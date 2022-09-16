COLUMBIA, S.C. — Overall we have a pretty nice weekend when it comes to our weather, make sure to get outside and enjoy it!. Highs will be pretty close to norm for this time of the year. Temperatures should be approaching the upper 80s in the afternoon. Winds out of the northeast will keep things drier with lower humilities. As we go into tonight, temperatures will be cooler tonight in the middle 60s with clear conditions.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO