A Winston-Salem man was charged with drug and weapons counts after he was found driving a stolen motor vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Brodrick Lamont Speas, 31, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony trafficking opium or heroin by transport, felony trafficking opium or heroin by possession, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $750,000.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO