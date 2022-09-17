Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Is SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
XSD - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Market...
Zacks.com
3 Funds to Buy Ahead of a Promising Holiday Season
FDAGX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Portfolio (. FDCGX - Free Report) and Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio (. FSRPX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. Retail Sales Jump in August. The Commerce Department said on Aug 15 that retail sales rose 0.3%...
Comments / 0