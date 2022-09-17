Read full article on original website
Man arrested for pepper-spraying demonstrators on highway overpass
Incident occurred on Highway 101 overpass at Vineyard Drive Tuesday. – On Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. a half dozen demonstrators on the overpass of Highway 101 at Vineyard Drive in Templeton were approached by a man who disagreed with them. The demonstrators were peaceful when approached by Miguel Angel...
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande man accused of pepper spraying protesters in Templeton
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Arroyo Grande man who pepper sprayed a group of demonstrators on a Highway 101 overpass in Templeton Tuesday morning. [Tribune]. At about 9 a.m., a group of six to eight people were demonstrating on the Vineyard Drive overpass. A man with...
Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning. The post Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria man fatally stabbed, detectives searching for suspect
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight on Wednesday. The stabbing left one man dead as a result.
Bakersfield Now
Woman stole vehicle from CarMax in test drive: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a woman that stole a vehicle from a CarMax in Bakersfield on Sept. 5. Around 6:37 p.m. at CarMax, located at 6801 Colony Street, a woman used a stolen California's driver's license to test drive a vehicle, but never returned, said BPD.
Police arrest suspect in fatal central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting that occurred on Cherry Street in central Bakersfield.
kprl.com
Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022
A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
1 arrested for possession of stolen property in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of two men by the Corcoran Police Department Sunday, according to officials with the Corcoran Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m., Corcoran police stopped a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado in the 600 block of Diary Avenue in Corcoran for a routine traffic stop, according to […]
KCSO investigation turns up details on "suspicious" Taft Hwy deaths
An investigation into a pair of deaths the Kern County Sheriff’s Office called “suspicious” has revealed the names of the people involved.
Santa Maria City Council votes to add "No Stopping Zones" along five roads
In the coming weeks, people in Santa Maria may see an increase in "No Stopping Zones" in the west part of town.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in South SLO County the week of Sept. 11?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $2.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the past week. In total, 19 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $981,842. The average price per square foot was $560.
Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc
Crews were responding to reports of a car flipping over several times off of Highway 101 and Highway 1 in Lompoc on Monday afternoon. The post Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Firefighters extricate two people from crash on Highway 101 in SLO
Firefighters extricated two individuals following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning. Shortly after midnight, a caller reported the crash between Los Osos Valley and Madonna roads, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The car came to a rest on its side and against a fence, across the street from Motel 6.
Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets
The City of Santa Maria began a road construction project Wednesday morning that will improve the surfaces on dozens of streets. The post Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Paso Robles resident killed in jet crash
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that killed one person at the Reno Air Races Sunday.
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video
A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
Suspected chop shop operator arrested for vehicle theft in SLO County
The California Highway Patrol announced an arrest in connection with the recent theft of a box truck in San Luis Obispo County.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Rape
Originally Published By: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Webpage. “On 9-4-22 the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted sexual assault that had occurred in the 2400 Block of Wilcombe Road in Cambria. Deputies responded and contacted an adult female victim. The victim reported she was in her home when she found an unknown male, later identified as 29-year-old John Michael Ludwick, standing in her living room. Ludwick approached the victim, grabbed her, and made a sexually explicit statement. The victim was able to run out of the house and to a neighbor’s residence. Ludwick appeared to follow the victim, however then continued walking away. Through the investigation Deputies discovered Ludwick had entered the victim’s home earlier that day, stole her credit card and took her vehicle. Ludwick then returned the vehicle and the credit card when he encountered the victim and attempted to sexually assault her.
