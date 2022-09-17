ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande man accused of pepper spraying protesters in Templeton

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Arroyo Grande man who pepper sprayed a group of demonstrators on a Highway 101 overpass in Templeton Tuesday morning. [Tribune]. At about 9 a.m., a group of six to eight people were demonstrating on the Vineyard Drive overpass. A man with...
TEMPLETON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman stole vehicle from CarMax in test drive: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a woman that stole a vehicle from a CarMax in Bakersfield on Sept. 5. Around 6:37 p.m. at CarMax, located at 6801 Colony Street, a woman used a stolen California's driver's license to test drive a vehicle, but never returned, said BPD.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kprl.com

Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022

A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
SOLVANG, CA
KGET

1 arrested for possession of stolen property in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of two men by the Corcoran Police Department Sunday, according to officials with the Corcoran Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m., Corcoran police stopped a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado in the 600 block of Diary Avenue in Corcoran for a routine traffic stop, according to […]
CORCORAN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Truck#Boots#Firearms#San Luis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoastnews.com

Firefighters extricate two people from crash on Highway 101 in SLO

Firefighters extricated two individuals following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning. Shortly after midnight, a caller reported the crash between Los Osos Valley and Madonna roads, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The car came to a rest on its side and against a fence, across the street from Motel 6.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video

A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
PASO ROBLES, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Rape

Originally Published By: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Webpage. “On 9-4-22 the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted sexual assault that had occurred in the 2400 Block of Wilcombe Road in Cambria. Deputies responded and contacted an adult female victim. The victim reported she was in her home when she found an unknown male, later identified as 29-year-old John Michael Ludwick, standing in her living room. Ludwick approached the victim, grabbed her, and made a sexually explicit statement. The victim was able to run out of the house and to a neighbor’s residence. Ludwick appeared to follow the victim, however then continued walking away. Through the investigation Deputies discovered Ludwick had entered the victim’s home earlier that day, stole her credit card and took her vehicle. Ludwick then returned the vehicle and the credit card when he encountered the victim and attempted to sexually assault her.
CAMBRIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy