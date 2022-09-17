Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For September 21: Victor Pushes Diane’s ‘Buttons’Soap HubGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chabad Kenosha is Buying the Colerget Conference Center
Chabad of Kenosha in Wisconsin, led by Shluchim Rabbi tzali other Rivkie Wilschanski, is now purchasing the Colerget Conference Center, a light-filled facility nestled in 1.5 acres of tranquil gardens, gazebos and trails. full story. The ebbs and flows of Jewish life in smaller cities and towns across North America...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended
This story was published in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. It can be viewed here on THETRACE.ORG. Sign up for their newsletters here. It’s been more than two years since a police officer fired seven shots into the back of 29-year-old Jacob Blake,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman who allegedly was practicing driving caused a crash that injured a passenger | Crime & Courts
BURLINGTON — A Kenosha woman who was reportedly practicing driving because she didn’t have a license allegedly caused a crash, which injured another woman who was in the car, then fled the scene. Valorie J. Gruber, 42, of the 6700 block of 14th Avenue, was charged with three...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dennis Hoff Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
JOHNSTOWN, PA – Dennis A. Hoff, 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept 16, 2022. He was born in Kenosha, WI, son of the late Wilfred and Clarice (Houston) Hoff. He attended local schools there and went to the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He worked in various jobs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A cream brick revival: How an easy-to-miss 122-year-old building became Racine’s newest short-term rental | Home & Garden
RACINE — On Sunday, Preservation Racine will host its 45th Annual Tour of Racine’s Historical Sites. The theme this year is “An Eclectic Collection,” and is set to feature a variety of former industrial or commercial properties that have since been repurposed for public benefit. Paul...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Hot coals blamed for West Boulevard garage fire, $45K in damages
RACINE – Hot coals placed in a garbage bin were blamed for a fire that damaged a garage and two vehicles at 1329 West Blvd. on Saturday. The fire also caused the neighborhood’s electric power to be temporarily shut down, according to the Racine Fire Department (RFD). Firefighters...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
6 things to do in Milwaukee this weekend, including Doors Open
It’s time for Milwaukee’s most popular peep show: More than 100 places will open their doors, appropriately enough, for Doors Open Milwaukee Sept. 24-25. Most stops are free; some are open only to ticketed tours. For a full list of participating venues and tour schedules, see Historic Milwaukee’s website. Info: historicmilwaukee.org/doors-open.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kermit Hovey Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
KENOSHA – Kermit M. Hovey Sr., 89, of Kenosha passed away on September 10, 2022. Kermit was born on May 27, 1933, in Britt, Iowa, the son of the late Kalmer and Ollie (Moss) Hovey. He was educated in the schools of Iowa and Wisconsin. Kermit married Dorothy Unwin, his beloved and loving wife of 63 years, on June 18, 1955, in Kenosha.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Police identify intruder killed after attempted Friday break-in | Crime & Courts
The Kenosha Police Department identified the man who was killed Friday night after attempting to break into a home on the 6900 block of 64th Avenue, as 22-year-old Franklin D. Clark. At about 7:20 pm Friday night, Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch Center began receiving calls to alert police of a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Native Gardens with Racine Theater Group
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) — Joycelyn Fish & Mike Shelby from the Racine Theater Group joined us in studio to talk about their next show “Native Gardens”. The show is a comedic turf was at the Racine Theater Guild. The show turns the phrase “good fences make good neighbors” on its head during the comedy’s Friday, September 16 through Sunday, October 2 run at the Racine Theater Guild, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Human trafficking crimes grow in Milwaukee
A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story on the basis of anonymity. She said she met the man who trafficked her on a dating app when she was 19 years old. She thought they were going to be in a relationship. “Things went good for a couple weeks but then he became a total monster. It was really traumatic,” she said. She said he started abusing her, one time beating her until she passed out. “I basically woke up at his house with five other people surrounding me and they told me that I now belong to them,” she said. She said the people held her against her will and sexually trafficked her for at least three years. Human trafficking is a crime that’s growing in Milwaukee. According to Milwaukee Police, human trafficking is up 58% since 2021. This year, police have had more confirmed cases in nine months than all of last year. 12 News’ Kristin Pierce sat down with the coordinator at Freedom House, a program part of the organization Exploit No More, to ask why the number of cases is growing. “You have a lot more vulnerable people right now with COVID. You have a lot of people with a lack of physical affection and touch,” explained Sarah Fandler. Location is also a factor. “That has a lot to do with the pipeline is what they call it from Chicago and then go up to the Dakotas is where the gas pipelines were being put in,” said Fandler. “Traffickers are going to look where is a lot of men who don’t have family with them because that’s where we’re going to make a lot of money.”The trauma has long-lasting effects but the help available at places like Freedom House is a start. “They just let us know that they could help us be better than that or that they care,” said the survivor Pierce talked to. Freedom House provides support to obtain legal documents, counseling, food and shelter. Advocates said it’s important to report anything that appears suspicious. They said it’s extremely difficult to convict traffickers because they make it look like the victims chose to commit illegal acts. They said victims often avoid eye contact and their traffickers always have eyes on them. Advocates also stress the importance of awareness and education. Fandler said it’s easy for people to talk about human trafficking on a national scale but people don’t often want to acknowledge it in their own communities. If you or someone you know is looking for help: Exploit No More – Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee quinceañera dress specialist; family-owned boutique
MILWAUKEE – Tucked away near Milwaukee’s 13th and Oklahoma neighborhood is a buzzing boutique. It’s family-owned and bursting at the seams with everything you need for a special occasion – and “Variedades Gonzalez” is run by a powerful trifecta. “It’s my grandma who, she...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine woman killed in Colorado, man faces life
RACINE, Wis. – More than 40 years after Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29, of Racine, was murdered in Colorado, a jury convicted the man who killed her and a second woman. Both disappeared while hitchhiking in the Rocky Mountains. After five hours of deliberation and a 2.5-week...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shawano teen, Clintonville woman arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A 17-year-old Shawano girl and a 24-year-old Clintonville woman were arrested after a high speed chase in Racine County Monday. At about 2:20 am, deputies spotted a Jeep traveling south on I-94 near the highway C overpass. Officials say the driver was clocked at 107 mph.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jazz in the Park is a “gig come true” for Milwaukee’s Nineteen Thirteen
Milwaukee’s hardest-to-define, but amazingly talented cello and percussion duo, Nineteen Thirteen, returns on stage Thursday at Jazz In The Park for a 6 pm You might think that only two musicians, Victor DeLorenzo and Janet Schiff, would be limited in what they can do in a live performance. But...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Here is today’s weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Kenosha, WI | Weather
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We’ll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We’ll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today’s outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecast. The sun’s rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee; Downtown Milwaukee hosts on Oct. 29
MILWAUKEE – You are invited to carve out some family time in downtown Milwaukee during Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 am to 2 pm at Red Arrow Park. This new Halloween-themed event features free giveaways, activities and fun for all ages, especially children ages 2 – 8. It is coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman facing up to 30 years in prison after crash in Burlington
RACINE COUNTY — A 42-year-old Kenosha woman faces three felony charges of second-degree recklessly encroaching safety after a crash just before midnight Friday in the town of Burlington. Valorie Gruber, 6730 14th Ave., made her initial appearance Monday afternoon in Racine County Circuit Court and is free on a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nearly 20 years ago this week, Josh Haldi of Madison and Northern Illinois stunned Alabama – News-Herald
Since graduating from Northern Illinois in 2004, Josh Haldi — who grew up and starred as a quarterback for Madison in late 1990s — has lived in the Chicago area with his wife and three children. Northern Illinois is about an hour away from Chicago, which is obviously...
Comments / 0