Encinitas, CA

Peace Pies Expected to Rejoin Leucadia Community

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 5 days ago

It’s been two years since the building at 133 Daphne St in Leucadia was destroyed by a fire. Former occupants included Shatto & Sons custom shirt shop, an art gallery, Mozy Cafe, and Peace Pies.

Coast News Group reports that Peace Pies is expected to rejoin the coastal community when the building is rebuilt, breaking ground at the site earlier this week. Renderings show the building designed by Warren Scott Architecture , with high ceilings and outdoor seating for customers.

Peace Pies currently operates from a location in Ocean Beach. Known for their raw and vegan offerings, their menu is filled with gluten and soy-free options like salads, wraps, tacos, sweet treats, and of course pies. After the fire, a GoFundMe was set up for the business for loyal Peace Pies customers to continue to show support.

Building owner Jim Shatto of Shatto & Sons is reportedly seeking additional tenants to neighbor Peace Pies. Construction is projected to conclude in Spring 2023 . Follow Peace Pies on Instagram for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zme4Q_0hyrUPue00
Photo: Official


Encinitas, CA
Lifestyle
