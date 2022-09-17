ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MA

WCVB

A serious medical challenge led to the creation of Fulton Guitar

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Steve Snyder was pursuing his dream of a career in medicine when a mysterious illness set him back. After a liver transplant, he found himself a new path and way to heal.Fulton Guitars are custom-built electric guitars that have found their way into the hands of some accomplished musical artists.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

WCVB CHANNEL 5 AND THE GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK PARTNER FOR A DAY OF GIVING ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd

BOSTON — Hunger is an unfortunate reality for so many here in Massachusetts, with the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic and rising costs of food due to inflation only compounding the problem. September marks Hunger Action Month, and WCVB Channel 5 is once again joining with the Greater Boston Food Bank to raise much needed funds in the fight against food insecurity by televising a special day-longDAY OF GIVING fundraiser on Thursday, September 22nd.
BOSTON, MA
Anchor’d Inc gives back to women who have experienced trauma

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ever wondered how you could incorporate the soothing tranquility and wellness benefits of the ocean into your home life and self-care routine, while giving back to your local community?. Anchor'd Inc is a coastal-themed home decor and organic bath and body wellness boutique that also helps...
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Many of Boston's fire boxes are over a century old and are still operating smoothly

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheBoston Fire Department’s alarm boxes are the same as they ever were – 170 years on the job, and they still work. They are brightly colored, well-marked and appear every 1,000 feet on Boston streets. Still, the vast communications system has, through time and familiarity, become almost invisible — hidden in plain sight.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Last Open Streets Boston event to launch this Saturday

BOSTON — Dorchester Avenue will be closed this weekend for the last Open Streets Boston event of 2022. Two miles of Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard will be closed this Saturday, opening the street for pedestrian use between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During these times, the street will be used for walking, rolling, jogging and biking, Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said during a news conference.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston University student reports drink was spiked in off-campus incident

BOSTON — Boston University officials confirmed Wednesday that campus police shared at least one complaint about a recent drink-spiking incident with the Boston Police Department. A BU spokesperson said the university's Judicial Affairs office is also following up on at least one report, which involved a student who reported...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Arboretum donates trees to Boston as city launches forestry division

BOSTON — The Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University donated 10 trees to Boston on Wednesday to mark the city's new efforts to increase tree cover. Mayor Michelle Wu visited the arboretum to announce the launch of a new city Forestry Division to help add more trees across Boston. Her announcement will more than triple the size of the city's tree-related workforce, from 5 employees to 16.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Logan Express to resume shuttles from Back Bay

BOSTON — Starting in October, Logan Express will start running service again between Boston's Back Bay and the Airport. MassPort halted the shuttle service during the pandemic because hardly anybody was riding it and a bus driver shortage delayed its re-launch. Service is now scheduled to resume on Oct....
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MassDOT issues warning ahead of climate change protest in Boston

A group of climate activists in Boston say they are planning to blockade several major traffic routes in the city on Wednesday morning. Their stated goal is to raise attention to the "climate emergency" and to pressure Massachusetts lawmakers to ban new fossil-fuel infrastructure.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

23,267 athletes qualify for the 127th Boston Marathon

BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association announced that all qualified athletes who submitted applications for the 127th Boston Marathon have been admitted to the race. “We are eager to kick off the road to Boston for qualified participants from around the world,” said acting Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A. Jack Fleming. “We are very much looking forward to the 127th running of the Boston Marathon in just seven months.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Video: Some sun returns today

BOSTON — Get the latest Boston-area weather forecast. Waking up to damp conditions Wednesday with areas of mist, drizzle and fog. Improvements coming with clouds breaking for sun and temps rebounding into the 70s this afternoon.
BOSTON, MA

