Mississippi State

Tonya Wilder
5d ago

Tate knows he is apart of this also. That's why he fired the guy that was actually investigating this TANF scheme. He knew he was about to get caught up. Smh. He was part of that administration therefore, he is justvas guilty. He needs to keep his nose out of this investigation. Also, had this been anyone else, they would be locked up already. Sitting in jail waiting for a court appearance. But I guess this is another one of those things that Mississippi will sweep under the rug.

Wayne Upshaw Jr
4d ago

Reeves has got to go,! He went all in to cover this up. He should be prosecuted for hindering prosecution. The thieves will get to pay some money back and say oops I didn't know if get caught, with no other repercussions. Poor folks get jailed for years for $1000, but millionaires can steal millions. Bryant and Favre for prison 2024. Liars.

The Truth
5d ago

Tate Reeves said he will go after those individuals,he didn't say he.. will go after Phil Bryant or Brett Favres ,he will do nothing to his partners in crime.

