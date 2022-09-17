ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Motorcyclist fatally struck by BART train after crashing, landing on tracks

OAKLAND -- BART is reporting major delays in the East Bay after a motorcyclist crashed and landed on BART tracks before being fatally struck by a train.

BART first notified the public with via Twitter around 4:20 p.m. Friday. The transit agency later announced that the delays were being caused by a person on the tracks.

BART service was stopped in downtown Oakland in all directions with service stopped between the MacArthur and 12th Street City Center BART stations. BART suggested riders use AC Transit buses 6 and 18 as an option as of 4:45 p.m.

As of 5:00 pm, service remained truncated between 19th Street and MacArthur, and between West Oakland and Lake Merritt.

BART officials later provided an update after limited service was restored. Officials said a motorcyclist was involved in a collision near 23rd and Northgate, where the Oakland underground tunnel ascends to aerial tracks

The motorcyclist hit the BART right-of-way barrier and was ejected onto the BART tracks and was then struck by a train.

BART and Oakland police are at the scene and investigating the incident, transit officials said. The Richmond- and Antioch-bound trains are running in limited capacity.

The incident came at peak commuting time, and has led to significant complaints from passengers on social media.

Delays are expected to continue into the evening, officials said.

