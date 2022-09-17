Just as we’re about to get a new Star Wars show in the form of Andor—the second of three shows this year, if you need reminding—the movie side of the franchise took another noticeable hit. Rogue Squadron, a film originally planned to be directed by Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins for a December 2023 release, has been pulled off the release schedule. Whether that was a realistic release date or not considering Jenkins reportedly had other projects on her docket, it looks like a new Star Wars movie won’t come until December 2025, if even then.

