Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex RosadoPortland, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Free soil lead tests available to Cumberland County residents
MAINE, Maine — Thanks to a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, free soil lead tests are available to people who live in Cumberland County. The tests are also available to people in other communities for $18. The Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District and the University of...
Fighting fire with fire | Teams meet in Maine for prescribed burn training
WELLS, Maine — When wildfire threatens people, plants, and animals, sometimes the best prescription is more flames. For two weeks, Dave Walker and 30 other forest professionals from across the United States and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia are training to be better stewards of the land. On Wednesday, they gathered in Wells to see how well they could run a prescribed or controlled burn.
Jay community reacts to decision to close Androscoggin Mill
JAY, Maine — As the news of the decision to close the Androscoggin Mill in Jay continues to sink in, the community is considering the fallout of losing a business that has provided jobs to the region for six decades. Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC plans to shut down operations...
New Westbrook medical campus breaks ground at Rock Row
WESTBROOK, Maine — The Waterstone Properties Group broke ground into the next phase for a research and medical campus at Rock Row in Westbrook. This will mean that the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row will be dismantled and construction for the 200,000-square-foot campus will begin. The medical campus...
Jay mill announces plans to close
Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC announced its plans to close its mill in Jay on Tuesday. The Androscoggin Mill previously witnessed a pulp digester explosion back in April 2020. No one was injured during the explosion, but the mill itself never fully recovered financially, as the number of people employed there...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
Upgrades at Maine Correctional Center in Windham near completion
WINDHAM, Maine — For about four years, work has been going on at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham to upgrade its facility. After all, the original prison was built more than a hundred years ago in 1919. On Tuesday, September 20, staff members with the Maine Department of...
Maine Lobster Week has returned
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
'It was just one big bang' | Earthquake rattles Oxford County community
GREENWOOD, Maine — People in Oxford County reported feeling an earthquake in the late evening hours of Sept. 15, but many didn’t know what it was at first. As of Tuesday morning, 70 people had responded to a US Geological Survey request to report they felt the tremor in and around Greenwood the previous Thursday. Some shared on Facebook that they thought they felt or heard an explosion, not a long rumble.
nhbr.com
N. Conway restaurant owner admits to withholding tips, wages from workers
Luchador Tacos LCC has agreed to pay $75,000 to some 31 workers at its North Conway location over charges of withholding tips and wages, a year after the company reached a similar settlement in Maine. The U.S. Department of Labor filed the consent decree, which was also against the company’s...
Portland Public Schools votes to limit school choice for incoming high school students
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Schools board members voted Tuesday night to limit incoming high schoolers' freedom to choose between Portland and Deering High Schools. The decades-long tradition of admitting students to their desired school will now be slightly altered for freshmen starting in the 2023/24 school year. Now,...
Two Somali-Americans vying for seats in the Maine Legislature
AUGUSTA, Maine — For 26-year-old Mana Abdi, Lewiston has become a home away from home. She moved here from Kansas more than a decade ago in 2009. Before that, her family was living in Kenya, where they had moved from Somalia to escape civil war. It's a story that doesn't lack adversity.
Maine school district to vote on second proposed book ban
BUXTON, Maine — The book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" is making waves again in school districts in Maine. It started earlier this summer when RSU 56 in Dixfield banned the book from its library. "Gender Queer" is about a nonbinary person discovering identity. Opponents of the book said its...
Ogunquit business owner shaving for a cure
OGUNQUIT, Maine — A restaurant owner from Ogunquit is on his way to raising $100,000 dollars for the Maine Children's Cancer Program. He hopes to get to that goal by shaving his head and beard at his restaurant, That Place in Ogunquit, next week. Rick Dolliver also shaved his...
Climate symposium in Portland aims to find solutions to climate change issues in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — A climate symposium is being held Friday at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland. One-hundred-fifty Maine leaders are expected to be there to find climate change solutions that are suitable for Maine. Island Institute is hosting the conference. "At the Island Institute, we recognize...
Annual mass honoring first responders draws top Maine politicians
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a hundred people gathered for Sunday mass at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland for the annual service dedicated to first responders. The 22nd annual dedication comes at a time when first responders are one of the many sectors hit by staffing shortages. "I...
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
Two Portland Restaurants Are Two of New York Times’ 50 Best in the Nation
Two of Portland's finest restaurants received incredible national recognition recently. The New York Times has named the 50 restaurants they love the most. Portland fine dining establishments Leeward and Twelve were both included on the prestigious list. Both restaurants joined a list of restaurants from across the country, diverse in concept, size, and age.
National Voter Registration Day aims to ease lines on the big day
LEWISTON, Maine — Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day across the United States, as city and state officials push to get as many Mainers registered as they can before they get to the polls. Maine offers same-day registration, but Lewiston City Clerk Kathy Montejo said the more people who...
