ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Masked person attempts to steal ATM in North Spokane

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDx56_0hyrYz4A00
Credit: STCU

SPOKANE, Wash. — A masked person attempted to steal an ATM from STCU’s North Branch Friday morning.

The bank released security photos of an individual who attempted to steal and damaged one of its ATMs. The person was wearing a mask of an old man, a black American Eagle hoodie, and black pants.

The person was also driving a stolen 2015 Nissan Pathfinder. Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies believe the same individual tried to steal a different ATM at another bank two hours later.

If you have any details or information regarding this masked person, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD searching for missing endangered indigenous man

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered indigenous person, last seen at the Sacred Heart Hospital. Forty-year-old Eugene Klatush, who goes by “Layton,” is considered endangered due to his disabilities and medications not being taken. He is about 5’10”, 190 pounds, and has dark brown hair with brown eyes. He was...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atms#North Branch#Crime#Fraud#Atm#Stcu#American#Spokane County Sheriff#Rewritten
yaktrinews.com

Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at his apartment on Arnold Drive in Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KLEWTV

Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
COTTONWOOD, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck hits power pole at 40th and Grand

SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck hit a power pole at the intersection of 40th and Grand on Spokane’s South Hill. A handful of Avista customers temporarily lost power, but service has been restored in the area. It is not clear if anyone was hurt. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

Citizen tip leads to major drug bust

OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy