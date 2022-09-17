ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLCPD respond to shooting, at least 1 shot

By Danielle MacKimm
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are reportedly on the scene of a Salt Lake City shooting.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has confirmed with ABC4 that officers just arrived on the scene of a shooting at 555 West 400 North.

POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation

At least one individual has reportedly been shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that the suspects in this incident fled the scene shortly after shots were fired in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

kslnewsradio.com

Man arrested for attacking bus driver and threatening passengers, police say

SUNSET, Utah– A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a school bus driver and threatening to kill him, and everyone on board. The man is also accused of threatening and assaulting an arresting officer. According to arrest documents, this all happened on Sept. 16 during the morning commute....
SUNSET, UT
KSLTV

Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence. Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Fight leads to teen student stabbed near Layton High School

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A student remains in the hospital and a suspect in custody following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon near Layton High School. Police say it happened just around 12:30 pm at Layton Commons Park across the street from the school. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a […]
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing

WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
WEST JORDAN, UT
herrimantelegraph.org

The Salt Lake Serial Killer

When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
