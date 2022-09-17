ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Mana Fashion Services hosts workshop to upcycle clothes

Loving fashion doesn’t have to come at the cost of the environment. That’s why Mana Fashion services is all the rage. They specialize in turning your old clothes into something new. The best part: you’ll go from drab to fab while helping planet earth. If you’ve got...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Yacht catches on fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire. The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday. Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam. They were able to save the yacht from sinking. No injuries were...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade College unveils new artificial intelligence center at its North Campus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College revealed some new technological advancements. The college opened its artificial intelligence center at its North Campus, Tuesday morning. The 13,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will host the first undergraduate degree in applied AI in Florida. It will also offer interdisciplinary courses and upskilling opportunities in AI.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man buried in sand after trench collapses in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews raced to the rescue after a construction worker found himself trapped in a trench. On Tuesday, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 3200 block of East Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach for a technical rescue. A construction worker was working at...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

SWAT standoff in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigated a neighborhood after a person barricaded themselves inside a house in Miami Springs. Miami Springs police confirmed to 7News that a SWAT situation started with an arrest from the Opa-Locka Police Department. The incident took place on the 300th block of East Drive...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog rescued from storm drain in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is no longer in a tight spot after being saved from a drain and getting some much needed care. A pup was rescued in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park on Monday. “I heard it barking for a while, did not know where it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews put out house fire in Pembroke Pines; dog injured

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a house caught fire in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, leaving a dog injured. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze near Southwest 97th Avenue and 12th Court, Wednesday afternoon. The fire ignited at around 3 p.m. Crews appeared to concentrate their efforts...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 36-year-old man in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old man. Nikenson Cherichel was last seen in the 1000 block of Northwest 42nd Court, at around 10 p.m., Sunday. According to detectives, Cherichel left the area...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

