Yes, it's illegal in Georgia to take a picture of your completed ballot while inside a polling location
ATLANTA — With the countdown to election day just seven weeks away, one Cherokee County voter reached out to the 11Alive Verify team asking whether you can take a picture of your ballot at your polling location after voting?. The viewer said the question was asked at a September...
Court holds off on death row inmate's appeal decision
ATLANTA — Georgia Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday from lawyers for the second time in an attempt to overturn Virgil Presnell Jr.'s conviction and death row sentence. Presnell has been behind bars since 1976. A court convicted him of killing an 8-year-old girl and raping her 10-year-old friend...
Georgia Degrees Pay launches for prospective Georgia college students
ATLANTA — Finding the right college just got a little easier for Georgians. The University System of Georgia (USG) recently launched a new website called Georgia Degrees Pay which Board of Regents Chancellor Sonny Perdue said allows users to make critical decisions regarding affordability and value when it comes to higher education.
Woman wanted in connection to murder in South Carolina believed to be in metro Atlanta: sheriff
ATLANTA — A South Carolina sheriff is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection to a murder. The woman, pictured below, is believed to be somewhere in metro Atlanta, according to the sheriff's office. The Union County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina,...
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Forsyth County as she urges community's support
CUMMING, Ga. — It was a rare stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday, as she campaigned in Forsyth County. The gubernatorial candidate's One Georgia Assembly joined Georgia's 6th Congressional District Democrats inside the FoCAL Center. Stacey Abrams energized the crowd and admitted she needs the votes...
Georgia opioid epidemic spreads across Georgia, teens at risk
ATLANTA — Just one pill can kill. Over the past few years, the opioid epidemic has spread across Georgia. A recent report by the Georgia Department of Public Health says adolescents (persons aged 10-19 years) are the most at risk. The report found adolescent fentanyl deaths rose 800% between...
Payments roll out for Georgians in certain social benefit programs
ATLANTA — There's good news for Georgians enrolled in statewide benefit programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and PeachCare for kids. The first batch of assistance payments have started rolling into bank accounts. They're one time payments of $350. According to the department of human services, those who have email...
'You did nothing wrong' | Family of man shot and killed by Georgia deputy pens heartfelt letter to him
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Habersham County deputy last week, who was responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun, has written him a letter to tell him they sympathize with him. "You did your...
Georgia ovarian cancer survivor encourages women to know the signs
ATLANTA — September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this year, Georgia organizations are encouraging women to check for the signs because the disease could easily go undetected. The American Cancer Society (ACS) said a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer is about 1 in 78 in her lifetime,...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp audio goes viral over morning-after pill conversation
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was trending on Twitter Thursday as thousands of users continued to repost an audio recording of him questioning his stance on contraception. The inquiry was related to contraception and Georgia's 'heartbeat' abortion law, which went into effect in July. The law bans abortion...
Georgia approved for electric vehicle network funding
ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above is about how a GDOT partnership could build electric vehicle chargers. Georgia was one of 34 states approved funding by the Biden Administration on Wednesday to build more electric charging stations along the highway. “This first group of 35 plans from States,...
How Georgia is seeing successful results through new 988 mental health hotline
ATLANTA — In the first 45 days of its launch, the 988 Crisis Hotline has seen a large volume of calls and texts from people across the state of Georgia. According to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), 988 calls are being answered in 7.4 seconds on average, and 97% of calls are being answered in-state.
With new app 'Impact,' Ron Howard hopes to create even for opportunities in Georgia's film industry
ATLANTA — From his start on television series such as "The Andy Griffith Show," and "Happy Days" to directing Oscar-winning films such as "Apollo 13" and "A Beautiful Mind," Ron Howard is no stranger to the work it takes to put together a great piece of entertainment. It takes...
Daughter raises awareness for Hispanics diagnosed with Alzheimer's, shares her mother's experience
ATLANTA — It's a warm day in Atlanta. The sun is out, the birds are chirping. Denise Arribas decides to drive to a park near her home. She brings a photo album and starts scanning through photos from her childhood. "Look at that smile! She's still so stunning," Arribas...
Millions of cars recalled for dangerous airbags. Why used-car dealerships can still sell them to you. | 11Alive Investigates
ATLANTA — John Hilley considers himself lucky. A minor car crash left him with major injuries to his face. A piece of metal sliced through his chin. "I could touch it with my tongue," he described. "It almost killed me. It could have killed me." Another piece of metal...
APD believes woman who went missing in July was murdered, but family remains hopeful
ATLANTA — It's been weeks since a metro Atlanta woman vanished and now police believe she was murdered. However, Allahnia Lenior's family are hopeful she is still alive. Atlanta Police provided an update on the case on Sept. 20, saying they have one suspect, Diante Reynolds, in custody. They are searching for 29-year-old Steve Oboite.
Hospice nurse arranges first Braves game for patient
ATLANTA — A Braves fan from South Carolina was surprised by his hospice nurse with tickets to his first game, according to a video posted by the center on Monday. Don McCorkle is a patient at a PruittHealth Hospice Center in Columbia. He's also a former baseball player who loves the Braves. This was one of the first things Hannah Burris, the hospice's administrator and nurse, realized.
Atlanta mothers who lost children now writing book to help others deal with grief
ATLANTA — Grief is a daily battle for a group of metro Atlanta women who now have a plan to help others deal with the pain of loss. They call themselves the Warrior Moms. They've all lost a child to tragedy and have processed their grief in different ways. Now, pain is their bond.
Details released for services of GSP trooper cadet who died after training exercise
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A celebration of life will be held Saturday for a Georgia State Patrol trooper cadet who died following a training exercise last week. Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree will be remembered by friends, family and the trooper community in services at the Clarence Brown Conference Center starting at 1 p.m.
Man indicted on 8 charges in murder of 18-year-old in metro Atlanta park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. With it being now over a year since authorities found 18-year-old Tori Lang shot to death under a tree at a metro Atlanta park, police have indicted the 20-year-old suspect on eight charges. The new...
