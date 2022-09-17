Read full article on original website
Greater Manchester Mental Health Center set to honor Sheppard, Monahan and Paschell
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester will honor outstanding individuals for their tireless contributions, which have supported the greater Manchester communities and New Hampshire citizens who are affected by mental illness. The prestigious Wheelock-Nardi Advocacy Award is presented each year to an individual or organization that exemplifies a high standard of commitment and advocacy for those with mental illness. This year, the honor will go to Jim Monahan and Susan Paschell, both of the Dupont Group. Through their tireless legislative work, both Jim and Susan have persistently supported the needs of those in New Hampshire, affected by mental illness. Jim is the President of The Dupont Group, based in Concord, New Hampshire.
Call for photographers and digital artists for images reflecting NH’s diverse communities
MANCHESTER, NH – Over a year ago, a number of local, state, and regional community groups and racial justice allies began collaborating on a new policy and advocacy organization focused on advancing issues of racial and economic justice and health equity in New Hampshire. As a result of this work, I am pleased to share that a new policy and advocacy organization is about to launch here in the Granite State.
Office of Mayor Joyce Craig to be Drop-Off Location for Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge
MANCHESTER, NH — Today, Mayor Joyce Craig announced that her office, located at City Hall (3rd Floor), 1 City Hall Plaza, is a drop-off location for the Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber, the goal of Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge...
Elliot Health System welcomes 4 new providers specializing in gastroenterology, pediatrics, vascular and trauma surgeries
MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce four new providers to its practices. These new providers offer many years of experience and deep expertise in their fields. Arathi Rajendra Komarla, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist, joins Elliot Gastroenterology. A graduate of the University of Miami’s Honors...
The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
A place of healing: Brigit’s Garden breaks ground at Livingston Park
MANCHESTER, NH – The Brigit A. Feeney Foundation for Hope and Healing announced today that it has broken ground on Brigit’s Garden, a public garden within Livingston Park in the City of Manchester. Brigit’s Garden, the Foundation’s inaugural project, is funded by donations from the family and friends of Brigit A. Feeney, a Victim and Witness Advocate with the NH Department of Justice, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2021. The Foundation’s mission is to increase recognition and support for professional Victim Witness Advocates.
Elliott Berry, longest-serving legal aid lawyer in New Hampshire, to retire
MANCHESTER, NH – Elliott Berry, who has been one of the most prominent anti-poverty advocates in New Hampshire for nearly 50 years and the architect of many of its legal protections for tenants, has announced his retirement, effective October 31, 2022. Berry has been an attorney at NH Legal Assistance (NHLA) for his entire career.
On building community: Lessons for Manchester from Kendall Square Development in Cambridge
MANCHESTER, NH – Liz Hitchcock, founder of Bookery in downtown Manchester, hosted fellow entrepreneurs Robert Buderi and C.A. Webb Wednesday night in a presentation titled “Building an Innovative Community: Lessons from Kendall Square.”. There were two major takeaways from the conversation: 1. It takes time to build community,...
Elliot Berry, on a career devoted to protecting the vulnerable: ‘If you don’t have a place to live, your whole life unravels’
MANCHESTER, NH – For nearly a half-century, New Hampshire Legal Assistance Attorney Elliott Berry has been the person tenants turn to for help when facing housing problems including evictions. This week, he announced he is retiring effective Oct. 31, 2022. It comes at a time when Berry says the...
Sept. 24 HOPE Recovery Fest: Finding people who are your kind of broken and working to fix yourself and each other
MANCHESTER, NH – Community is hard to maintain but the results are transformational. Hope for New Hampshire Recovery is a Manchester nonprofit where community is the message, purpose and secret ingredient. In Johann Hari’s famous words, “The opposite of addiction is connection.” Hope strives to connect people in recovery with those struggling toward addiction’s escape door.
Temporary Night time Lane Closure on I-293 in Manchester
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the right lane to inspect a sewer line, on the southbound barrel of I-293 in Manchester, on Thursday evening, September 22, 2022 from 7 pm to midnight. The sewer pipe is located between Exits 6 and 5 and the work zone will not impact any on or off-ramps in the area.
Oct. 16: Kingston Library to host Fuel for Vets brunch and art auction
KINGSTON, NH – The Kingston Community Library is sponsoring a live Art Auction of original artwork created by New Hampshire artists to raise funds for Fuel for Veterans. The auction will be held in the Kingston Community Library on Sunday, October 16, 2022, where Professional Fundraising Auctioneer, Michael Chambers of Atkinson, NH will conduct the auction from 12-2 p.m.
Double Midnight Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Granite State Comicon
MANCHESTER, NH – The atmosphere outside the Expo Center in Manchester next to the Doubletree Hilton hotel on Saturday morning was bursting with activity. A line wound through the entrance three to four rows deep. The attendance was far greater than Friday afternoon and evening, as many people sought to get their tickets at the moment. Convivial conversation drowned out almost all other noise as attendees waited patiently in line.
Oct. 11: Science on Tap launches 10th season with ‘Now What? Science After Death’
MANCHESTER, NH – The SEE Science Center will launch its 10th season of Science on Tap on October 11. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic that take place monthly from fall to spring. The 2022-2023 season is sponsored by Cambridge Trust.
MPD Under the Radar: Woman claims employee randomly attacked her at gas pump
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36, of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street.
Fisher Cats close season with thrilling one-run win
Manchester, N.H. – The Fisher Cats closed the 2022 season in front of a lively crowd at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday afternoon. After being no-hit through six innings, New Hampshire (59-79) scored the decisive run in the bottom of the seventh to win, 1-0, over the Harrisburg Senators (52-85). The Cats took five of the six games from the Senators this week.
Memorial boys make bold statement with 8-0 beatdown of Bishop Guertin
NASHUA, NH — On paper, it should have been a competitive match between two of the teams jockeying for position atop the Division I boys soccer standings. In reality, Manchester Memorial sent a loud message to other title contenders, dismantling Bishop Guertin, 8-0, Tuesday afternoon in Nashua. It was...
Book review: Squashed, by Meaghan Tosi
GOFFSTOWN, NH – Autumn is about life’s last chance to shine before winter brings dormancy. It’s about fallen leaves and gentle breezes, brownish-red hues and muddy shoes, and harvests of the last remaining hardy plants – including pumpkins. Squashed is mainly about pumpkins. Squashed is an...
