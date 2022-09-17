Read full article on original website
Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2022
Like coffee and breakfast cereals, Netflix also adds a little pumpkin spice flavor to its catalogue in the fall. In the next two months, they’re adding a whole bunch of new horror, thriller, and true crime movies and shows to suit whatever vaguely spooky mood you’re in this Halloween season.
Stranger Things/Deadpool Crossover Is ‘On The Table’, Says Director
Although Stranger Things and Deadpool coming together sounds like some weird post-modern fever dream, it’s more possible than you might think. The Stranger Things Cinematic Universe is on its way, and although that doesn’t mean it’s Marvel-adjacent, the connections could surprise you. Variety recently spoke with director Shawn Levy on the Emmys’ red carpet and learned some surprising news.
The Justice Society Debuts in the ‘Black Adam’ Trailer
Decades before the Justice League first came together, there was the Justice Society of America, which formed in the 1940s to combat threats too big for any single hero to handle. Its Golden Age roster included such heroes as the Flash (not that one), Green Lantern (not that one), the Sandman (not that one), the Atom (not that one), and Hawkman (sort of that one; that character’s history is kind of confusing). When the Justice League debuted in the 1960s it quickly became DC Comics’ most popular super group, and eventually eclipsed the Justice Society in prominence. Although the JSA has had revivals through the years, it’s been that way ever since.
Brendan Fraser Reacts to ‘Batgirl’ Film Cancellation
If you’re bummed out that you’re not going to get to see HBO Max’s Batgirl movie after it was canceled during post-production by Warner Bros. Discovery, just imagine how the people who worked on the movie feel. All those months of effort and care, and they’ll never be seen or appreciated by anyone. It’s like the whole thing never happened.
‘Babylon’ Unveils First Look Images From Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood Epic
The kids are back in school, the Toronto Film Festival is about to kick off. There’s a cool breeze in the air. You know what that means: It’s time to start hyping awards season movies. [Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” intensifies.]...
Every ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Title Card, Ranked
2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series, the landmark cartoon from Warner Bros. that rewrote the rules of superhero animated series when it debuted in September of 1992. After decades of Batman the Super Friend, the guy who hung around with Scooby-Doo, the dude who talked like your favorite uncle, Batman: The Animated Series gave us a Dark Knight who lived up to that nickname. He was grim, he was angry, he always knew how to find a shadow to stand in, and he sounded (thanks to actor Kevin Conroy) like gravel rubbed on sandpaper.
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Should Be the Show’s Last
The following post contains minor spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5. There is no official word yet from Netflix on a sixth season of Cobra Kai, but nothing about the just-released Season 5 suggests it will be the show’s last. The season ends on yet another big cliffhanger, and in interviews series star Ralph Macchio has revealed that the production already shot footage intended for Season 6, if and when Netflix picks up Cobra Kai for more episodes.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
Warner Bros. Still Looking For Executive To Lead DC Films
Just a couple weeks ago, it seemed like Warner Bros. had finally found its answer to Marvel’s Kevin Feige: The person who would oversee and guide its sprawling multiverse of DC movies and shows. The guy who was in line for the role, according to media reports, was Dan Lin, the producer of movies like The LEGO Batman Movie and and Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes.
‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae Joins ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’
Pop culture worlds are colliding, as Lee Jung-jae, the star of Netflix’s international hit series Squid Game will reportedly take the role of the male lead on the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, which is currently in development on Disney+. In contrast to most of the other Star...
Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Begins in First Teaser
Samuel L. Jackson, one of the most stalwart stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, based on one of the most important Marvel Comics stories of the century. In the comic-book version, Marvel’s heroes discover that many of their own teammates and friends are actually sleeper agents from the alien race known as the Skrulls, who are capable of changing their shape to look like anyone.
What Happens in the MCU After the Multiverse Saga?
Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, fans have been waiting for the X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far there’s been a couple teases — a reference in Ms. Marvel, a Patrick Stewart cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — but that’s it. Expectations were very high that Marvel would announce some kind of X-Men project at the D23 Expo last weekend, but there wasn’t a single mention of the group.
Rosario Dawson Wants to Reprise ‘Daredevil’ Role on ‘Born Again’
The return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, and his official addition to the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe, opens the door to adding a slew of other Marvel heroes to the MCU who previously only appeared in Marvel’s series for Netflix: Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and The Defenders. All of these series were supposed to be set in the MCU, but in practice they only vaguely alluded to events from other movies and shows, and the characters never crossed over into outside projects — until Cox’s Matt Murdock appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Peacock Announces ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Premiere Date
The fifth-biggest movie of the year so far is Minions: The Rise of Gru, the latest installment in the surprisingly durable Despicable Me/Minions franchise. This is technically the fifth movie in the saga, following three Despicable Mes and one previous Minions. This one grossed $360.5 million in U.S. theaters this summer, and almost $900 million worldwide. It made more money in theaters around the world than Thor: Love and Thunder. Audiences apparently cannot get enough of those darn Minions.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Costumes and Concept Art Revealed at D23
D23 kicks off today in Anaheim, California and promises to give us new announcements and teases of upcoming projects from across the Disney empire. Tomorrow afternoon (East Coast time) there’s a big panel for Marvel and Lucasfilm, but in the meantime, the Lucasfilm booth at the show has already given us our first look at the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film, which was recently shot and is due out in theaters next summer.
‘She-Hulk’: Does Wong Remember Peter Parker?
Last week‘s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a very interesting cameo from Benedict Wong’s Wong, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’sa Sorcerer Supreme. Wong has been very busy in the last few months; he’s fresh off appearances in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell that supposedly made the entire universe forget Peter Parker’s existence.
Marvel Introduces ‘Fantastic Four’ Director at D23
It’s official: Fantastic Four has a director. As rumored in recent weeks, the film — Marvel’s first version of its most famous superhero team (and the fifth film of the FF ever attempted) — will be made by Matt Shakman. He’s known to Marvel fans as the director of the popular WandaVision Disney+ series.
‘Morbius’ Is Now the Number One Movie on Netflix
Netflix users, at last you can proudly say, with all sincerity and accuracy: It is morbin’ time. Yes, the critically reviled (yet weirdly internet popular) Morbius, starring Jared Leto as Marvel Comics’ living vampire, is now streaming on Netflix. Newly debuted on streaming, it has already rocketed to the #1 movie on the service in the United States, as evidenced by the top ten list currently available on Netflix’s homepage:
‘Wall-E’ Is the First Disney Movie in the Criterion Collection
The Criterion Collection has been one of the leaders in high-end home video since 1984. Over those 35+ years, they’ve released hundreds of movies on laserdisc, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K, covering every conceivable genre, style, and international cinema. But Criterion has never released a movie from Disney or Pixar before.
‘The Lion King’ Prequel Gets Official Title
Get ready to meet a totally new Lion King. Okay, technically it’s not totally new; he was the first king of Disney’s The Lion King. But the upcoming prequel to the classic animated film (and also the not-really-that-classic “live-action” remake of a few years ago) will focus not on the young Simba, but Simba’s father, Mufasa. Accordingly, Disney announced today at D23 that the movie is officially titled Mufasa: The Lion King.
