Burke County, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
CONCORD, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell sheriff: Winston-Salem man arrested driving stolen vehicle; deputies find drugs, weapon

A Winston-Salem man was charged with drug and weapons counts after he was found driving a stolen motor vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Brodrick Lamont Speas, 31, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony trafficking opium or heroin by transport, felony trafficking opium or heroin by possession, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $750,000.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Suspect in alleged kidnapping injured in shootout with state trooper on I-40

A woman, suspected in an armed kidnapping, was shot by a North Carolina Highway Patrol officer on Interstate 40 around 7 a.m. Tuesday, police said. She is listed in stable condition. Highway patrol officers went to the stretch of I-40 between McDowell and Burke counties, near Hickory, after getting reports...
HICKORY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

NC babysitter sent to prison for the fentanyl death of her friend’s 16-month-old son

Sixteen-month-old Kingston Jenkins had eaten some oatmeal and fallen asleep on a bed between his two babysitters when the women decided to watch a morning movie. That’s when Haley Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl from her bra and passed the powerful synthetic opioid to her friend, Daisy Bare. Both women used the drug — with Kingston still napping between them — before they, too, drifted off.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 67-Year-Old Lawndale Woman

LAWNDALE, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a woman that was last seen at an assisted living facility in Cleveland County. Oveta Ann Moses, 67, was reported missing on Wednesday from Openview Retirement Center on Pony Barn Road in Lawndale. She is described as being 5’5, weighs 175 pounds...
LAWNDALE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A good samaritan and a boater helped rescue a driver who drove a car into Lake Norman. Mooresville Fire responded to the scene on Williamson Road Wednesday afternoon and discovered the driver had been pulled out of the water to safety. According to rescue officials, a...
MOORESVILLE, NC

