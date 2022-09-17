Read full article on original website
KFOR
Strong cold front on the way as Fall officially arrives on Thursday!
Watching a strong cold front for Thursday! Latest data is still showing our next cold front moving south across Oklahoma late Wednesday Night and Thursday. Here’s the weather map Thursday Afternoon showing much cooler temps, gusty north winds! The front will reach OKC after Midnight Wednesday Night and then push all the way into southeastern OK by Thursday afternoon. Behind the front gusty north to northeast winds, temps falling into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a very low chance for some light drizzle mainly across northern Oklahoma on Thursday. Fall officially arrives 8:03 PM Thursday Evening. By Friday morning most places drop into the 50s! Happy Fall!
okcfox.com
John Ballard, the driving force behind the FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive, passes away
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man affectionately known as 'The Bike Guy' passed away on Tuesday. John Ballard, the director of OK Bikes 4 Kids, was known for giving used and brand-new bikes to kids all across Oklahoma. He was the driving force behind the FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive.
okcfox.com
AAA and TSA team together to make travel this holiday season an easier process
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Triple-A (AAA) and TSA are teaming together to help make the travel rush during the holidays easier this holiday season. AAA Oklahoma travel advisors say they see no slowdown in travel bookings through 2023. Because of this, AAA members and the general public can pre-schedule appointments and pre-register online for their travel.
WATCH: Fire Started By Lightning Strike Burns In NW Oklahoma
Parts of NW Oklahoma experienced some severe weather Saturday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties that brought rain, hail and lightning to the area. News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan captured video of a fire that started near Harmon to the west of Vici,...
okcfox.com
Wellness Wednesday: CDC issues alert for virus with Polio-like symptoms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The CDC issued an alert for a virus that is causing Polio-like symptoms. The Enterovirus is a virus is present in Oklahoma and is giving people who contract it symptoms similar to Polio. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health sits down with Fox 25's Dan...
okcfox.com
Measure aiming to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma won't be on November ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A petition that could have legalized recreational marijuana in Oklahoma won't be on the November 2022 ballot. The ruling against State Question 820 was handed down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon. The measure faced numerous challenges in its bid to get placed...
okcfox.com
Growing Oklahoma: How to Grow & Care for Fall Mums
Fall is in the air and that means it's also mum season. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shares how to plant these budding beauties and what other plants are good to put in your garden this time of year. To find out more you can...
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
Oklahoma’s ‘Heavener Runestone’ Remains an Unexplained Sooner State Mystery to This Day!
It's one of Oklahoma's oldest unexplained mysteries, and to this day it remains a hotly debated topic. Have you ever heard of the Heavener Runestone? Some say it's proof that the Vikings actually made it as far inland as Oklahoma, others say it's a modern rune that was carved in the late 1800s by early Scandinavian settlers.
KOCO
California governor pays for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads
OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of California paid for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads. "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." Oklahomans will soon see that on billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads, and the billboards were paid for by California’s governor. The advertisement will soon...
okcfox.com
Educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Governor Stitt came down on. No schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter. But in doing so, the Oklahoma Supreme Court says one branch of government started overriding the powers of another branch of government, which goes against our state's constitution.
How much does a day at the fair cost?
The great state fair of Oklahoma is underway, and we took a day to find out just how much it costs for a fun day at the fair.
“Was it refunded or not?”: Oklahomans following the money after return of rejected Covid medicine
It's a controversial decision that is still making headlines.
okcfox.com
Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
okcfox.com
Joy Hofmeister wants to increase teacher pay by $5K
Oklahoma teachers could soon be seeing a pay increase of $5,000. It's something gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is pushing for to retain and attract qualified professionals to the classroom. "Oklahoma is not competitive anymore with the states around us," said Hofmeister. This has been the case for years in Oklahoma.
Preliminary hearing date set for Oklahoma man accused in toddler’s rape, murder at Enid hotel
A preliminary hearing date has now been set for the man accused of raping and killing a toddler at an Enid motel in April 2022.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
okcfox.com
Man accused of making homemade bomb that could be set off with toy car remote
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — A Maryland man has been accused of making an explosive device that could be detonated remotely, according to court documents. Police said Joseph Vickery, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. His wife, Kristen Lee Vickery, 39, was also arrested on drug charges. Authorities said the device...
