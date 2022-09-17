Read full article on original website
Bumpy McGurk
5d ago
Maybe instead of fining businesses we could lock up the monsters and keep them there like we used to.
NBC12
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond. About two weeks ago, a sign went up at the North Davis and Broad Street location. The concern is that it’s across the street from the Children’s Museum of Richmond and...
VCU Police handing out whistles to help prevent street harassment
The 'Whistles Against Street Harassment' or WASP initiative was created alongside the Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute, after a recent VCU Police annual safety survey found that 25% of students, faculty and staff named street harassment as one of their top concerns.
When these South Richmond neighbors could see a solution to dangerous speeding
Speeders are wreaking havoc in a South Richmond neighborhood, damaging property and leaving families on edge. Now, the city is taking steps to address the safety issue.
UPDATE: Congestion lifted from I-95 North crash in Richmond
A crash on I-95 North in Richmond is causing delays on Wednesday evening.
NBC12
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
Could a bigger Norfolk arena survive if one is also built near Richmond? Operator says it depends who opens first
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to bring an arena to Norfolk are moving forward, but one potential operator is warning that time is of the essence. Oak View Group, a global company that manages and invests in arenas, said they are keeping an eye on a potential arena development outside Richmond in Henrico County. Doug […]
Redesign of Manchester residential project fails to consider community concerns, Richmond residents say
A proposed residential complex to be built in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood has been under a microscope for months in the wake of much community backlash.
After waiting for 5 months, piles of brush finally removed from Petersburg home
Neighbors in a Petersburg community have grown frustrated with what they call ridiculous wait times for brush to be removed from in front of their homes.
Richmond post office closed due to carbon monoxide leak, USPS says
Customers of the U.S. Post Office Stewart branch in Richmond's Museum District have been shut out of the building for nearly a week due to a safety issue.
Four members of Northern Virginia gang sentenced for murder, multi-state drug trafficking operation
Four men were sentenced to prison last week in connection to a number of gang-related crimes across Virginia, California and several other states involving murder, a violent gang enterprise and drug trafficking conspiracy.
Chesterfield County hosting unclaimed property event
Families and employees with unclaimed property will be able to call the Department of Treasury anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Richmond moves forward with City Center Development
After recent progress in the Diamond District Development, the city has its eyes set on what's next for the city center area including the plans surrounding the long-awaited coliseum project.
Crowd Marches To Stop The Violence In Richmond
A crowd of people turned out Sunday afternoon chanting “stop the killing… Save our children,” to march against the killing of 15 yr old Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, victim of a suspected drive-by shooting.
Man arrested in connection to killing of 15-year-old Richmond student
A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
NBC12
Chesterfield County to privatize recycling
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, Chesterfield County will privatize its recycling by moving to a “subscription-based” model. Chesterfield, along with 12 other localities around central Virginia, has participated in the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority since it started in 1991. With the current contract set...
NBC12
“Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” happening this Saturday
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A delicious event is taking over Petersburg this Saturday!. The “Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” will happen Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Alibi, 305 N. Sycamore St. Boppers Malt Shop, 414, Sycamore St. Restored Cup, 105 W. Bank St. Ta Bon...
WAVY News 10
Woman ID’d in Southampton homicide investigation
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Remains found back in June in Emporia as part of a homicide investigation belong to a 65-year-old Mechanicsville woman who’d been reported missing, the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk has found. The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case, after finding...
NBC12
L.C. Bird student to be charged for bringing loaded magazine on property
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Lloyd C. Bird High School student will soon face charges for bringing a loaded magazine to the school Monday morning. According to Chesterfield police, on Sept. 19, an SRO at L.C Bird High School broke up a fight between two male students. The conflict was resolved later, but it was revealed that one of the students lifted his shirt and showed a firearm in his waistband to the other student.
NBC12
Richmond police warn of phone scam targeting elderly
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are once again warning about a phone scam targeting the elderly. RPD said the scammer pretends to be with the Richmond Police Department and tries to solicit money for the families of victims who have been killed. “It’s important that the community understands that...
