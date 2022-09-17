Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Charges Expected Against Man Suspected of Shooting Father, Son in Coachella
(CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 20-year-old man accused of shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son in Coachella. Deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday in response to a reported shooting, according to Sgt. David Aldrich with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man suspected of confronting Menifee cops with gun released on bond
A 19-year-old man suspected of brandishing a loaded pistol at Menifee police officers investigating a disturbance, prompting one of them to open fire, was out of custody Monday after posting a $35,000 bond. Robert Arres of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center on Friday night on...
z1077fm.com
Suspect in Yucca Valley Shooting Turns Himself In
The suspect in a Yucca Valley shooting has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday (September 19), deputies form the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a reports of a shooting in the 58000 block of Sun Oro Road in Yucca Valley. Deputies say that Eric Ettleman, a 29 year-old resident of Morongo Valley, arrived at a home, got into a confrontation with a 63 year-old resident, and fired several shots into the house.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Mother, Grandmother Accused in 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death Due in Court
(CNS) – The mother and grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who died in Coachella are slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge and multiple counts of abuse against other children. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, and Hilaria Rangel, 55, were charged Friday along with the boy’s aunt, Miriam...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Domestic Violence Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
(CNS) – A 22-year-old Palm Springs man with a lengthy history of domestic violence allegations pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs was charged with four felony counts after his latest arrest Thursday, one each of inflicting corporal injury, stalking, dissuading a witness and vandalism, according to court records. He was additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a stay away court order and one of resisting arrest.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Two People in Coachella
(CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son, authorities said Sunday. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s officials said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times.
NBC Los Angeles
Redlands Police Investigating Series of Residential Burglaries
The Redlands Police Department is investigating a series of more than a dozen residential burglaries that started being reported at the beginning of September. In many of the reported incidents the individuals accessed the residences through forced entry of a rear sliding glass door. Once they made their way in they ransacked the home and stole items like safes, cash, jewelry, and other valuables.
3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified
The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a 3-year-old girl who was found dead inside a car on Spruce Street last week. The coroner's office has identified the girl as Hanna Valenzuela from Indio. The cause of death is still under investigation. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street The post 3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.
Body found identified as missing Escondido man: police
A body that was found by authorities has been identified as Stanley Stephens, who was reported missing near his home last month, Escondido Police Department announced.
z1077fm.com
Potential student threat at Twentynine Palms Jr. High School thwarted by Sheriff’s office
Updated 9:06AM – We’ve added an official statement from the Sheriff’s Public Information Office:. “Investigators from the Morongo Basin Station received information about the threats last night (Sept. 19) at about 9:45 p.m. Contact was made with the juvenile and the family, investigators are continuing the investigation. We will provide more information when it is available.”
Man arrested in connection with Twentynine Palms stabbing
A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a person hospitalized earlier this month in Twentynine Palms. The stabbing happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 1 on the 6300 block of Ocotillo Avenue. The victim, a 37-year-old man from Twentynine Palms, was taken to the High Desert Medical Center by The post Man arrested in connection with Twentynine Palms stabbing appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Thieves Break Into Riverside County Animal Shelter In Jurupa Valley
One man is in custody, one man is still on the run, and 3 dogs are missing following an early morning break-in at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley on September 14th 2022. Authorities have arrested 21 year old Tymothy (sic) Burns Whitney. Whitney know the woman who...
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning
Two men were arrested after officers found them, opening boxes in a transient encampment near train tracks in Banning, authorities said today. At about 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, Banning police responded to the tracks between Sunset and Highland Springs Avenue on reports of people breaking into train cars and stealing boxes. Officers allegedly found The post Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s deputies notify residents of offender’s release into the community
Borrego Springs, CA–On August 31, Sheriff’s deputies along with the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force went door to door in Borrego Springs to inform the community about a sexually violent predator who will be living in their neighborhood. Michael Martinez is registered as a sex offender...
Man arrested for shooting at a Coachella man and his child.
On September 17, 2022, at 8:08 a.m., Thermal patrol deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in the city of Coachella, referencing a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed a 30-year-old Coachella resident, and his 8-year-old son were in the area, when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle The post Man arrested for shooting at a Coachella man and his child. appeared first on KESQ.
Man arrested after 3 dogs stolen from Jurupa Valley animal shelter
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man suspected of breaking into an animal shelter in Jurupa Valley and stealing three dogs last week. Sheriff’s officials said 20-year-old Tymothy Burns-Whitney was arrested as part of the investigation. Detectives believe Burns-Whitney worked with a second unidentified man to break into the shelter and steal the […]
Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad, News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a The post Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
John Burns, 50, Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing Outside Escondido Burger King
A transient who was convicted of fatally stabbing a man outside an Escondido fast-food restaurant was sentenced Monday to 35 years to life in state prison. John Christopher Burns, 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Vista jury last year for the Jan. 27, 2020, killing of Jose De Jesus Martinez.
nbcpalmsprings.com
8-year-old boy attacked by neighbor’s Pit Bull in Indio
INDIO (CNS) – An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized today after being. attacked by a pit bull belonging to neighbors of his relatives in Indio. The boy was visiting an aunt at her home in the 47000 block of Calle. Diamante when the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel...
KTLA.com
San Bernardino police officer collides with motorcycle while responding to call
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon after they were struck by a San Bernardino Police Department officer responding to a call for service. The officer’s lights and sirens were on when their vehicle and the motorcycle collided at Waterman Avenue and 5th Street at about 2:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Thomas of the SBPD.
