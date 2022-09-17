ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Strong cold front on the way as Fall officially arrives on Thursday!

Watching a strong cold front for Thursday! Latest data is still showing our next cold front moving south across Oklahoma late Wednesday Night and Thursday. Here’s the weather map Thursday Afternoon showing much cooler temps, gusty north winds! The front will reach OKC after Midnight Wednesday Night and then push all the way into southeastern OK by Thursday afternoon. Behind the front gusty north to northeast winds, temps falling into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a very low chance for some light drizzle mainly across northern Oklahoma on Thursday. Fall officially arrives 8:03 PM Thursday Evening. By Friday morning most places drop into the 50s! Happy Fall!
AAA and TSA team together to make travel this holiday season an easier process

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Triple-A (AAA) and TSA are teaming together to help make the travel rush during the holidays easier this holiday season. AAA Oklahoma travel advisors say they see no slowdown in travel bookings through 2023. Because of this, AAA members and the general public can pre-schedule appointments and pre-register online for their travel.
Growing Oklahoma: How to Grow & Care for Fall Mums

Fall is in the air and that means it's also mum season. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shares how to plant these budding beauties and what other plants are good to put in your garden this time of year. To find out more you can...
California governor pays for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads

OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of California paid for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads. "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." Oklahomans will soon see that on billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads, and the billboards were paid for by California’s governor. The advertisement will soon...
Educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Governor Stitt came down on. No schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter. But in doing so, the Oklahoma Supreme Court says one branch of government started overriding the powers of another branch of government, which goes against our state's constitution.
Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
Joy Hofmeister wants to increase teacher pay by $5K

Oklahoma teachers could soon be seeing a pay increase of $5,000. It's something gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is pushing for to retain and attract qualified professionals to the classroom. "Oklahoma is not competitive anymore with the states around us," said Hofmeister. This has been the case for years in Oklahoma.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
