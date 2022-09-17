ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW Medicine seeks participants for trial of drug to treat monkeypox

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
Researchers with UW Medicine are looking for participants for Phase 3 of a clinical trial of a drug being used to treat monkeypox.

The drug, tecovirimat, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat smallpox, and researchers want to see whether the drug is also safe and effective in treating monkeypox.

“There is an urgent need for monkeypox treatments, and this study will help us get critical information about the safety and effectiveness of tecovirimat at treating this infection,” said Dr. Rachel Bender Ignacio, a physician-scientist and assistant professor of allergy and infectious diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “People living in the Seattle area who have monkeypox have the opportunity to make a huge contribution by participating in this study.”

The trial is aiming to enroll at least 500 adults who are infected with monkeypox, and will include people with severe disease and those at risk of severe disease, including pregnant people, children, those with underlying immune deficiencies and those with active inflammatory skin conditions.

Participants will be followed for at least eight weeks through virtual and in-person visits to determine if tecovirimat works better than a placebo.

Those interested in enrolling in the study should contact UW Positive Research by email (positiveresearch@uw.edu) or voice/text at 206-773-7129.

New UW study released on COVID-19 impact on pregnant women

SEATTLE — A new study from the University of Washington Medicine is raising new concerns about pregnancy and COVID-19. The study, published over the weekend, examined 140 pregnant women who got sick with COVID-19. Researchers found the virus damages the placenta's immune response to fight off further infections.
Bolt Creek Fire smoke creeps into foothill communities

SEATTLE — Air scientists report that smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire has crept into Cascade foothill communities on the east side of Snohomish, King and Pierce counties. In downtown Bothell, not only did people report seeing haze, they told KIRO 7 reporter Lauren Donovan they smelled smoke.
BOTHELL, WA
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue.
YAKIMA, WA
Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead.
SEATTLE, WA
