposition, the benefits […]
NBC Bay Area
Two Mountain Lions Spotted Attacking Deer in San Mateo Backyard
A pair of mountain lions were seen early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a San Mateo home attacking a deer, a resident reported to police, and the police department issued an advisory. At about 1:05 a.m., a resident called police and told them he saw the cougars attacking the...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Group Sending Relief to Puerto Rico in Wake of Hurricane Fiona
As people in Puerto Rico face massive flooding and power outages due to Hurricane Fiona, one Bay Area group is scrambling to send them relief supplies. Maria Acevedo, the president of the Puerto Rican Civic Club of San Jose is worried about her relatives in Puerto Rico, more than 3,000 miles away. She said that roads have washed out where they live and there is flooding in homes.
