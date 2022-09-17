ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Comments / 22

Bryce Williams
5d ago

I would never brag about an antelope kill. If you need meat then great. But, you are not more of a man or woman because you hunt. It is just meat and if you can't take down a defenseless animal with a weapon then you are just an idiot.

Reply
8
Patrick Duffy
4d ago

In Scotland hunting is so different to over here. Admittedly it is also too expensive for the common man. However it usually involves the help of a stalker who knows the herds are and assists you to find the best animal. You then stalk it until you get in a position to shoot. Most stalkers will only allow guests they know to take the shot at much more than 100-150 yds. Wound an animal and have to then track it is bad sportsmanship.

Reply
3
Marlin Hannan
5d ago

that isn't an ethical shoot iam a hunter no long range gums iin hunting season guns u r not a good hunter just a good shot same with AR style rifles no more than 5 rounds in the gun long isn't hunting it just killings writing this up archery hunting

Reply
3
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Littles: Triceratops A Good State Dinosaur, Because Self-Defense

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Triceratops is the perfect state dinosaur for Wyoming because it’s good at self-defense. At least that’s what the first- and second-graders of Clearmont Elementary School in northern Wyoming say. “I think triceratops are good because they use their weapons...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Fremont County, WY
Lifestyle
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
County
Fremont County, WY
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Here Is A Kuralt-Like Spectacular Wyoming Road Trip

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Apparently, I love windshield time. Long road trips around Wyoming seem to be my specialty. They have been a consistent part of my Cowboy State life for over 50 years. Last weekend, a new colleague, Greg Johnson, kidded me about all...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Royale Treatment: Wyoming’s Most Prestigious Art Show This Weekend in Cody

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Barhaugh. Blessing. Christie. Devenyns. Howell-Sickles. Kelsey. Navarro. Payne. Some of the biggest names in the modern Western art world are represented in Cody this week at the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale, a tradition going back 41 years. Western artists...
CODY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Cowboy State Daily#Legislature#Fish Department
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Dan Kricken at Sheep Mountain outside of Laramie, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2:...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Summer of 2022 Challenging for Wyoming Dude Ranches

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Craig Kenyon is living his dream. As the owner of the Absaroka Mountain Lodge near Cody, Kenyon usually spends his summers wrangling horses, greeting guests, and managing the business. But staff shortages at the end of the season mean that Kenyon...
CODY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Pets
cowboystatedaily.com

The Mystery of Shoshoni, Wyoming’s Missing Cats

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nearly 20 domestic cats missing from the Shoshoni area without a trace, many locals suspect humans of trapping the cats. Authorities also haven’t ruled that out. “It’s not coyotes. I can’t find any tracks of dogs,” Shoshoni’s T.J. Cornell...
SHOSHONI, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.84, is up 2 cents from our last report of $3.82 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up 9 cents from a week ago, and is up 28 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

High Gas Prices Hasn’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Tourism In 2022 Plummets After Record 2021

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Spurred by historic flooding that impacted Yellowstone National Park visitation, Wyoming’s tourism industry was down during the peak of this year’s summer travel season. Lodging tax revenue for the state was down by about 13% for the peak tourism...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy