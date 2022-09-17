Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Nebraska RB Allen out for season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph. As a result, Allen will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The freshman running back ranks second on the team with 190 rushing yards. Allen had two...
KSNB Local4
Jordan Larson joins Midland volleyball as volunteer assistant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As a national champion, a three-time All-American, and a three-time Olympian, Jordan Larson boasts a résumé that ranks her among the greatest players in the history of volleyball in the United States. The Hooper, Nebraska native is now hoping to lend some of that...
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball handles Crete in triangular
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings volleyball hosted a triangular with Crete and Gothenburg Tuesday. In the first matchup of the day, the Tigers played against the Cardinals and won 2-0. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball sweeps York University in dominate fashion
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The now seventh-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team used its depth to sweep York University (-15, -7, -12) Monday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was just the second all-time meeting between the Lopers (13-1) and NAIA Panthers (2-10). Coming off a tough MIAA...
KSNB Local4
UNK track, cross country bring Bonsall family closer together
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Brady Bonsall and his wife Sherri aren’t the kind of parents who force their kids to follow in their footsteps. They were both standout runners at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the couple met as members of the cross country and track teams, but they never pushed their kids to participate in a specific sport.
KSNB Local4
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation is underway following reported inappropriate behavior in the Kearney High student section of Tuesday night’s varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High. Complaints from LHS parents and players include people in the KHS student section yelling derogatory comments and reaching out to touch players...
KSNB Local4
“Falling” temperatures bring an autumn feel....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mid to late September usually conjures up thoughts of pulling out the fleece pullovers and lighting up the fire pit for the first time, but that was likely furthest from your mind today. Certainly not when most of the area was dealing with high 90 and 100 degree weather. It was a record breaking day for many towns. It was the second latest 100 degree reading for Grand Island today and for Lincoln it was the first back to back 100 degree days ever for the month of September.
KSNB Local4
Booster clinics scheduled for September and October in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October. Upcoming clinics include:. Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to...
KSNB Local4
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits, along with a new album, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour will make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at...
KSNB Local4
Survivor of skydiving accident now fighting for his life
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A skydiver is still fighting for his life in the hospital following an accident at the Crete Airport last week. The son of Rómulo Suárez said in a GoFundMe campaign that his father is in critical condition at the ICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Suárez is being treated for multiple fractures and brain swelling. As of Tuesday night, he is unconscious and not breathing on his own.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Task Force One deploys to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire Fighters don’t just answer the call for help here in Lincoln, in fact, they’re ready to put their skills to work on the front lines of any disaster, wherever it may happen. That includes Hurricane Fiona which hit Puerto Rico on Sunday.
KSNB Local4
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
KSNB Local4
Troopers locate 20 LBs of cocaine on I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate 80...
KSNB Local4
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department released the name of a 34-year-old man who died after a skydiving accident which occurred at the Crete Airport on Thursday. According to officials, the deceased’s name is 34-year-old William Seale of St. Petersburg, FL. According to witnesses, a pair of...
