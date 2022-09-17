Read full article on original website
Related
OK Co. detainee accused of raping woman handcuffed to cell wall arrested in Florida
Law enforcement officials say the man accused of raping a female detainee handcuffed to a cell wall at the Oklahoma County Detention Center while he was being processed has been arrested several states away.
OCDC Inmate Accused, Charged With Rape Arrested In Florida
An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate, who allegedly raped another inmate before walking away from the jail, has been arrested in Florida. U.S. Marshals officials confirmed the arrest of 44-year-old Danta Thomas Tuesday, two months after he was booked into the OCDC in July. Thomas is facing a first-degree rape...
KOCO
Suspect in custody after standoff situation at Purcell home
PURCELL, Okla. — Authorities took a man into custody after a standoff situation at a Purcell home. The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office told KOCO 5 that the incident started when a man didn't show up for court Wednesday. Deputies obtained an arrest warrant and went to the man's house on 250th Street just east of Interstate 35.
okcfox.com
Judge denies motion to dismiss case against Chickasha man accused of killing three people
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A judge denied a motion to dismiss the case against a man accused of fatally stabbing three people in Chickasha in February 2021. Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart. Authorities said Anderson brought the heart to his aunt and uncle's house, cooked it with potatoes and tried to serve it to them before killing Leon Pye, 67, severely injuring his aunt, and killing Kaeos Yates, the pair's 4-year-old granddaughter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘This makes me fall apart’: Family frustrated after charges declined against OKC daycare worker accused of physically assaulting children; DHS investigates
A now-former daycare worker with A Step Above Learning Center has been terminated following allegations of physical abuse.
Harrah Police: Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Killing Woman In Home
UPDATE (11:35 a.m., Sept. 20, 2022): Harrah police released additional information on a woman who was found dead Monday night. Officers said they arrested a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Curtis Ritter, in connection with the killing. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jai Gilbert. Police said they arrived at...
KOCO
Suspects in two Oklahoma City homicide cases expected in court
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspects in two separate murder cases in Oklahoma County will be in court Tuesday and expect to get updates. One is for a deadly double shooting in late September 2021 near Southwest 59th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Police said a fight escalated to gunfire, and a man died and a woman was injured.
KOCO
Federal appeals court rules in favor of Edmond officer in teen's death lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal appeals court ruled in favor of an Edmond police officer who shot and killed an Edmond teen in 2019. The officer shot and killed Isaiah Lewis in 2019 after police said the teenager broke into a home and attacked two officers. Lewis' family sued the city of Edmond and two officers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Suspects wearing clown masks taken into custody after string of OKC dispensary robberies
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took three people into custody in connection with a string of dispensary robberies Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The first occurred in the 7200 block of North May Avenue, and the second was reported at a dispensary near 63rd Street and Portland Avenue. Witnesses called police with a vehicle description following the second robbery.
KOCO
String of dispensaries in Oklahoma City targeted by masked clown
OKLAHOMA CITY — A string of dispensaries in Oklahoma City was targeted by a masked clown. Oklahoma City police now have three people in custody in connection with the robberies. Police said the suspect was wearing a generic scary clown mask. The robber spent Wednesday terrorizing local dispensaries. "With...
Man arrested after allegedly holding woman, child hostage
An Edmond man was taken into custody following a hostage situation at a local apartment complex.
OKC Metro Mother Arrested After 4-Car DUI Crash
Police say four young children, all under the age of nine, were inside 25-year-old Melissa Boyles' car at the time of the crash. Investigators said she hit another car so hard, it left at least one person trapped inside their vehicle. Afterwards, Oklahoma City Police said Boyles was unable to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Police believe woman’s body found in Harrah was result of deadly domestic violence
HARRAH, Okla. — Police believe the woman found in Harrah resulted from deadly domestic violence. Harrah police said the woman got into a fist fight with her boyfriend Monday. Then, he eventually called 911, leading them to her body. Around 8 p.m. Monday, Harrah police were called to a...
KOCO
Man arrested after holding woman, child hostage at Edmond apartment, police say
EDMOND, Okla. — Law enforcement took a man into custody after authorities said he held a woman and a 3-year-old hostage over the weekend at an Edmond apartment. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a man inside a unit at the Rolling Green Apartments called 911, saying he was holding his 3-year-old child and the child's mother hostage. Police said in a news release that the man told authorities he had a pistol and was going to kill the mother if officers did not kill him.
KOCO
Cleveland County deputies teach young driver how to drive manual car stuck on road
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — KOCO 5 wants to give a big High Five to two Cleveland County deputies who helped a young driver stalled out in the middle of a roadway. Authorities said the driver was having trouble driving a stick shift. Deputies Kendrae Traylor and Ryan Graham took time in a gas station parking lot to show her the ropes step by step.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon man gets two years in prison for stabbing
A Yukon man accused of trying to stab a transient to death this summer has been convicted and sentenced to prison. Norman William Jansen, Jr., 64, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at a Sept. 9th hearing in Canadian County District Court.
Police identify man who led officers on wild chase
Authorities have identified a man who led officers on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman on Thursday afternoon.
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma inmate charged with raping handcuffed female inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say an inmate who had just been booked into an Oklahoma jail got away from the booking area and raped a handcuffed female inmate. Prosecutors on Thursday charged 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas with raping the woman at the Oklahoma County jail. Prosecutors say Thomas...
KOCO
3 people arrested in connection to homicide investigation in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Police said they've arrested three people who murdered a colleague, left him on a rural road, and left the state. There are new developments in the homicide investigation in Shawnee where a man was found shot dead on a rural road. Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and a third suspect was arrested.
KOCO
OSBI investigate after deadly mental health call in Covington
COVINGTON, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly mental health call in Covington. A 35-year-old man was killed by a deputy in Covington, just southeast of Enid. The OSBI is now investigating the officer’s response. It started as a mental health call to...
Comments / 5