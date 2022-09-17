Decades before the Justice League first came together, there was the Justice Society of America, which formed in the 1940s to combat threats too big for any single hero to handle. Its Golden Age roster included such heroes as the Flash (not that one), Green Lantern (not that one), the Sandman (not that one), the Atom (not that one), and Hawkman (sort of that one; that character’s history is kind of confusing). When the Justice League debuted in the 1960s it quickly became DC Comics’ most popular super group, and eventually eclipsed the Justice Society in prominence. Although the JSA has had revivals through the years, it’s been that way ever since.

