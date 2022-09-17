WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come.
According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average).
The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced County and the western side of Fresno County have a chance of showers on that day. The mountains would also have a little moisture, with potentially up to an inch of snow in elevations above 9,000 feet.RELATED: Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared
On Monday and Tuesday, there is also a chance of rain and temperatures in the upper 70s – but not for long as warmer conditions will return with higher temperatures.
