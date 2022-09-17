County offer on ARMER radios gets positive response

Morrison County is poised to make an investment of about $300,000 to emergency responders throughout the county.

Tuesday, Morrison County Chief Financial Officer Curt Bryniarski presented the Board of Commissioners with the feedback he has received regarding an offer from the county to do a 50/50 match on the purchase of upgraded radios for local teams. Of the 22 total agencies — 10 fire, four police departments and eight first response — nearly all had agreed to purchase some new equipment.

In all, 16 of the agencies requested a total of 118 new radios, which will cost about $590,656.71. The county’s portion of that 50/50 cost share would be $295,328.36 of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

“That is definitely less than initially thought,” Bryniarski said. “Half of that original (estimated) total of $1.27 million would have been over $600,000.”

The purchase — which could be approved by the Board as soon as its next meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 20 — represents the second phase in the purchase of upgraded Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) radios for emergency responders. The new equipment will be compatible with potential new encryption requirements at the federal and state levels.

The Board previously voted unanimously, June 21, to allocate about $660,000 worth of ARPA dollars to purchase new radios for the Sheriff’s Office and Public Works Department.

In July, the Board discussed purchasing equipment for interested agencies throughout the county. However, it gave them a Sept. 30 deadline to get back to Bryniarski on if they were interested and, if so, how many radios they would need.

Tuesday, Bryniarski said Mike Kahl of Granite Electronics had reached out to him and said if the county made the order by Sept. 30, he could get them an extra 2% discount on the purchase.

“He did a lot of labor to push these agencies to get some numbers to him and I,” Bryniarski said.

He said four agencies had opted to not upgrade any of their equipment, and he was still waiting to hear back from two others — Bowlus First Response and the Royalton Fire Department. Even if they want all of the proposed replacements initially determined by Bryniarski and Kahl, the county’s cost would not be far above $300,000.

“What’s your plan?” asked Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “Are we going to be ordering all of these radios and making sure they get to the correct place? Or, are we going to give the first response teams, the fire departments, a grant check that they can use for radios and then they handle their own order for the radios?”

Bryniarski said the plan was for the county to make one order for all of the radios. Each city or township will be responsible for paying the county its half of the match for its new equipment.

He added that he wanted to honor the Sept. 30 deadline for the two remaining agencies. That said, they were prioritizing that date to ensure they can get the additional 2% discount.

“Those two just haven’t gotten back to us yet — or they’re working on it, to see where they’re at as far as funding,” Bryniarski said.

Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked if it will be the responsibility of Bryniarski or other county staff members to check off which agencies had picked up and paid for their new radios. He also clarified that, once the equipment is handed out, it is the not the county’s responsibility.

Bryniarski said all of that was correct. Doing it that way helped ensure they could get the best possible pricing.

“I think, due to the size of the order, that’s kind of the leverage that Mike Kahl from Granite Electronics has to get this discount,” he said.

Commissioner Randy Winscher said, because the townships negotiate with local fire departments for coverage for a certain contracted time period, if this would increase what they have to pay for those services.

He noted that, for some of them, it would be a lot of money.

“Are they going to say, ‘You know what, we’re getting this money from the county, now we’re going to have to raise our levy for the townships because this is going to help us pay for it in the future?’” Winscher said. “Have you heard any feedback from some of these townships at all?”

Bryniarski said it has been “all over the board.”

He advised that some townships had the money for their matching funds “in their piggybank,” while others would have to budget for it in 2023. If the latter is the case, it might impact the levy to the residents in those townships.

“It’s a great thing,” Winscher said. “It’s a great thing for the whole county. Again, this is (what) our money that comes in should be used for.”

“This touches border to border of Morrison County,” LeMieur added.