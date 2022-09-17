Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Maybe Star Wars Should Stop Being Movies
Just as we’re about to get a new Star Wars show in the form of Andor—the second of three shows this year, if you need reminding—the movie side of the franchise took another noticeable hit. Rogue Squadron, a film originally planned to be directed by Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins for a December 2023 release, has been pulled off the release schedule. Whether that was a realistic release date or not considering Jenkins reportedly had other projects on her docket, it looks like a new Star Wars movie won’t come until December 2025, if even then.
Gizmodo
Journey to Miyazaki's Fantastic Worlds at Ghibli Park
Japan’s much-anticipated Studio Ghibli-themed attraction features a variety of sights and activities inspired by the worlds of Hayao Miyazaki’s legacy of films. Situated in a nature preserve, purposefully not disturbing the wilderness of the forest surrounding it, the park is more of an immersion into the atmosphere and locations of movies such as My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Kiki’s Delivery Service, among others.
Gizmodo
The First Trailer for Netflix's Sonic Prime Series Is Still Strangely Ominous
When Netflix announced that it would be making a CG animated series based on the beloved Sega mascot and recent bona fide movie star Sonic the Hedgehog, most people didn’t give it a second thought. I did, because I found the official description for the show surprisingly unsettling. Now, Netflix has released the first trailer for Sonic Prime, and... yeah, I think there’s something weird going on here.
Gizmodo
Strange World's New Trailer Shows Off Its Pulpy Sci-Fi Roots
Disney’s newest (fully) animated feature, Strange World, has finally gotten a full length trailer. Strange World follows the Clades, a family of legendary explorers as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land. They’re accompanied by a ragamuffin crew of pilots, adventurers, and aliens who are all trying to avoid getting eaten by the ravenous creatures that inhabit the planet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gizmodo
Andor Is a Solid Star Wars Spy Thriller
Series creator Tony Gilroy clearly knows how to jump into the Star Wars sandbox without the need for fan service, and really that’s the key in Andor. Premiering this week, the Disney+ and Lucasfilm series tackles the events five years prior to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where we initially met rebel spy Cassian Andor. Because of that, we already know he ultimately sacrifices his life along with his squad of rebels to ensure the Death Star plans are delivered—setting off the chain of events in the original Star Wars trilogy.
Gizmodo
Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island
Last year, Netflix brought us Gundam: Hathaway, a modern entry in the mecha franchise’s vaunted “Universal Century” timeline that, despite a weight of context upon it, served as an interesting entry into a decades-old saga. This year, we have another Gundam movie on the way—but it’s one that works best if you love the series already.
Gizmodo
The Midnight Club's New Trailer Deals With the Evil Dead
Mike Flanagan, the writer/director of various spooky Netflix shows, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, has a new series coming out in a few weeks and he’s already looking to rip your heart out. The premise follows a group of terminally ill teenagers, so already the emotional pathos is laid out like a feast. Take a look at the first trailer below.
Gizmodo
The Flash's Final Season Will Bring Back Another Member of the Rogues
The Sanderson sisters tell you why you should watch Hocus Pocus 2. Stargirl and Titans could be teaming up. Plus, Khary Payton teases what to expect from Invincible’s future, what’s coming on Quantum Leap, and more info about the return of Chucky. Spoilers now!. Halloween Ends. Jamie Lee...
Gizmodo
Spotify's Adding Audiobooks but Their Limp Service Offers Nothing New
Hey, you. Yeah you. You like listening to things? Listen to this. You now have access to audiobooks through Spotify. You still listening? Listen closely. At the end of the day, there’s really nothing that makes it worth listening to an audiobook on Spotify versus any other app, at least not yet.
Gizmodo
Begun, the Clone Wars Have... on Your Tabletop
Game companies Asmodee and Z-Man Games have announced that they are going to be collaborating to create Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game. An incredibly popular, collaborative game, Pandemic is a great base system, and adding a Star Wars skin (especially when it has cool figurines like Darth Maul) seems like a perfect combination. The game combines a constantly-growing game tension with big events, really reflecting the slow-burn wartime fears that The Clone Wars show did so well.
Gizmodo
Amazon’s First Thursday Night Football Broadcast Brings in Record Prime Signups
There are few things in life Americans love more than football. Like a flock of sheep to their shepherd, Americans will watch football wherever the NFL tells them to, which on Thursdays is on Amazon Prime, as of recently. Despite a barrage of complaints and fury from fans and critics over the technical glitches that hit last Thursday’s game, Amazon’s first broadcast was a massive success for the company.
NFL・
Gizmodo
Hellraiser's Director and New Pinhead on What Makes the Hulu Film Feel Fresh—and Scary
The new Hellraiser arrives on Hulu next month, and fans of Clive Barker’s horror franchise are eagerly waiting to see what director David Bruckner does to differentiate his film from the many series entries that’ve come before. One big change that makes this 11th Hellraiser film stand out: casting Jamie Clayton as demon antagonist Pinhead.
