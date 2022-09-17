I would never brag about an antelope kill. If you need meat then great. But, you are not more of a man or woman because you hunt. It is just meat and if you can't take down a defenseless animal with a weapon then you are just an idiot.
In Scotland hunting is so different to over here. Admittedly it is also too expensive for the common man. However it usually involves the help of a stalker who knows the herds are and assists you to find the best animal. You then stalk it until you get in a position to shoot. Most stalkers will only allow guests they know to take the shot at much more than 100-150 yds. Wound an animal and have to then track it is bad sportsmanship.
that isn't an ethical shoot iam a hunter no long range gums iin hunting season guns u r not a good hunter just a good shot same with AR style rifles no more than 5 rounds in the gun long isn't hunting it just killings writing this up archery hunting
