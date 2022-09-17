ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 9

Wallace Ewell
3d ago

who meets up with strangers at night to sell a rolex? especially in a place where there wouldn't be any witnesses? Dude was probably there to buy drugs and things didn't go right....

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Suspect identified in south valley police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We now know the name of the suspect involved in a police shooting over the weekend. LVMPD says it happened Saturday night, in the south valley around 7:30 p.m. Police say Steven Michael Trovato confronted officers in their patrol car, holding a gun. That's when...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kmvt

Police: Man stabs, kills woman as she slept outside business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas said a man is accused of walking up and stabbing an unknown woman while she slept outside a business. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the business around 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Once there, officers said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police arrest two suspects after shooting in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LVMPD arrested two suspects after a shooting in the west valley on September 12. Suspect Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday, and Elijah Warren was arrested on Wednesday. According to police, a woman, her boyfriend, and two men drove to Alta and Pavilion Center Drive...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Summerlin#Guns#Two Guys#Violent Crime#Facebook Marketplace#Chrysler
Fox5 KVVU

French Bulldog stolen from backyard of Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pricey dog was stolen from a Henderson backyard near Gibson and Galleria, and the crime was caught on camera. “I let her out to use the restroom... They jumped the fence within 15 seconds, and they took her,” Melissa Gomez told FOX5. Gomez...
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas officers identified in police shooting that wounded suspect

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have identified two officers who shot and wounded a suspect during an incident in the south valley over the weekend. Officers Devonte Gleason, 29, and Marlon Salazar, 31, are both assigned to the Enterprise Area Command's community policing division, LVMPD said in a media release.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy