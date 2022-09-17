ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Court holds off on death row inmate's appeal decision

ATLANTA — Georgia Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday from lawyers for the second time in an attempt to overturn Virgil Presnell Jr.'s conviction and death row sentence. Presnell has been behind bars since 1976. A court convicted him of killing an 8-year-old girl and raping her 10-year-old friend...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Georgia Degrees Pay launches for prospective Georgia college students

ATLANTA — Finding the right college just got a little easier for Georgians. The University System of Georgia (USG) recently launched a new website called Georgia Degrees Pay which Board of Regents Chancellor Sonny Perdue said allows users to make critical decisions regarding affordability and value when it comes to higher education.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Government
Payments roll out for Georgians in certain social benefit programs

ATLANTA — There's good news for Georgians enrolled in statewide benefit programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and PeachCare for kids. The first batch of assistance payments have started rolling into bank accounts. They're one time payments of $350. According to the department of human services, those who have email...
Jen Jordan
Georgia approved for electric vehicle network funding

ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above is about how a GDOT partnership could build electric vehicle chargers. Georgia was one of 34 states approved funding by the Biden Administration on Wednesday to build more electric charging stations along the highway. “This first group of 35 plans from States,...
GEORGIA STATE
Hospice nurse arranges first Braves game for patient

ATLANTA — A Braves fan from South Carolina was surprised by his hospice nurse with tickets to his first game, according to a video posted by the center on Monday. Don McCorkle is a patient at a PruittHealth Hospice Center in Columbia. He's also a former baseball player who loves the Braves. This was one of the first things Hannah Burris, the hospice's administrator and nurse, realized.
COLUMBIA, SC
