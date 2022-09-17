Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Man shot and killed by tow truck driver during car repossession in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tow truck driver shot and killed a man during a repossession in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 100 block of Carolina Avenue in the Melrose Park neighborhood, Wednesday morning. According...
Man wrongly arrested for murder settles lawsuit against sheriff's office
A man who was wrongly arrested for murdering his mother has settled a lawsuit against the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
Click10.com
2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted
A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
Deputies searching for St. Lucie County man missing after Uber ride
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man they say is on pretrial release and has not been seen after taking an Uber ride to a Port St. Lucie location.
NBC Miami
Man Who was Caught on Camera Shooting Up Lauderhill Fire Rescue Truck Arrested: Police
A man who was caught on camera shooting up a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck last week has been arrested, police said. Jermaine Shennett, 41, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm on an emergency medical provider, Lauderhill Police officials said. Officials said three emergency medical...
cw34.com
Deputy investigating collision finds, arrests one of the parties at home, not at the scene
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash west of Boca Raton ended with only one of the people involved talking to a sheriff's deputy. The other is now charged with a lesser crime than hit and run. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. causing her...
NBC Miami
Family of Man Killed in Execution-Style Shooting in Fort Lauderdale Seeking Answers
The family of a man who was fatally shot while shopping at a Fort Lauderdale market in March in a shocking execution-style murder that was caught on camera issued a plea Tuesday for help to find the killer. Collette Black, the mother of 34-year-old Steven Black, spoke at a news...
Click10.com
Man faces charges for ‘stealing’ homes in Broward with deed scam
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who stands accused of stealing houses from property owners in Broward County and defrauding the buyers with fraudulent deeds is facing criminal charges Wednesday. Christine McFarland is the legitimate owner of a home she purchased in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, but Roosevelt Permenter...
Click10.com
Woman allegedly wrecked ex’s car after seeing picture on Facebook of him with new girlfriend
MARGATE, Fla. – A Coral Springs woman is accused of damaging her ex-boyfriend’s car during a fit of jealous rage. Margate Police said Jennifer Sessler, 46, went to the victim’s home in the early morning on Aug. 10. According to an arrest affidavit, Sessler busted both of...
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
Click10.com
Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
Man found dead at Lauderhill apartment complex
Police in Lauderhill were searching Tuesday for clues after the body of a man was found near the tennis courts of an apartment complex.Officers were called to the Circle Apartments located at 2551 NW 56th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man.When police arrived they found the body of the man who died at the scene, according to a written statement by police.Investigators did not immediately say how the man died or if foul play was suspected.Anyone with information was asked to call the Lauderhill Police Departmentt.
cbs12.com
Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
Click10.com
Police searching for two suspects after robbery in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Officers are searching for two suspects after a robbery occurred on Monday night in Pembroke Pines. Pembroke Pines police said the robbery took place near Walmart located at 12800 Pines Blvd. Detectives say one suspect is a black male with hair in twists and is...
cbs12.com
Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
cw34.com
Man found dead behind business after stabbing in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead behind a business in Belle Glade after deputies say his friends moved him to the back of the store after he was stabbed on Friday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported stabbing incident...
wflx.com
Deputy faces discipline after gun fired at Martin Co. school
A school resource deputy in Martin County will be given more training and is facing discipline after firing a round from his department-issued gun inside a school. The incident occurred Monday at Treasure Coast Classical Academy. Sheriff William Snyder said the deputy was inside his office at the school when...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of defacing Parkland memorial faces judge
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Mondragon was in court after his arrest for allegedly defacing a monument in Parkland, earlier in September. Mondragon has been accused of leaving dead animals on multiple occasions at a memorial...
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested
A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
