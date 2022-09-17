EDMOND, Okla. — Law enforcement took a man into custody after authorities said he held a woman and a 3-year-old hostage over the weekend at an Edmond apartment. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a man inside a unit at the Rolling Green Apartments called 911, saying he was holding his 3-year-old child and the child's mother hostage. Police said in a news release that the man told authorities he had a pistol and was going to kill the mother if officers did not kill him.

