PHOENIX - A downtown Phoenix motel from the '50s, described as old and run down, is turning into a new technologically advanced destination. The motel, located near Sixth Avenue and Van Buren Street, was originally a Travelodge built in 1959 and is recognized as a historic property. A new, cutting-edge hotel group has come up with a design that preserves the historic building and transforms it into the city's first fully-automated smart hotel.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO