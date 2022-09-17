Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Man faces charges for ‘stealing’ homes in Broward with deed scam
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who stands accused of stealing houses from property owners in Broward County and defrauding the buyers with fraudulent deeds is facing criminal charges Wednesday. Christine McFarland is the legitimate owner of a home she purchased in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, but Roosevelt Permenter...
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Tow truck driver detained in connection with fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police detectives are questioning a tow truck driver who they said fatally shot a man Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around 10:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a man...
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys cops say a thief used a personal watercraft to commit a crime
Call it the perfect Florida Keys crime. A suspect on a personal watercraft stealing fishing equipment from a docked boat. Police say that’s what happened and arrested a Coral Gables man. He’s accused of using a waterbike to steal from a vessel. Frank Alexander Pena, 22, was released...
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
Sovereign citizen threatens to put lean on arresting officers homes
A man claiming to be a Sovereign American national was arrested after threatening to place a lien on deputies homes while being arrested.
WSVN-TV
Man shot and killed by tow truck driver during car repossession in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tow truck driver shot and killed a man during a repossession in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 100 block of Carolina Avenue in the Melrose Park neighborhood, Wednesday morning. According...
Man hurt during shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- Police were investigating after a man was hurt when someone opened fire overnight at a Pompano Beach apartment complex, authorities said.The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach early in the morning.Mackenzie Reimer, who lives in the apartment complex, was alarmed by the news."I woke up to go to 7-Eleven (and) they told me I was walking in a crime scene," Reimer said. "Which is basically wrapped around the whole building."Sheriff's deputies erected crime scene tape that blocked off the entrance...
Click10.com
Broward mother pleads for help to find son’s killer, announces lawsuit against store
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a man shot and killed at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store in March shared a plea for help finding the suspect and announced a lawsuit against the store where the murder took place. Fort Lauderdale resident Steven Black, 34, was gunned down...
NBC Miami
Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines
A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
cw34.com
Deputy investigating collision finds, arrests one of the parties at home, not at the scene
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash west of Boca Raton ended with only one of the people involved talking to a sheriff's deputy. The other is now charged with a lesser crime than hit and run. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. causing her...
Click10.com
Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
Tow truck driver shoots, kills car owner during repossession attempt, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead at the scene. Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Lakeethie Sowell heard the gunfire from her apartment nearbyShe said she walked out to the street and saw the tow truck driver standing over the man who was shot and killed "He was calm and as people came out he said I think I just killed the man."Robert Sowell says he's puzzled because he saw the tow truck driver hook up the repossessed car and head south but for some reason, the tow truck driver came back. And that's when the confrontation happened "If you took the vehicle why would you come back?" He saidFort Lauderdale police asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
Click10.com
Federal agents seeking help from public to find mail thief in Sunrise
SUNRISE, Fla. – More people are coming forward following an exclusive Local 10 News story about a man stealing mail and packages in Broward County. Residents of the same Sunrise neighborhood are upset about the crimes that keep happening over and over. “Our officers are on the lookout for...
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested
A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
cw34.com
South Florida actress missing from Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is looking for a local actress from South Florida after she went missing on Wednesday morning. Officers say 35-year-old Jenna Jowers was last seen by her grandmother at the Target on Linton Boulevard near I-95 at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Jowers left the area alone.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale condo residents fed up with management over lack of security amid crime increase
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Residents of an upscale high-rise in Fort Lauderdale say they are fed up with the uptick in crime inside their building. Those people are on edge, with some even telling Local 10 News wanting to break their lease. The increase in crime has happened at...
Click10.com
Police: Suspect arrested after shots fired at Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck
LAUDERHILL,Fla. – Detectives have arrested a man who they said fired shots at a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck last week. The shooting occurred as three medics and rescue workers were traveling westbound in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street. According to the suspect’s arrest warrant, the shooting damaged...
Click10.com
Videos show thief regularly stealing mail in Sunrise
SUNRISE, Fla. – Several videos show a thief who rides either a moped or a motorcycle has been stealing mail from Sunrise residents in Broward County. Doug Hughes said the thief stole a package while combing through the neighborhood’s mailboxes. The thief took license plate tags, bills, and...
