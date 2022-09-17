Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Beat writers predict SU to advance to 4-0 with win over Virginia
A blowout win, physical stops against a top Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback and a last-second heroic stunner — Syracuse's first three games, all wins, have had it all. In its second game of a four-game homestand, the Orange welcome Virginia, the former home of Robert Anae and Jason Beck, as they try to improve to 4-0. There's plenty of familiarity between the squads — head coach Dino Babers even said first-year head coach Tony Elliott has met many of SU's players.
Daily Orange
Levonte Johnson and Russell Shealy named ACC Players of the Week
No. 3 Syracuse swept the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week awards this week. Levonte Johnson was named Offensive Player of the Week and Russell Shealy was named Defensive Player of the Week. This is the first time Syracuse has taken both ACC awards, and Syracuse's third player of the week award. Christian Curti won the season's first Defensive Player of the Week.
Daily Orange
SU forward Levonte Johnson earns College Soccer News Player of the Week
Syracuse forward Levonte Johnson earned College Soccer News Player of the Week honors. He notched two goals and one assist in SU's wins over No. 1 Clemson and Niagara, and he leads the Orange with nine points this season.
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York's transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Daily Orange
SU’s cost of attendance is worth it for students
Paying $58,440 in tuition for Syracuse University seems like quite a lot of money, but the cost of attendance is ultimately worth the University’s amenities and priorities. The total billable cost of attendance to Syracuse University being $77,305 and tuition being $58,440 per year can really make us SU students wonder what we are paying for. The average tuition of private colleges in the United States is $39,723, nearly $20,000 less than at SU. I set out to find out exactly what we are paying for and now believe that what we are paying is worth it.
Daily Orange
‘For the vibes’: Students revel in droves at Juice Jam 2022
Sophia Herrera and Nyobi Boddie arrived at Juice Jam excited to see Doechii, one of their favorite artists, take the stage. But the rapper quickly surpassed their expectations when she invited them on stage to perform "Spookie Coochie."
Daily Orange
Functional pottery, tea come to the Everson through ‘Curious Vessels’ exhibit
Artwork in most museums stays in a case, preventing visitors from touching it regardless of the artist’s original intention. But at the Curious Vessels exhibit, visitors can use cups that would usually only be on display to serve themselves tea. The exhibition, which will be in the Everson Museum...
Daily Orange
University Hill, Westcott residents concerned about SU’s recent demolitions
Syracuse University completed the demolition of a home located at 813 Comstock Ave. in August. Three years ago, SU demolished nine buildings on the 700 block of Ostrom Avenue. The demolitions along the eastern edge...
Daily Orange
Italian community gathers for 3 days of meatballs and music at Festa Italiana
Bob Knapp, who has been coming to the Festa Italiana for the last ten years, gathered with his family around a folding table in downtown Syracuse this weekend. Atop the red and white checkered tablecloth were chicken riggies and Utica greens for Knapp and pasta for his kids.
Daily Orange
SU reports a 52% drop in active COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Syracuse University reported a 52% drop in active COVID-19 cases over the weekend. As of Monday, SU has 34 self-reported active student cases of COVID-19, a university spokesperson wrote in a campus-wide email Monday. Faculty...
Daily Orange
Members of Women in Leadership Initiative eager to build community, develop skills
Following the coronavirus pandemic, many women working at Syracuse University needed to re-establish connections with their female colleagues, said Uvrashi Bhattacharya, a staff member in Syracuse University's finance and administrative services office. To combat...
Daily Orange
Female Muslim students call for increased accommodations in SU pools
Syracuse University student Hawa Omar never learned how to swim. When Omar arrived at SU, she was excited to learn, but quickly discovered The Barnes Center at the Arch's pool is not accessible to Muslim women like herself.
Daily Orange
Chancellor proposes process to revoke honorary degrees at USen meeting
Syracuse University Provost Gretchen Ritter announced Wednesday that there are currently 74 self-reported active student COVID-19 cases and 26 faculty and staff cases on campus. Only students that report their positive cases to the Barnes...
Daily Orange
SCSD community debate recent security increase’s impact on students
Though they usually aren't in his classroom, Joe Bennett, a Syracuse City School District teacher and candidate for the Onondaga County legislature, said he's seen the way sentries and Student Resource Officers have policed students and observed the guards around the building.
Daily Orange
University Union needs to diversify the music genres it brings to students
This weekend, thousands of Syracuse University students were decked out in stylish outfits, crammed together in a hot mosh pit at Skytop arena. Why, you may ask? All because of the fall-favorite SU event, Juice Jam, an event hosted by University Union, a programming board run by students. For those who may not know, Juice Jam is not a low budget event. UU works hard to seek well-known artists to perform concerts for the music festival, making it a special treat for SU students.
Daily Orange
SU launches project management degree aimed at military, working students
Arthur Thomas considers project management the "art and science of getting stuff done." With Syracuse University's College of Professional Studies launching a new masters degree in project management, Thomas, the program's director, said the degree will help those already in the workforce.
Daily Orange
Students voice concerns over safety, SU’s expansion in town hall
Students voiced concerns over problems on Syracuse University's campus at a town hall meeting Tuesday night, including on-campus buses, SU's recent management of the COVID-19 pandemic, tuition and campus safety. The Student Association...
Daily Orange
Test your smarts, sing your heart out and other fun activities this week
Support mental health awareness and get in touch with your creativity at Chalk the Walk on the Shaw Quadrangle. From Sunday to Saturday, the community is welcome to decorate the walkways along the Quad with uplifting messages and art to encourage wellness and reduce the stigma around mental illness.
Daily Orange
Onondaga County Executive proposes 11% property tax reduction
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced his budget proposal to the Onondaga County Legislature for the 2023 fiscal year on Thursday. "I view the budget as a statement of values and priorities," McMahon said. "The...
Daily Orange
As COVID-19 cases increase on campus, here are ways to stay safe
Syracuse University currently has 104 self-reported active cases of COVID-19 on its campus as of Sept. 17, a university spokesperson said. As cases continue to rise, here's how to stay safe despite looser campus safety...
