WBTV
Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping
Gaston County freshman at Appalachian State wins year of free tuition at College GameDay. The poster reads ‘The only ATM that lets you withdraw $1.5 million.’. Local schools receive more threats for second day in a row. Updated: 24 minutes ago. A high school in Cabarrus County has been...
WATCH: North Carolina Bojangles robbed at gunpoint, search for suspect underway
The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at a Bojangles located at 3638 S. New Hope Road.
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
VIDEO: Police release footage showing armed robbery of Gastonia Bojangles
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant last month and are asking for help identifying the suspect. According to police, the Bojangles on South New Hope Road at Beaty Road was robbed at 4 a.m. on August 26. After investigation,...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Five suspects face charges after deputies seize marijuana, guns from vehicle
Five men face charges after Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies found marijuana and firears in an SUV during a traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Durango at the intersection of Lewis Ferry Road and Three Oaks Lane on Wednesday, September 14, according to an ICSO news release.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Winston-Salem man arrested driving stolen vehicle; deputies find drugs, weapon
A Winston-Salem man was charged with drug and weapons counts after he was found driving a stolen motor vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Brodrick Lamont Speas, 31, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony trafficking opium or heroin by transport, felony trafficking opium or heroin by possession, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $750,000.
Wanted Iredell County man arrested after brief foot chase, deputies say
STONY POINT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man investigators said had been wanted for around a month was captured last week after a brief foot chase in Stony Point, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to Plank Barn Lane after receiving information that a wanted man, identified as 35-year-old […]
my40.tv
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
fox46.com
5 men found with guns, drugs during Statesville traffic stop: Sheriff
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, guns, and a large amount of cash, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get...
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Suspect in alleged kidnapping injured in shootout with state trooper on I-40
A woman, suspected in an armed kidnapping, was shot by a North Carolina Highway Patrol officer on Interstate 40 around 7 a.m. Tuesday, police said. She is listed in stable condition. Highway patrol officers went to the stretch of I-40 between McDowell and Burke counties, near Hickory, after getting reports...
elizabethton.com
Deputies arrest man Elizabethton man sought for questioning in the death of his wife
The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Brandon Carrier, the man sought as a person of interest in the case of his missing wife. The arrest, on an outstanding warrant charging him with a probation violation, was confirmed Tuesday by the sheriff’s department. No further details were released.
WBTV
Officer-involved shooting closes part of I-40 East in Burke County, authorities say
WBTV's Molly Grantham shares how easy it is to sign up to be a part of a great cause. This is the second day in a row that Northwest Cabarrus High has been evacuated due to threats. Part of I-40 East in Burke County remains closed after officer-involved shooting. Updated:...
Raleigh News & Observer
NC babysitter sent to prison for the fentanyl death of her friend’s 16-month-old son
Sixteen-month-old Kingston Jenkins had eaten some oatmeal and fallen asleep on a bed between his two babysitters when the women decided to watch a morning movie. That’s when Haley Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl from her bra and passed the powerful synthetic opioid to her friend, Daisy Bare. Both women used the drug — with Kingston still napping between them — before they, too, drifted off.
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 67-Year-Old Lawndale Woman
LAWNDALE, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a woman that was last seen at an assisted living facility in Cleveland County. Oveta Ann Moses, 67, was reported missing on Wednesday from Openview Retirement Center on Pony Barn Road in Lawndale. She is described as being 5’5, weighs 175 pounds...
Murder victim's family seeking change to gun law
The family of an Upstate woman who was fatally shot last month is seeking changes to a gun law. As we previously reported, 42 year old Kesha Tate was shot and killed in her Gaffney home in late August.
Burke County homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A good samaritan and a boater helped rescue a driver who drove a car into Lake Norman. Mooresville Fire responded to the scene on Williamson Road Wednesday afternoon and discovered the driver had been pulled out of the water to safety. According to rescue officials, a...
my40.tv
Wrongful death complaint filed by family of former Buncombe County inmate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a former Buncombe County inmate has filed a wrongful death complaint. Jacob Biddix was hospitalized and died after being in custody in 2020. His sister Devon Biddix claims the Buncombe County Detention Facility was repeatedly warned Biddix needed anti-seizure medication. The complaint...
