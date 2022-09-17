ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sara Thompson
5d ago

weather their was intent or not she should have never had that gun at school. what if it would have accidently gone off. next if their was no intent to use it then why bring it to school where you know you would get in trouble.

Tanya Axtell
5d ago

and now arrest the parents, please, they are responsible for their minor child, because how did the kid get the gun in the first place ..I gotta say it...in my day we were taught to respect firearms and did not touch them unless we had permission and not only did we know where they were, the gun cabinet was glass doors and never locked with the ammunition stored in it's boxes below. we didn't touch them, they were not ours and they were dangerous if handled wrong

Somebody Youusetoknow
5d ago

She still should be punished. Just because she said she had no intention of using it doesn't make it true. What was the reason to bring it to school then? Thank god everything turned out ok.

