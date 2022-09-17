ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's 49ers Quarterback News

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly signing veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Benkert worked out with the Niners on Tuesday following the season-ending ankle injury for Trey Lance this past weekend. Through stints as a backup for the Atlanta Falcons and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers thought Jimmy G to Commanders likely pre-surgery

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo surely has paid off, but it might not have been the perfect outcome for San Francisco, had Garoppolo landed with another team. One team who showed major interest in Garoppolo was the Washington Commanders. It was set to become a reality until the 30-year-old QB underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, ESPN reported, citing sources.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Dumars
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades

In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Is team in worse shape after Lance injury?

This was the whole idea behind bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Garoppolo was the insurance policy, and the 49ers will get indemnified much sooner than they had hoped or anticipated. Quarterback Trey Lance on Monday underwent surgery to repair an ankle fracture and ligament damage. His season is over....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Trey Lance#Jimmy Garoppolo#Pistons#American Football#Qb
ClutchPoints

Latest George Kittle injury update will excite 49ers fans ahead SNF vs. Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers have had to play the first two games of the season without one of their best players, tight end George Kittle. That could change heading into a Week 3 Sunday Night football matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kittle received a very positive update on Wednesday, lending optimism that he could take the field for his 2022 49ers debut against the Broncos this weekend. Nick Wagoner of ESPN has the details.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

49ers work out five quarterbacks

With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy