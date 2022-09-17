ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 5

Related
KOCO

Suspect in custody after standoff situation at Purcell home

PURCELL, Okla. — Authorities took a man into custody after a standoff situation at a Purcell home. The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office told KOCO 5 that the incident started when a man didn't show up for court Wednesday. Deputies obtained an arrest warrant and went to the man's house on 250th Street just east of Interstate 35.
PURCELL, OK
okcfox.com

Judge denies motion to dismiss case against Chickasha man accused of killing three people

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A judge denied a motion to dismiss the case against a man accused of fatally stabbing three people in Chickasha in February 2021. Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart. Authorities said Anderson brought the heart to his aunt and uncle's house, cooked it with potatoes and tried to serve it to them before killing Leon Pye, 67, severely injuring his aunt, and killing Kaeos Yates, the pair's 4-year-old granddaughter.
CHICKASHA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
KOCO

Suspects in two Oklahoma City homicide cases expected in court

OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspects in two separate murder cases in Oklahoma County will be in court Tuesday and expect to get updates. One is for a deadly double shooting in late September 2021 near Southwest 59th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Police said a fight escalated to gunfire, and a man died and a woman was injured.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#County Jail#Violent Crime#The Jail Trust
KOCO

String of dispensaries in Oklahoma City targeted by masked clown

OKLAHOMA CITY — A string of dispensaries in Oklahoma City was targeted by a masked clown. Oklahoma City police now have three people in custody in connection with the robberies. Police said the suspect was wearing a generic scary clown mask. The robber spent Wednesday terrorizing local dispensaries. "With...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
KOCO

Man arrested after holding woman, child hostage at Edmond apartment, police say

EDMOND, Okla. — Law enforcement took a man into custody after authorities said he held a woman and a 3-year-old hostage over the weekend at an Edmond apartment. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a man inside a unit at the Rolling Green Apartments called 911, saying he was holding his 3-year-old child and the child's mother hostage. Police said in a news release that the man told authorities he had a pistol and was going to kill the mother if officers did not kill him.
EDMOND, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon man gets two years in prison for stabbing

A Yukon man accused of trying to stab a transient to death this summer has been convicted and sentenced to prison. Norman William Jansen, Jr., 64, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at a Sept. 9th hearing in Canadian County District Court.
YUKON, OK
poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma inmate charged with raping handcuffed female inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say an inmate who had just been booked into an Oklahoma jail got away from the booking area and raped a handcuffed female inmate. Prosecutors on Thursday charged 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas with raping the woman at the Oklahoma County jail. Prosecutors say Thomas...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

3 people arrested in connection to homicide investigation in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Police said they've arrested three people who murdered a colleague, left him on a rural road, and left the state. There are new developments in the homicide investigation in Shawnee where a man was found shot dead on a rural road. Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and a third suspect was arrested.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

OSBI investigate after deadly mental health call in Covington

COVINGTON, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly mental health call in Covington. A 35-year-old man was killed by a deputy in Covington, just southeast of Enid. The OSBI is now investigating the officer’s response. It started as a mental health call to...
COVINGTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy