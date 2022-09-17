Paying $58,440 in tuition for Syracuse University seems like quite a lot of money, but the cost of attendance is ultimately worth the University’s amenities and priorities. The total billable cost of attendance to Syracuse University being $77,305 and tuition being $58,440 per year can really make us SU students wonder what we are paying for. The average tuition of private colleges in the United States is $39,723, nearly $20,000 less than at SU. I set out to find out exactly what we are paying for and now believe that what we are paying is worth it.

