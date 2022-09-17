ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted

A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riviera Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Riviera Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Scripps Only Content 2022
Click10.com

Man faces charges for ‘stealing’ homes in Broward with deed scam

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who stands accused of stealing houses from property owners in Broward County and defrauding the buyers with fraudulent deeds is facing criminal charges Wednesday. Christine McFarland is the legitimate owner of a home she purchased in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, but Roosevelt Permenter...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Man found dead at Lauderhill apartment complex

Police in Lauderhill were searching Tuesday for clues after the body of a man was found near the tennis courts of an apartment complex.Officers were called to the Circle Apartments located at 2551 NW 56th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man.When police arrived they found the body of the man who died at the scene, according to a written statement by police.Investigators did not immediately say how the man died or if foul play was suspected.Anyone with information was asked to call the Lauderhill Police Departmentt.
LAUDERHILL, FL
cbs12.com

Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man found dead behind business after stabbing in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead behind a business in Belle Glade after deputies say his friends moved him to the back of the store after he was stabbed on Friday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported stabbing incident...
BELLE GLADE, FL
wflx.com

Deputy faces discipline after gun fired at Martin Co. school

A school resource deputy in Martin County will be given more training and is facing discipline after firing a round from his department-issued gun inside a school. The incident occurred Monday at Treasure Coast Classical Academy. Sheriff William Snyder said the deputy was inside his office at the school when...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man accused of defacing Parkland memorial faces judge

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Mondragon was in court after his arrest for allegedly defacing a monument in Parkland, earlier in September. Mondragon has been accused of leaving dead animals on multiple occasions at a memorial...
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested

A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy