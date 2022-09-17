Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Mana Fashion Services hosts workshop to upcycle clothes
Loving fashion doesn’t have to come at the cost of the environment. That’s why Mana Fashion services is all the rage. They specialize in turning your old clothes into something new. The best part: you’ll go from drab to fab while helping planet earth. If you’ve got...
WSVN-TV
DJ Cardi brings new sounds to SLS Brickell by DJing with live band and singer
DJ Cardi has a new way to party. The spin meister is changing the DJ game by infusing his sound with a live band and a singer. He says it’s a vibe you can’t get anywhere else. DJ Cardi: “I’ve done countless events for celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio,...
WSVN-TV
GEM in Doral continues to pack supplies for Puerto Rico as Fiona’s rain continue to hit island
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It is day three of packing and preparing supplies for Puerto Rico, which has seen historic flooding across the island from Hurricane Fiona. The hurricane has damaged much of the new infrastructure built since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island five years ago. For the Global Empowerment...
WSVN-TV
Yacht catches on fire in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire. The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday. Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam. They were able to save the yacht from sinking. No injuries were...
WSVN-TV
Humane Society of Broward County transports rescue animals from Puerto Rico shelter
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As residents of Puerto Rico deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, the animals left inside of a flooded animal shelter were transported to adoption centers in the U.S. to give them new forever homes. Dozens of pets were unloaded from a cargo jet and...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade College unveils new artificial intelligence center at its North Campus
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College revealed some new technological advancements. The college opened its artificial intelligence center at its North Campus, Tuesday morning. The 13,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will host the first undergraduate degree in applied AI in Florida. It will also offer interdisciplinary courses and upskilling opportunities in AI.
WSVN-TV
Man buried in sand after trench collapses in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews raced to the rescue after a construction worker found himself trapped in a trench. On Tuesday, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 3200 block of East Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach for a technical rescue. A construction worker was working at...
WSVN-TV
SWAT standoff in Miami Springs
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigated a neighborhood after a person barricaded themselves inside a house in Miami Springs. Miami Springs police confirmed to 7News that a SWAT situation started with an arrest from the Opa-Locka Police Department. The incident took place on the 300th block of East Drive...
WSVN-TV
BSO to stop serving Pembroke Park as town begins steps to mobilize its own police force for 2023
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Pembroke Park has partnered with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to protect their citizens since to 1980, but the town now wants their own police department. There will be a four-month gap until that police department is up and running. “I don’t...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
WSVN-TV
1 hospitalized in Pompano Beach shooting; beauty supply shop damaged by bullets
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting victim was sent to the hospital after coming under fire at an apartment complex and a business was damaged by a barrage of bullets. Deputies were outside of an apartment complex on East Atlantic Boulevard, near Northeast Fifth Avenue around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
Dog rescued from storm drain in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is no longer in a tight spot after being saved from a drain and getting some much needed care. A pup was rescued in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park on Monday. “I heard it barking for a while, did not know where it...
WSVN-TV
Elton John dedicates ‘Tiny Dancer’ to Parkland victim at Pittsburgh concert
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A legendary singer offered a touching tribute to one of the victims of the Parkland massacre. Now, her father is sharing his gratitude. It was a very special moment for a South Florida father. “Next song to the memory of Jaime Guttenberg,” said Elton John.
WSVN-TV
Crews put out house fire in Pembroke Pines; family displaced, 2 dogs rescued
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a house caught fire in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, leading them to rescue two dogs that were stuck inside and leaving the family who lives there displaced. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze near Southwest 97th Avenue and 12th Court, Wednesday...
WSVN-TV
One person hospitalized in shooting in Pompano Beach; business damaged by bullets
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was sent to the hospital after coming under fire at an apartment complex and a business was damaged by a barrage of bullets. Deputies were outside of an apartment complex on East Atlantic Boulevard near Northeast Fifth Avenue around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday. One...
WSVN-TV
Broward police say county animal shelter is refusing to take in dogs they rescue
Some police departments say the Broward County animal shelter is turning away injured dogs, and tonight they are sounding the alarm. Here’s 7 Investigates with Karen Hensel. There have been concerns for years about how the Broward Animal Care Shelter has been run, but now it is police officers who are fed up and frustrated.
WSVN-TV
Crews put out house fire in Pembroke Pines; dog injured
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a house caught fire in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, leaving a dog injured. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze near Southwest 97th Avenue and 12th Court, Wednesday afternoon. The fire ignited at around 3 p.m. Crews appeared to concentrate their efforts...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 36-year-old man in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old man. Nikenson Cherichel was last seen in the 1000 block of Northwest 42nd Court, at around 10 p.m., Sunday. According to detectives, Cherichel left the area...
WSVN-TV
National teachers union and South Florida teachers accuse DeSantis of harming public education
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida educators and a National teachers union have come forward to say that public education is under fire, and they are blaming Florida’s governor. They say Ron DeSantis is dividing the state and causing irreparable harm. Randi Weingarten is the President of the American...
WSVN-TV
Man caught on camera stealing work truck from SW Miami-Dade business
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business is dealing with a setback after someone stole their work truck. In a matter of minutes, a bold burglar broke into and took off in a work truck from Raw and Kibble pet food and supply store. “It’s one of those...
