Coral Springs, FL

Click10.com

Man faces charges for ‘stealing’ homes in Broward with deed scam

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who stands accused of stealing houses from property owners in Broward County and defrauding the buyers with fraudulent deeds is facing criminal charges Wednesday. Christine McFarland is the legitimate owner of a home she purchased in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, but Roosevelt Permenter...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Coral Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Bobby Lewis
Gian Marco
CBS Miami

Man hurt during shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- Police were investigating after a man was hurt when someone opened fire overnight at a Pompano Beach apartment complex, authorities said.The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach early in the morning.Mackenzie Reimer, who lives in the apartment complex, was alarmed by the news."I woke up to go to 7-Eleven (and) they told me I was walking in a crime scene," Reimer said. "Which is basically wrapped around the whole building."Sheriff's deputies erected crime scene tape that blocked off the entrance...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines

A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
#Property Crime#Burglary#Grand Theft#Trespass Structure
Click10.com

Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Tow truck driver shoots, kills car owner during repossession attempt, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead at the scene. Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.  Lakeethie Sowell heard the gunfire from her apartment nearbyShe said she walked out to the street and saw the tow truck driver standing over the man who was shot and killed "He was calm and as people came out he said I think I just killed the man."Robert Sowell says he's puzzled because he saw the tow truck driver hook up the repossessed car and head south but for some reason, the tow truck driver came back.  And that's when the confrontation happened "If you took the vehicle why would you come back?" He saidFort Lauderdale police asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Federal agents seeking help from public to find mail thief in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – More people are coming forward following an exclusive Local 10 News story about a man stealing mail and packages in Broward County. Residents of the same Sunrise neighborhood are upset about the crimes that keep happening over and over. “Our officers are on the lookout for...
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Miami

Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested

A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

South Florida actress missing from Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is looking for a local actress from South Florida after she went missing on Wednesday morning. Officers say 35-year-old Jenna Jowers was last seen by her grandmother at the Target on Linton Boulevard near I-95 at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Jowers left the area alone.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Videos show thief regularly stealing mail in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – Several videos show a thief who rides either a moped or a motorcycle has been stealing mail from Sunrise residents in Broward County. Doug Hughes said the thief stole a package while combing through the neighborhood’s mailboxes. The thief took license plate tags, bills, and...
SUNRISE, FL
