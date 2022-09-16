Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
'Follow Me Crusade' gets ready in Sumter
Two years have gone into the planning of the revival. Native and country music star Lee Brice will be in attendance.
WLTX.com
Summer-like temperatures for most of this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Record high temperatures are possible this week as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the area. A cold front will move through the area later Thursday. A cooler, drier air mass will settle over the area Friday and into the weekend. Sunday was...
WLTX.com
Is This Safe to Eat?
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — With grocery prices on the rise, most of us are trying to stretch our grocery budget. That may include keeping items in the refrigerator, freezer and cupboards a little longer. But is that safe? Learning a little more about food labels can help ensure we are getting the most from our grocery budget.
WLTX.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist rear-ended by truck, killed in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Cassatt man is dead following a crash involving a motorcyclist and a truck that happened Friday evening in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 1 and Park Road as both vehicles were heading south from the Cassatt area toward Camden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLTX.com
ATV crash leaves one dead in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An all-terrain vehicle crash in the median of an Orangeburg County highway left one person dead on Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 South. Jones said a...
WLTX.com
New details released in latest deadly I-77 crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities now say one person has died in a crash that also injured five other people and a dog on I-77 in Chester County early Sunday. According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near mile marker 66 on the southbound side of the interstate. Arriving crews discovered three vehicles, two of which had flipped and landed back on their wheels.
WLTX.com
Warm and sunny weather continues this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Overall we have a pretty nice weekend when it comes to our weather, make sure to get outside and enjoy it!. Highs will be pretty close to norm for this time of the year. Temperatures should be approaching the upper 80s in the afternoon. Winds out of the northeast will keep things drier with lower humilities. As we go into tonight, temperatures will be cooler tonight in the middle 60s with clear conditions.
Comments / 0