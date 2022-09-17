ATLANTA — In the first 45 days of its launch, the 988 Crisis Hotline has seen a large volume of calls and texts from people across the state of Georgia. According to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), 988 calls are being answered in 7.4 seconds on average, and 97% of calls are being answered in-state.

