Cathedral City, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Charges Expected Against Man Suspected of Shooting Father, Son in Coachella

(CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 20-year-old man accused of shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son in Coachella. Deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday in response to a reported shooting, according to Sgt. David Aldrich with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

Suspect in Yucca Valley Shooting Turns Himself In

The suspect in a Yucca Valley shooting has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday (September 19), deputies form the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a reports of a shooting in the 58000 block of Sun Oro Road in Yucca Valley. Deputies say that Eric Ettleman, a 29 year-old resident of Morongo Valley, arrived at a home, got into a confrontation with a 63 year-old resident, and fired several shots into the house.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Mother, Grandmother Accused in 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death Due in Court

(CNS) – The mother and grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who died in Coachella are slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge and multiple counts of abuse against other children. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, and Hilaria Rangel, 55, were charged Friday along with the boy’s aunt, Miriam...
COACHELLA, CA
Cathedral City, CA
Cathedral City, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Domestic Violence Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

(CNS) – A 22-year-old Palm Springs man with a lengthy history of domestic violence allegations pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs was charged with four felony counts after his latest arrest Thursday, one each of inflicting corporal injury, stalking, dissuading a witness and vandalism, according to court records. He was additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a stay away court order and one of resisting arrest.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Two People in Coachella

(CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son, authorities said Sunday. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s officials said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times.
COACHELLA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Redlands Police Investigating Series of Residential Burglaries

The Redlands Police Department is investigating a series of more than a dozen residential burglaries that started being reported at the beginning of September. In many of the reported incidents the individuals accessed the residences through forced entry of a rear sliding glass door. Once they made their way in they ransacked the home and stole items like safes, cash, jewelry, and other valuables.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a 3-year-old girl who was found dead inside a car on Spruce Street last week. The coroner's office has identified the girl as Hanna Valenzuela from Indio. The cause of death is still under investigation. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street The post 3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
#City Police
z1077fm.com

Potential student threat at Twentynine Palms Jr. High School thwarted by Sheriff’s office

Updated 9:06AM – We’ve added an official statement from the Sheriff’s Public Information Office:. “Investigators from the Morongo Basin Station received information about the threats last night (Sept. 19) at about 9:45 p.m. Contact was made with the juvenile and the family, investigators are continuing the investigation. We will provide more information when it is available.”
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in connection with Twentynine Palms stabbing

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a person hospitalized earlier this month in Twentynine Palms. The stabbing happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 1 on the 6300 block of Ocotillo Avenue. The victim, a 37-year-old man from Twentynine Palms, was taken to the High Desert Medical Center by The post Man arrested in connection with Twentynine Palms stabbing appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning

Two men were arrested after officers found them, opening boxes in a transient encampment near train tracks in Banning, authorities said today. At about 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, Banning police responded to the tracks between Sunset and Highland Springs Avenue on reports of people breaking into train cars and stealing boxes. Officers allegedly found The post Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested for shooting at a Coachella man and his child.

On September 17, 2022, at 8:08 a.m., Thermal patrol deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in the city of Coachella, referencing a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed a 30-year-old Coachella resident, and his 8-year-old son were in the area, when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle The post Man arrested for shooting at a Coachella man and his child. appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after 3 dogs stolen from Jurupa Valley animal shelter

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man suspected of breaking into an animal shelter in Jurupa Valley and stealing three dogs last week. Sheriff’s officials said 20-year-old Tymothy Burns-Whitney was arrested as part of the investigation. Detectives believe Burns-Whitney worked with a second unidentified man to break into the shelter and steal the […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad, News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a The post Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

8-year-old boy attacked by neighbor’s Pit Bull in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized today after being. attacked by a pit bull belonging to neighbors of his relatives in Indio. The boy was visiting an aunt at her home in the 47000 block of Calle. Diamante when the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel...
INDIO, CA

