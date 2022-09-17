Masked person attempts to steal ATM in North Spokane

Credit: STCU

SPOKANE, Wash. — A masked person attempted to steal an ATM from STCU’s North Branch Friday morning.

The bank released security photos of an individual who attempted to steal and damaged one of its ATMs. The person was wearing a mask of an old man, a black American Eagle hoodie, and black pants.

The person was also driving a stolen 2015 Nissan Pathfinder. Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies believe the same individual tried to steal a different ATM at another bank two hours later.

If you have any details or information regarding this masked person, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.