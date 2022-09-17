ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings, Eagles update Friday injury reports

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irJmU_0hyrXy9E00

It's a pretty clean injury sheet, though D.J. Wonnum's name was added Friday.

After seeing only one player miss practice Thursday due to an injury, the Vikings added a key player to the injury list Friday as defensive end D.J. Wonnum was a limited participant because of a foot injury.

Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. missed Friday's practice with a quad injury, meaning his chances of playing Monday night in Philadelphia is decreasing.

It's likely that Booth will be listed as doubtful or out when the official injury report is released Saturday. Wonnum's status is more up in the air as this is the first time his name appeared on the injury report.

Wonnum recorded a sack in 21 defensive snaps against the Packers in Week 1. He also played on 12 special teams snaps.

The Eagles are healthy with the exception of losing defensive end Derek Barnett for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn ACL against the Lions in Week 1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
Record-Courier

Balance, teamwork lift Vikings on 'the chase'

GARRETTSVILLE — "The Chase" is now halfway through. The first chase, anyway, as the Vikings hunt their first league title in girls soccer. While longtime Portage County League, Portage Trail Conference and now Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference rival Garfield gave Waterloo a stern test at JAG Field Wednesday night, the Vikings emerged with a 3-1 victory thanks to a pair of second-half goals, thus finishing their first turn through league play with a 6-0-1 mark.
WATERLOO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
854
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy