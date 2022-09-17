Indiana Borough Officials have announced that a portion of one of the main roads in the borough will be blocked off tomorrow for the removal of a large tree. In an announcement on the Borough’s Website and Facebook page, Indiana Borough officials said that tomorrow, School Street between South 7th and South Carpenter Avenue will be closed off for the tree removal project. The road will be closed completely during the work, and the closure is expected to run from 8 AM to 3 PM.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO