myedmondsnews.com
Council considers permanent design standards for downtown zone, recognizes Laura Johnson
Edmonds city councilmembers and the public had a chance to share their opinions Tuesday night during a public hearing on draft permanent design standards for multifamily buildings in downtown Edmonds’ BD2 zone. While the council won’t make a final decision until Oct. 4 on the standards, they did take action on one element Tuesday night — removing a proposal to allow rooftop deck space.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds man honored for search and rescue work in Kittitas County
Edmonds resident Guy Mansfield and search and rescue teammate Lauren Heitman received a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Award of Merit this week for their extended work with the Washington State Search and Rescue Planning Unit on the Devil’s Slide search for a deputy Seattle fire chief in November 2021.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County League of Women Voters announces online candidate forums
This fall, Washington state voters will elect state legislators, congressional representatives and others, within newly created voting-districts. The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County announced it is scheduling a robust series of candidate forums, asking questions of candidates in these races:. Pre-recorded forums: (The league is in the process...
myedmondsnews.com
Findings of recent city waterfront study topic of Sept. 26 Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting
The Edmonds Civic Roundtable is hosting a panel discussion from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 to explore the findings of the recent City of Edmonds waterfront study. The panelists include City of Edmonds Environmental Programs Manager Kernen Lien and Port of Edmonds Executive Director Bob McChesney. The waterfront study is...
myedmondsnews.com
Mountlake Terrace works to clean up crime at Studio 6 hotel
You might think you’ve heard this story before. But not this twist. A local city has crime problems at a motel – drugs, domestic violence, trespass, assault – and the city can’t seem to find a way to get the motel to clean out the bad actors and make their place safer.
myedmondsnews.com
Mural Project Edmonds’ 2022 mural going up on 4th Avenue
For so many who call Edmonds home, it feels like the perfect storybook setting. Mural Project Edmonds said this emotion is illustrated quite literally in its newest mural, located on the south-facing wall of 114 4th Ave. N. According to a Mural Project Edmonds announcement, muralist A.J. Power is painting...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Seal pup at the beach
Ron LaRue spotted this seal pup on the beach in Edmonds Tuesday afternoon. It’s a good reminder to leave them alone if you see them. To learn more about seal pups, visit the Sno-King Marine Mammal Response Group atwww.skmmr.org for information.
myedmondsnews.com
Kristina Anne Brown: Remembered for her quiet strength and kind presence
May 7, 1974 – March 1, 2022. On March 1, 2022, Kristina Anne Brown died peacefully with her family at her bedside having been held with loving support in the challenging final months and weeks of her life. Throughout her struggles, her endurance was remarkable, and she never wavered in her determination and optimism as she met each difficulty with a spirit of resilience coupled with grace and generosity to all who became part of her world.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Fresh Pacific Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Fresh Pacific Oysters, fried and served with fries and Scotty’s special tartar sauce. The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, but note that the special is available Friday and Saturday only.
myedmondsnews.com
All ages invited to learn about bird-friendly gardening Oct. 1-2
Edmonds Floretum Garden Club and Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in Shoreline are offering a new fall youth and family event Oct. 1-2, and this time it’s all about birds. Learn how the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden cares for its feathered friends and ways you can make your home and garden bird-friendly this winter. This event features fun activities for youth and adults as well as a take-home craft, while supplies last.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds police release photos of possible suspect vehicle in Sept. 13 indecent liberties assault
Edmonds police said Wednesday they are continuing to investigate the Sept. 13 indecent liberties assault at Ranch 99 Market, and they now have photos of the possible vehicle the suspect was driving. The suspect entered the Ranch 99 Market at 22511 Highway 99 just after 8 p.m. Sept. 13. According...
myedmondsnews.com
Fitness Corner: Appreciation through absence
When I was growing up, all I ever wanted was a pool. I was obsessed with pools. The most exciting thing in the world for me was when my grandmother would come to visit from England and stay at a hotel with a pool. My sister and I would be in that pool all day every day, no exaggeration.
