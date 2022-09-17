ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Photos show what happened when 50 migrants were dropped off in Martha's Vineyard as 'pawns' in US immigration fight

By Vanessa Leroy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2up2AZ_0hyrXry900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRNtD_0hyrXry900
A few of the 50 migrants playing soccer in the driveway at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edgartown.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

From around 3pm on Wednesday to 10am on Friday, 50 migrants from Venezuela were temporary residents of Martha's Vineyard.

They arrived in two planes, seemingly at the direction of Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis — unwittingly becoming pawns in a political game over U.S. immigration policy.

Without a clear plan for where they should go, they spent two nights at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and Parish House in Edgartown. Families stayed in the Parish House, while single people were put across the street in the church.

Church volunteers and others from the community rushed to make their stay as comfortable as possible—while keeping the media that had rushed to the scene a safe distance away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDDke_0hyrXry900
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edgartown.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLtdD_0hyrXry900
A document lists Martha's Vineyard Community Services as a place to send donations.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

In the church parking lot, a group of men kicked around a soccer ball—their bodies outlined by the golden hour light—as volunteers lingered as a wall between the game and the TV news crews and cameras.  A church service was offered, and one of the volunteers gently led those who were staying at the Parish House across the street to the bright red doors of the church.

A heckler clad in a bright blue polo shirt approached two of the women and invited them to go for ice cream. Speaking loudly, he claimed to be a lawyer. When Jackie Stallings, a volunteer, got in his way, he started making accusations that the volunteers are trapping the migrants. The police were called, and soon their blue lights illuminated the road between both buildings. There were no grounds for arrest, but the police stayed and kept watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmypW_0hyrXry900
A heckler, left, is confronted by Vice President of Martha's Vineyard Community Services Larkin Stallings (second from left), a police officer, and volunteer Jackie Stallings (right) at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

At one point, a truck pulled up between the two church buildings carrying stacks of aluminum pans filled with food and Liquid Death Mountain Water. As volunteers began to huddle around the truck and bring the donations inside, Lisa Belcastro, a shelter coordinator, fervently shooed away journalists who were getting in the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwziE_0hyrXry900
A volunteer carries a tray of food into St. Andrews's Parish House.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGWuZ_0hyrXry900
Volunteers bringing donations into the parish house.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

As night fell on Thursday, men and women could be seen stepping out onto the sidewalk to chat or make a phone call. Three men smile broadly as they watch a video on one of their phones. Further along the sidewalk, cigarette plumes evaporate relief into the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HekE_0hyrXry900
Migrants receiving emergency housing stand on the porch of St. Andrew's Parish House.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjfbF_0hyrXry900
Migrants receiving emergency housing stand on the porch of St. Andrew's Parish House.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

One migrant, Carlos, held his phone, spinning around to film the surrounding scenery. He then crossed the street and, with a wide smile, offered a thumbs up to the assembled journalists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwqhk_0hyrXry900
Carlos, a Venezuelan migrant, offers a thumbs up before crossing the street at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

Politicians and immigration lawyers arrived sporadically for impromptu press conferences, saying that Republican governors were using children and vulnerable people as "political pawns" in the fight over immigration policy.

Some migrants agreed to be interviewed by journalists in Spanish, while others observed the scene from the Parish House porch. Two migrants described the confusion that had brought them here, and showed the map of Massachusetts they had been given before boarding the plane. They said they were lured by a woman named "Perla," and that they did not understand where they were transported to or why.

"The state should not be interfering with federal immigration policy," Attorney Rachel Self told journalists as she held up the map the migrants had been given.

Through the windows of the Parish House, children can be seen in a room with yellow walls with puzzle pieces scattered across the floor around them. When an adult sees that a TV camera has aimed its lens in their direction, two women bring a blanket and secure it over the window to block the view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDRvt_0hyrXry900
Massachusetts State Senator Julian Cyr speaks to reporters at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Sept. 15, 2022.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnb0B_0hyrXry900
Mirian Albert, a staff attorney at Lawyers for Civil Rights, speaks to reporters at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Sept. 15, 2022.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIUTg_0hyrXry900
The map that the 50 migrants received before they they boarded flights to Martha's Vineyard.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

On Friday morning, it was sunny in the church parking lot. Shuttle buses have arrived to take them to a ferry, which will bring them to Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne, by the order of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Accommodations there will be better suited for them.

The volunteers gave cheers, hugs, and high-fives as the migrants waited in line and boarded the buses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBKM1_0hyrXry900
The migrants wait to board buses to a ferry, which will take them to depart on buses headed towards Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne, Mass.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FuEL_0hyrXry900
One of the migrants.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10noBM_0hyrXry900
One of the migrants.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FdWm9_0hyrXry900
Lisa Belcastro, a shelter coordinator, speaks to the police officer who is helping migrants file into the bus.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEUJF_0hyrXry900
Migrants prepare to depart on buses.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLKWu_0hyrXry900
A volunteer waves to the departing bus.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

Then, they returned to the church and the parish house to fold up the cots and bring things back to the way they had been before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoKwW_0hyrXry900
The cots that were provided by St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edgartown.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZnH3_0hyrXry900
Volunteers clean up from the migrants short stay at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.

Vanessa Leroy for Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 936

Can't argue facts
4d ago

So when a republican governor relocates illegal immigrants they are using them as pawns but when a Democrat president relocates them in the same manner, it's a humanitarian service.

Reply(136)
373
Troy Baxter
4d ago

SIMPLE FACT: None of this would be happening if this administration did what it’s suppose to do and protected our boarder. This is 100% the democrats fault

Reply(47)
314
Trumps Sharpie
4d ago

Sending 50 illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard wasn't a political stunt. It was giving Democrats what they say they want, but everyone knows is a total lie. 5,000 a day every day. Martha’s Vineyard. Chicago. DC. SF. Philly. Boston. Every day. Every sanctuary city is now a border town. 🇺🇲MAGA🇺🇲

Reply(17)
210
Related
Daily Mail

What homeless crisis? Dozens of rooms and properties are available on Airbnb in Martha's Vineyard - after homelessness director claimed 50 illegal immigrants could not stay because there's 'no affordable housing'

Dozens of modest properties and homes are available for rent on AirBnb on Martha’s Vineyard, DailyMail.com can reveal, despite the island's main homelessness expert claiming there was no affordable housing in which to place migrants. Private rooms and small guest stays are on offer for $180 a night, which...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgartown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Edgartown, MA
Government
City
Florida, MA
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Border crisis laid bare: Eerie night vision footage shows more than 500 people marching into Texas over one night - while 2,500 miles away liberal Martha's Vineyard melted down over just 50 migrants

Shocking night vision footage shows the moment more than 500 migrants sneaked across the southern border into Texas - despite Kamala Harris claiming it was 'secure'. The jaw-dropping thermal imaging video showed sprawling lines of people queuing in Mexico before slowly making their way into Eagle Pass overnight. The three...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Furious Texas Sheriff Announces Criminal Investigation Into Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights

Authorities have confirmed they are opening a criminal investigation into the individuals who “lured” approximately 50 migrants from the migrant resource center in San Antonio to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request.Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the investigation during a press conference Monday “to clear the air for everyone,” alleging that 48 migrants were “lured under false pretenses” to stay at a hotel for a couple of days, shuttled to a plane, flown to Florida, and eventually transported to Martha’s Vineyard, where they had been promised work and solutions to other problems.A number of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Cyr
Person
Ron Desantis
Daily Mail

'How much of that money is going to the migrants? Oh, none': Tucker Carlson notes that a GoFundMe for Martha's Vineyard migrants sent the cash to a $16m local non-profit instead of the 50 Venezuelans

Tucker Carlson on Friday night mocked the residents of Martha's Vineyard for their response to the arrival of 50 Venezuelan migrants, and pointed out that the $43,000 raised in a GoFundMe was not even going directly to those affected. The migrants were flown to the holiday island from Texas on...
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Migrant Claims He Was Paid $200 to Recruit Others for ‘Perla’ in Martha’s Vineyard Stunt

A migrant claims to have been paid $200 cash by a mysterious woman called “Perla” to recruit people from a Texas migrant resource center to board a plane to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for two flights that saw around 50 undocumented migrants transported to the upscale Massachusetts island as part of what the Republican official called “a relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” It follows similar schemes created by fellow conservative governors in Texas and Arizona to move migrants to Democrat-controlled areas in the North in protest of the Biden administration’s border...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Church Service#Republican#The Parish House
Fox News

Pete Hegseth on Martha's Vineyard flight: Illegal migrants should have been greeted with open arms

Fox News host Pete Hegseth slammed liberals for how they handled illegal migrants' arrival at Martha's Vineyard on "Jesse Watters Primetime." PETE HEGSETH: The illegals should have been greeted with open arms as soon as they landed at Martha's Vineyard. Of course, it's a liberal paradise. This is their policies at work. Instead, the residents melted down. They were completely broken by 50 illegal immigrants. First, they blamed DeSantis for not calling ahead.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Business Insider

622K+
Followers
40K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy