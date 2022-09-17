Vikings, Eagles update Friday injury reports

It's a pretty clean injury sheet, though D.J. Wonnum's name was added Friday.

After seeing only one player miss practice Thursday due to an injury, the Vikings added a key player to the injury list Friday as defensive end D.J. Wonnum was a limited participant because of a foot injury.

Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. missed Friday's practice with a quad injury, meaning his chances of playing Monday night in Philadelphia is decreasing.

It's likely that Booth will be listed as doubtful or out when the official injury report is released Saturday. Wonnum's status is more up in the air as this is the first time his name appeared on the injury report.

Wonnum recorded a sack in 21 defensive snaps against the Packers in Week 1. He also played on 12 special teams snaps.

The Eagles are healthy with the exception of losing defensive end Derek Barnett for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn ACL against the Lions in Week 1.