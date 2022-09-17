Read full article on original website
WCVB
A serious medical challenge led to the creation of Fulton Guitar
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Steve Snyder was pursuing his dream of a career in medicine when a mysterious illness set him back. After a liver transplant, he found himself a new path and way to heal.Fulton Guitars are custom-built electric guitars that have found their way into the hands of some accomplished musical artists.
WCVB
WCVB CHANNEL 5 AND THE GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK PARTNER FOR A DAY OF GIVING ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd
BOSTON — Hunger is an unfortunate reality for so many here in Massachusetts, with the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic and rising costs of food due to inflation only compounding the problem. September marks Hunger Action Month, and WCVB Channel 5 is once again joining with the Greater Boston Food Bank to raise much needed funds in the fight against food insecurity by televising a special day-longDAY OF GIVING fundraiser on Thursday, September 22nd.
WCVB
Can you help? Search for family of fallen WWII sailor hits dead ends
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — When someone found a Purple Heart from World War II, Ben Quelle, director of Veteran Services in Attleboro, thought it would be easy to find its rightful owner. But the search has turned into a mystery. Quelle started with a few clues. "On the back of...
WCVB
Arboretum donates trees to Boston as city launches forestry division
BOSTON — The Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University donated 10 trees to Boston on Wednesday to mark the city's new efforts to increase tree cover. Mayor Michelle Wu visited the arboretum to announce the launch of a new city Forestry Division to help add more trees across Boston. Her announcement will more than triple the size of the city's tree-related workforce, from 5 employees to 16.
WCVB
Mass. doc on explaining death, mourning to children
Dr. Erica Lee, a psychologist at Boston Children's Hospital, talks about how families can talk about and explain death and mourning to children. National Alliance for Children's Grief.
WCVB
Last Open Streets Boston event to launch this Saturday
BOSTON — Dorchester Avenue will be closed this weekend for the last Open Streets Boston event of 2022. Two miles of Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard will be closed this Saturday, opening the street for pedestrian use between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During these times, the street will be used for walking, rolling, jogging and biking, Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said during a news conference.
WCVB
Anchor’d Inc gives back to women who have experienced trauma
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ever wondered how you could incorporate the soothing tranquility and wellness benefits of the ocean into your home life and self-care routine, while giving back to your local community?. Anchor'd Inc is a coastal-themed home decor and organic bath and body wellness boutique that also helps...
WCVB
Boston University student reports drink was spiked in off-campus incident
BOSTON — Boston University officials confirmed Wednesday that campus police shared at least one complaint about a recent drink-spiking incident with the Boston Police Department. A BU spokesperson said the university's Judicial Affairs office is also following up on at least one report, which involved a student who reported...
WCVB
Many of Boston's fire boxes are over a century old and are still operating smoothly
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheBoston Fire Department’s alarm boxes are the same as they ever were – 170 years on the job, and they still work. They are brightly colored, well-marked and appear every 1,000 feet on Boston streets. Still, the vast communications system has, through time and familiarity, become almost invisible — hidden in plain sight.
WCVB
Watching pageantry of queen's funeral, local business owner 'proud to be a Brit'
ACTON, Mass. — British owners of a Massachusetts business watched closely, and emotionally, as Queen Elizabeth II was mourned on Monday with a state funeral that drew attention from around the world. Like most people alive today, Lucinda Sears lived her whole life without ever seeing another monarch on...
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
WCVB
Police identify 15 arrested in connection with climate protests that blocked Boston streets
BOSTON — A group of climate activists in Boston blocked several major traffic routes in the city on Wednesday in an effort to raise attention to the "climate emergency" and to pressure Massachusetts lawmakers to ban new fossil-fuel infrastructure. Boston and state police took at least 15 people into...
WCVB
Seal remains spectacle in Beverly pond, follows biologists gathering information for potential rescue
BEVERLY, Mass. — While a gray seal continues to swim in a freshwater Massachusetts pond, drawing onlookers to the area, animal control officials and biologists are gathering information in case they need to rescue and move the animal. The seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted in Shoe Pond last...
WCVB
Family business in Massachusetts has become industry leader in accessibility ramps
RANDOLPH, Mass. — By some statistics, nearly one in every 200 people need some type of accessible ramp for their home and one Massachusetts company has made its mission to help people "find their forward." Amramp Accessibility describes itself as "America's leader in U.S.-manufactured modular wheelchair and mobility scooter...
WCVB
'It was bad': Flight from Puerto Rico arrives at Boston's Logan Airport following Hurricane Fiona
BOSTON — People who arrived in Boston from Puerto Rico are worried about what they left behind as authorities continue to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. A flight from Puerto Rico landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday and many on board saw roads and bridges get washed away by the storm.
WCVB
Why are infection rates for some STDs at an all-time high?
BOSTON — Case numbers for some sexually-transmitted diseases are now at an all-time high in the U-S. Here to explain the impact is Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
WCVB
Logan Express to resume shuttles from Back Bay
BOSTON — Starting in October, Logan Express will start running service again between Boston's Back Bay and the Airport. MassPort halted the shuttle service during the pandemic because hardly anybody was riding it and a bus driver shortage delayed its re-launch. Service is now scheduled to resume on Oct....
WCVB
South Station redevelopment project includes 51-story building, upgrades to transportation infrastructure
BOSTON — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the South Station redevelopment project in Boston. The first phase of the project will consist of the completion of the South Station Transportation Center, plus the addition of a 51-story, mixed-use tower to be known as South Station Tower. The...
WCVB
MassDOT issues warning ahead of climate change protest in Boston
A group of climate activists in Boston say they are planning to blockade several major traffic routes in the city on Wednesday morning. Their stated goal is to raise attention to the "climate emergency" and to pressure Massachusetts lawmakers to ban new fossil-fuel infrastructure.
WCVB
Select bus lanes, parking changes to remain in place following Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Several street changes made in Boston to mitigate impacts from the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown will be made permanent following the reopening of the line, city officials announced Tuesday. The Boston Transportation Department installed priority bus lanes and pop-up bike lanes and changed parking restrictions along...
