State College, PA

247Sports

Ohio State's top Big Ten competitor is Penn State, not Michigan: college football analyst

Ohio State remains the favorite to capture the Big Ten East title this year after a one-year absence atop the division. But which Big Ten team comes next? That depends on who one asks. The Associated Press Top 25 poll has Michigan hot on Ohio State's heels. But 247Sports' Carl Reed said he favors another Big Ten school: Penn State. On The Block, 247Sports' Emily Proud asked Reed whether, if Penn State and Michigan met on a field this Saturday, Reed would favor Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin highlights the play of two key defenders from win over Auburn

James Franklin was impressed by how well his defense played on Saturday. Zakee Wheatley and Adisa Isaac are two names that he mentioned that stood out to him. Wheatley had 1 interception and 2 total tackles. Dubbed the "Turnover King" this offseason, Wheatley's nickname has started to become much more than just a title. He has also had 1 forced fumble as well.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don't expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin reveals philosophy when it comes to coaching staff: 'I'm going to provide a level of freedom'

James Franklin has been at Penn State since 2014. Since then, there's been a number of people who have worked on his staff. Franklin was asked how he is to work for on Wednesday. One of the more recent departures from Penn State's staff was former DC Brent Pry, who is now the head coach at Virginia Tech. His replacement, Manny Diaz, has drawn rave reviews after the Auburn game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State hoops freshmen struggle to film promotional hype video

Penn State basketball's freshmen are experiencing the awkwardness of being in front of a camera that they probably expected coming into college. In a Tweet from Penn State on Monday, the 5 freshman couldn't keep a straight face while shooting a hype video. While it may have been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
