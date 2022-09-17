Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chad Weininger to run for mayor in Green Bay, Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chad Weininger, the Director of Administration for Brown County, has filed paperwork to start running for the position of mayor in Green Bay, Wisconsin. According to a release, his actions on Wednesday will allow him to talk to voters about his potential campaign and...
Fox11online.com
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
Text message scam offers $150,000 of Oneida couple's Powerball winnings
There's a chance you've gotten a text claiming to be from Wisconsin Powerball winners Tammy and Cliff Webster. One message says the couple is donating $150,000 to 100 random people.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc, Two Rivers team up for tourism
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Teaming up to get even more people to the Lakeshore. It’s a first for the cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers and both hope it’ll get you to notice them. “We both promote everything there is in Manitowoc and everything there is to...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Park reveals plans for former Eagle Nest site
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks recently hosted an open house to reveal the master plan for the former Eagle Nest site. Locals say they are looking forward to seeing what the site has to offer. “I think it’s the best thing that they can do it’s...
3 Haunted Lighthouses You Need to Visit in Wisconsin This Fall
Door County, Wisconsin is a great place to visit at any point of the year, but in the Fall Door County is a magnificent sight to see. Home to some of the best fall colors and scenic drives, to say Door County is a Fall tourist hotpot is a major understatement.
wearegreenbay.com
Free admission for first 500 people during Meijer Day at NEW Zoo
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is celebrating Meijer Day at the Zoo with free admission. According to staff, the first 500 guests will receive free admission to the zoo thanks to Meijer, which will also be providing special giveaways (while supplies last). What...
seehafernews.com
Unpaid Special Assessments Due Soon in Manitowoc
A reminder from the Manitowoc City Clerk’s Office, Unpaid Special Assessments owed by Manitowoc property owners are due November 1st. If they are not paid by then, they will automatically be transferred to the Tax Roll. Property owners who are entitled to the installment payment plan will have that...
WNCY
New Women’s Homeless Shelter In Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Saint John’s Ministries is opening a new homeless shelter for women in Green Bay. The facility is on the corner of Walnut and South Quincy Streets. A daytime resource center has been open there since July, and the shelter will open Nov. 1.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton restaurants prepare for Octoberfest
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time since 2019, Octoberfest is coming back to Appleton, and restaurant owners are getting ready to serve the large crowds. Organizers expect more than 100,000 people to attend the event, so naturally, local businesses are expecting to be swamped. Co-owner of Sal’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Pentatonix coming to Wisconsin, performing Christmas music at Resch Center
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Pentatonix, a three-time Grammy Award-winning vocal quintet, is coming to Brown County, Wisconsin. According to a release, Pentatonix will be on its “A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour” and will feature the winners of “The Voice” in season 21, Girl Named Tom.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Fire in a Garbage Can Spreads to Green Bay Garage
A garage fire in Green Bay yesterday morning (September 18th) reportedly began in a nearby garbage can. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home on Chicago Street at around 9:00 am Sunday morning on a report of a garage fire. Crews arrived to find a fire...
wiproud.com
Police get report of alligator at family park in Wisconsin, DNR says it could be a Black Caiman
KEWASKUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac County were told that an alligator was seen in a pond at a family park. The Kewaskum Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a report of an alligator in a pond at a local park. On September 18 police were told there was an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man stops truck to urinate & tries directing traffic, later arrested for 6th OWI
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After running multiple stop lights, stop signs and getting out of his vehicle multiple times to do various things one man was arrested after an event-filled drive on Green Bay’s east side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Derek...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend. It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Appleton Fire Dept. clears W. Lawrence St. after gas leak
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department has cleared the 1500 block of Lawrence Street after working on a gas leak. Firefighters explained the department has left and the area is now open for use in an updated Facebook post. Original: ‘Active’ gas leak near W. Lawrence Street,...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police getting criminal guns off the streets
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is continuing its efforts to reduce gun violence in the community. During a felony arrest last weekend, officers were able to take three illegally possessed guns off the streets. Police Chief Chris Davis says three guns may not seem like...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open
Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million project are...
doorcountydailynews.com
Algoma preparing for cruise ship arrival next year
You can expect to see a cruise ship floating offshore from the City of Algoma next summer. Algoma Chamber Director Ken Weinaug and City Administrator Matt Murphy had the opportunity earlier this month to check out the Viking Octantis while it was docked in Milwaukee. Murphy and Weinaug met with cruise officials to discuss the options for visitors when they dock in Algoma. The first ship to come to Algoma will be the Viking Polaris in 2023, as it travels between Duluth and Toronto. Other stops on the cruise include Thunder Bay, Sault Sainte Marie, Mackinac Island, and Niagara Falls. Weinaug says it is more of a research vessel than your typical cruise ship, but he expects it to be an excellent introduction to the area for passengers, and hopefully, they will return to spend more time.
whby.com
Oshkosh’s Jackson/Oregon Street Bridge expected to reopen next week
OSHKOSH, Wis. — The DOT provides an update on the Jackson/Oregon Street Bridge in downtown Oshkosh. The department says bridge repair components are expected to arrive on Monday. Once repairs are complete, engineers expect the bridge to reopen to vehicular traffic next week. The bridge has only been open...
