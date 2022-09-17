ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Fighting fire with fire | Teams meet in Maine for prescribed burn training

WELLS, Maine — When wildfire threatens people, plants, and animals, sometimes the best prescription is more flames. For two weeks, Dave Walker and 30 other forest professionals from across the United States and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia are training to be better stewards of the land. On Wednesday, they gathered in Wells to see how well they could run a prescribed or controlled burn.
WELLS, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Westbrook medical campus breaks ground at Rock Row

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Waterstone Properties Group broke ground into the next phase for a research and medical campus at Rock Row in Westbrook. This will mean that the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row will be dismantled and construction for the 200,000-square-foot campus will begin. The medical campus...
WESTBROOK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Jay mill announces plans to close

Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC announced its plans to close its mill in Jay on Tuesday. The Androscoggin Mill previously witnessed a pulp digester explosion back in April 2020. No one was injured during the explosion, but the mill itself never fully recovered financially, as the number of people employed there...
JAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Lobster Week has returned

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

'It was just one big bang' | Earthquake rattles Oxford County community

GREENWOOD, Maine — People in Oxford County reported feeling an earthquake in the late evening hours of Sept. 15, but many didn’t know what it was at first. As of Tuesday morning, 70 people had responded to a US Geological Survey request to report they felt the tremor in and around Greenwood the previous Thursday. Some shared on Facebook that they thought they felt or heard an explosion, not a long rumble.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ogunquit business owner shaving for a cure

OGUNQUIT, Maine — A restaurant owner from Ogunquit is on his way to raising $100,000 dollars for the Maine Children's Cancer Program. He hopes to get to that goal by shaving his head and beard at his restaurant, That Place in Ogunquit, next week. Rick Dolliver also shaved his...
OGUNQUIT, ME
Q97.9

An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Restaurants Named "Best in America," See The List

When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
BOSTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
