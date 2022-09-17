ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Chad Weininger to run for mayor in Green Bay, Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chad Weininger, the Director of Administration for Brown County, has filed paperwork to start running for the position of mayor in Green Bay, Wisconsin. According to a release, his actions on Wednesday will allow him to talk to voters about his potential campaign and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc, Two Rivers team up for tourism

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Teaming up to get even more people to the Lakeshore. It’s a first for the cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers and both hope it’ll get you to notice them. “We both promote everything there is in Manitowoc and everything there is to...
MANITOWOC, WI
Appleton, WI
Lifestyle
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Park reveals plans for former Eagle Nest site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks recently hosted an open house to reveal the master plan for the former Eagle Nest site. Locals say they are looking forward to seeing what the site has to offer. “I think it’s the best thing that they can do it’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Free admission for first 500 people during Meijer Day at NEW Zoo

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is celebrating Meijer Day at the Zoo with free admission. According to staff, the first 500 guests will receive free admission to the zoo thanks to Meijer, which will also be providing special giveaways (while supplies last). What...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Unpaid Special Assessments Due Soon in Manitowoc

A reminder from the Manitowoc City Clerk’s Office, Unpaid Special Assessments owed by Manitowoc property owners are due November 1st. If they are not paid by then, they will automatically be transferred to the Tax Roll. Property owners who are entitled to the installment payment plan will have that...
MANITOWOC, WI
WNCY

New Women’s Homeless Shelter In Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Saint John’s Ministries is opening a new homeless shelter for women in Green Bay. The facility is on the corner of Walnut and South Quincy Streets. A daytime resource center has been open there since July, and the shelter will open Nov. 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton restaurants prepare for Octoberfest

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time since 2019, Octoberfest is coming back to Appleton, and restaurant owners are getting ready to serve the large crowds. Organizers expect more than 100,000 people to attend the event, so naturally, local businesses are expecting to be swamped. Co-owner of Sal’s...
APPLETON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Fire in a Garbage Can Spreads to Green Bay Garage

A garage fire in Green Bay yesterday morning (September 18th) reportedly began in a nearby garbage can. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home on Chicago Street at around 9:00 am Sunday morning on a report of a garage fire. Crews arrived to find a fire...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend. It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Appleton Fire Dept. clears W. Lawrence St. after gas leak

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department has cleared the 1500 block of Lawrence Street after working on a gas leak. Firefighters explained the department has left and the area is now open for use in an updated Facebook post. Original: ‘Active’ gas leak near W. Lawrence Street,...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police getting criminal guns off the streets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is continuing its efforts to reduce gun violence in the community. During a felony arrest last weekend, officers were able to take three illegally possessed guns off the streets. Police Chief Chris Davis says three guns may not seem like...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open

Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million project are...
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Algoma preparing for cruise ship arrival next year

You can expect to see a cruise ship floating offshore from the City of Algoma next summer. Algoma Chamber Director Ken Weinaug and City Administrator Matt Murphy had the opportunity earlier this month to check out the Viking Octantis while it was docked in Milwaukee. Murphy and Weinaug met with cruise officials to discuss the options for visitors when they dock in Algoma. The first ship to come to Algoma will be the Viking Polaris in 2023, as it travels between Duluth and Toronto. Other stops on the cruise include Thunder Bay, Sault Sainte Marie, Mackinac Island, and Niagara Falls. Weinaug says it is more of a research vessel than your typical cruise ship, but he expects it to be an excellent introduction to the area for passengers, and hopefully, they will return to spend more time.
ALGOMA, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh’s Jackson/Oregon Street Bridge expected to reopen next week

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The DOT provides an update on the Jackson/Oregon Street Bridge in downtown Oshkosh. The department says bridge repair components are expected to arrive on Monday. Once repairs are complete, engineers expect the bridge to reopen to vehicular traffic next week. The bridge has only been open...
OSHKOSH, WI

