SLCPD respond to shooting, at least 1 shot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are reportedly on the scene of a Salt Lake City shooting.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has confirmed with ABC4 that officers just arrived on the scene of a shooting at 555 West 400 North.

At least one individual has reportedly been shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that the suspects in this incident fled the scene shortly after shots were fired in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

