Flood advisory in effect for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 5:15 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service reported heavy rain over portions of central and windward areas of the island at around 2:15 p.m. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Punaluu, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kaneohe, Hauula, Wheeler Field, Kalihi, Kaneohe Marine Base, Schofield Barracks, Maunawili, Kailua, Manoa, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa and Heeia.

This flood advisory may be extended if more rain persists.

Winds will remain light and continue through Saturday. Moderate trades will return Sunday with an expected increase in clouds and showers over windward areas.

The NWS forecasts trades to weaken by the end of next week.