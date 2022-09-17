ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UH baseball standout Josh Rojas nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

Former University of Hawaii baseball standout Josh Rojas has been nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award.

The Roberto Clemente Award, according to MLB.com, is “bestowed annually to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

A player for each MLB team gets nominated for the award. Rojas is the nominee for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rojas was nominated for his service in the Arizona area, which also happens to be where he grew up.

Voting for the award will be done online and can be found here.

