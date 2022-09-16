ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Improvements are Coming to the Arcata Wastewater Treatment Facility

By Christinna Bautista
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 5 days ago

Arcata, Calif. (KIEM)- The California Coastal Commission has approved the city of Arcata’s proposed upgrades to their wastewater treatment facility.

The current infrastructure is from the 80s and in need of major improvements. This will be one of the largest infrastructure projects the city of Arcata has undertaken in recent years and officials are confident it will greatly benefit the community.

The project has been in the works for over a decade. officials saying that the city’s coastal location has prevented the large-scale improvements from moving forward as fast as they would like.

We talked to the Director of Environmental Services for the city of Arcata, Emily Sinkhorn, about the proposed improvement plan.

“I think with any big capital improvement project, you know, it’s going to take a long time to accomplish that. And the city began in earnest designing for this treatment plant rehabilitation about a dozen years ago,” said Sinkhorn. “For a project of this scale in the coastal zone, it does take a lot of time and a lot of steps to get there. And so I think we are right on track.”

The aging infrastructure of the facility continues to operate thanks to ongoing maintenance, but the city wants to make major upgrades instead of small fixes.

Sinkhorn goes on to say that, “A big component is switching our disinfection system and so we have been disinfecting with chlorine and so we’re switching to ultraviolet light.”

The previous system of chlorine disinfection has proved to cause some issues. Many of the water quality violations that the city has previously received were due to the use of chlorine as a disinfectant.

“We’re also upgrading a lot of our pipes and infrastructure that is from the 1980s and has been working well up to this point, but it’s really in need of upgrading,” said Sinkhorn. “And so while we’re rehabilitating our existing plant, we’re also continuing to plan for decades in the future.”

The improvements are expected to take two and half to three years, with construction hopefully beginning in the late fall.

The post Improvements are Coming to the Arcata Wastewater Treatment Facility appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

One Man Skates from Eugene To San Francisco in Order to Raise Awareness For Mental Health

Eureka, Calif. (KIEM)- Mike Crespino (left) is traveling from Eugene, Oregon to San Francisco on a skateboard in an effort to raise awareness for mental health. The long trip will take twenty-seven and a half days, skating a minimum of 30 miles each day. Eureka marks about halfway on his long journey, but it also marks […] The post One Man Skates from Eugene To San Francisco in Order to Raise Awareness For Mental Health appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUGENE, OR
KIEM-TV Redwood News

New park, Including a BMX Track, will be Built in McKinleyville

McKinleyville, Calif. (KIEM)- A new park is being designed for the McKinleyville community. Funding for the project comes from a statewide park development and community revitalization grant. A total of 2.3 million dollars was previously awarded to the McKinleyville Community Services District for the park.  Since 2018 when the McKinleyville Community Services District received the […] The post New park, Including a BMX Track, will be Built in McKinleyville appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

First Phase of the Carson Park Improvement Project Begins

Eureka, Calif. (KIEM)- This morning the Rotary Club of Old Town held a ceremony at Eureka’s Carson Park to celebrate the beginning phase of the Carson Park improvement project. The project is focused on the building of a new ADA restroom for the park. The restroom facility that stands in the corner of Carson Park is […] The post First Phase of the Carson Park Improvement Project Begins appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Sara Bareilles is Returning to Eureka for a Free Performance!

Eureka, Calif. (KIEM)- Grammy award-winning musician, Sara Bareilles, will be returning home and performing a free community concert on October 16th. The concert will be at Halvorsen park on the Eureka waterfront. Opening acts will include local artists picked out by Bareilles. The community event will begin at 2:30 PM with live music and go into […] The post Sara Bareilles is Returning to Eureka for a Free Performance! appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcata, CA
Arcata, CA
Government
Local
California Government
KIEM-TV Redwood News

MS Oceania Regatta has Arrived in Eureka!

Eureka, Calif. (KIEM)- The cruise ship MS Oceania Regatta emerged from the thick Humboldt fog early this morning. They let out passengers from all over the world that came to check out the famous Redwood coast.  A number of excursions were offered to guests including a tour of Ferndale, a Redwood hike, a trip to the […] The post MS Oceania Regatta has Arrived in Eureka! appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Funding from Measure F Helps to Reopen Arcata Fire Districts Third Station

Arcata, Calif. (KIEM)- The re-opening of Arcata Fire Districts third station comes as revenue from measure F, a special tax passed in 2020, allows the district to increase staffing. With this funding the district was able fill eleven previously open positions and make some much needed repairs.  “Today is a great day. Besides being sunny out, […] The post Funding from Measure F Helps to Reopen Arcata Fire Districts Third Station appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Residents Not Notified of Boil Water Advisory in Weott

Weott, Calif. (KIEM)- A boil water advisory was issued on the 27th of last month for the entire town of Weott. The notice was published online, but many residents were not physically notified till days after, and by that time they had already been using the unsafe water.  Weott Resident, Amber Allen, was alarmed to […] The post Residents Not Notified of Boil Water Advisory in Weott appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WEOTT, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Firefighters Work Through Extreme Heat on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Yesterday in Willow Creek, temperatures hit a high of 108℉. Today was also extremely warm, especially for those wearing pounds of fire gear.  “Our firefighters out on the line could be carrying anywhere from 20 to 50 pounds of weight on their back, ” said Josh Fudge, the Medical Unit Leader […] The post Firefighters Work Through Extreme Heat on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Heatwave to Increase Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire Activity

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire continues to grow in containment as crews work hard using a full suppression strategy on the flames.  Lead Public Information Officer assigned to the fire, Tom Stokesberry gave us the rundown on fire activity in the last day.  “So today, our current acreage is 41,296 […] The post Heatwave to Increase Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire Activity appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

All Evacuation Orders in Humboldt County Have Now Been Downgraded to Warnings

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire remains at 64% containment and nearly 40,000 acres. Evacuation orders in Humboldt County have now all been downgraded to warnings, as officials become more confident about control lines  Public information officer assigned to the fire, Daniel Ramey, explains to us that some areas of the […] The post All Evacuation Orders in Humboldt County Have Now Been Downgraded to Warnings appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Containment of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire Drops to 54%

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The containment of the Six Rivers lightning complex fire dropped to 54% last night. officials say that the new containment percentage was updated to correctly reflect the amount of the fire perimeter that is deemed fully contained. Although this is a large reduction to percentage, many control lines have been completed […] The post Containment of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire Drops to 54% appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Many Road Closures Remain in the Willow Creek Area

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The containment of the Six Rivers lighting complex fire remains unchanged at 80% with many evacuation orders being downgraded to warnings. Two evacuation orders in zones HUM-058 and HUM-061-A remain in effect, as 20% of active fire is still a concern and a priority for officials.  Security Manager at the fire […] The post Many Road Closures Remain in the Willow Creek Area appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

More evacuees from Six Rivers fires allowed to return home in Humboldt, Trinity counties

Six Rivers Lightning Complex EVENING UPDATE: 28,113 Acres; 80% Containment; 1,843 Personnel Today brought welcomed news in our community and on the fire. Evacuations in some areas were lifted in Humboldt and Trinity Counties, allowing many people to return home. Meanwhile, the anticipated intense fire activity, did not materialize as smoky conditions, kept the humidity […] The post More evacuees from Six Rivers fires allowed to return home in Humboldt, Trinity counties appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Wildfire Season Affects More Than Just The Forest

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Although the fire’s containment remains at 80 percent, officials are confident on the decision to ease up on some of those evacuation orders, with only two zones remaining closed to the public. Public Information Officer at the fire base camp, Kimberly Kaschalk says that more evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings, […] The post Wildfire Season Affects More Than Just The Forest appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Guy Fieri Returns to Ferndale to Host the Homestyle Chili Cook off

Ferndale, Calif. (KIEM)- Guy Fieri hosted this year’s Humboldt County fair homestyle chili cook off. A grand prize of $1,000 and a leather recliner going to one of the lucky competing teams. Proceeds of the event this year are going to benefit the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the North Coast.  “We’re going to have […] The post Guy Fieri Returns to Ferndale to Host the Homestyle Chili Cook off appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

A Cal Poly Humboldt Perspective on Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Arcata, Calif. (KIEM)- On Wednesday Biden announced his long awaited student loan forgiveness plan. The proposed plan will forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for non-Pell Grant recipients. The plan excludes borrowers that earn more than 125,000 per year. The student loan pause will also be […] The post A Cal Poly Humboldt Perspective on Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
958
Followers
509
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy