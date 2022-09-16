Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
First weekend for the Big E reaches groundbreaking record
The first day of the Big E reached an All-time attendance record on Friday, with over 87,000 visitors.
The Big E features numerous classics to new ‘wild’ food options
The Big E's first weekend is wrapping up and 22News went in search of new and returning foods to find at the fairgrounds.
Big E brings new, small, local businesses to its Front Porch
WEST SPRINGFIELD -- For the next three weekends Tina D’Agostino will be bringing her floral arrangements, potted succulents and mini-Halloween pumpkins to the Eastern States Exposition as part of the Front Porch area that is attracting a host of local and new businesses to the Big E. “As a...
Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines
SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Halloween Lights!
Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
Western Massachusetts restaurants bring The Big E themed food to customers
The Big E has officially begun in West Springfield. However, fair food is taking over Western Massachusetts. Multiple local restaurants are using the third largest fair in North America as a theme for their own businesses. The Sweet Boutique, a new bakery in East Longmeadow, told MassLive they rotate menu...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Live Give Play, Spiritos Properties Plan 79 King Street Active Adult Community in Northampton, Massachusetts
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — Live Give Play and Spiritos Properties have announced plans for 79 King Street, an active adult community in Northampton, a suburb of Springfield. The property is located downtown on a walk/bike path and steps from Smith College. The 70-unit community is designed to achieve Passive House...
Car in flames in Chicopee over the weekend
A car was up in flames on 391 in Chicopee over the weekend.
Eyewitness News
Local families concerned for loved ones in Puerto Rico after hurricane
(WFSB) - Most of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona barreled into the island over the weekend. It comes nearly five years to the day since Hurricane Maria caused widespread devastation and flooding. That hurricane prompted many families to move to Connecticut to rebuild their lives. Eyewitness...
Eyewitness News
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Naugatuck K9 Indy and Officer Durette
Lamont cutting back on debates in race for governor. NEWS CONFERENCE: Farmington officer returns to active duty after recovery. The Farmington department got together to welcome back Officer James O’Donnell to his first patrol shift. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said showers and storms were possible...
Eyewitness News
Conn. locals detail experiences in Puerto Rico during Fiona
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic today after devastating Puerto Rico with over two feet of rain over the past couple of days. On Monday, a flight from Puerto Rico brought passengers and travelers to Connecticut. Channel 3 spoke with a few of...
Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires
The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring it's resplendent display to our vicinity. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
A Legend Returns This Saturday!
Growing up in the Berkshire's, we have a lot of dedicated motorcycle riders around here. Now the only machines I've ever touched in my lifetime were 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, and go-karts. I have never actually climbed on a motorcycle to ride; however, I do know a handful people that have and still do.
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic is always a big issue when the Big E opens up in town, but this year, many residents are complaining about another cause of traffic: trains blocking railroad crossings. Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being done to prevent these issues.
westernmassnews.com
Week 2: B.C. High at Springfield Central, South Hadley at East Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News checked out the action as B.C. High battled Springfield Central and South Hadley and East Longmeadow faced off. Check out the highlights above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Springfield organization offers free vaccine clinic for pets
Getting vaccinated shouldn't stop at yourself or your family. Don't forget about your furry friends!
Overnight rail trail bridge repairs in Westfield begin Sunday night
Overnight repairs on the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge in Westfield will begin on Sunday, September 18 and is expected to last at least four weeks.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow first responders save local boy, gift him special surprise
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A young Longmeadow boy has first responders to thank for helping him during an emergency and they surprised him with a special delivery. Nolan Egan is your typical eight-year-old who loves baseball. Three weeks ago, he was out playing catch with his dad when he was stung by a bee.
