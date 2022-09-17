Read full article on original website
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Aspen University in Phoenix surrenders nursing program license, failing to meet NCLEX first-time pass rate
PHOENIX - Aspen University in Phoenix is surrendering its nursing program license as it cannot meet the minimum required first-time pass rate percentage on the national exam to become a nurse, says a document provided by the Arizona State Board of Nursing. The National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) needs to...
Queen Creek gets ready for Tiki Marketplace
A one-stop shop for anything and everything tiki is set to take place onm Sept. 24 in Queen Creek. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has a preview of the Superstition Village Tiki Marketplace.
Each time a body is found, mixed feelings are brought up for families of missing people
Michelle Bernstein-Schultz went missing from her Paradise Valley apartment a few months ago, and heaviness weighs on her sister and mother, especially every time a body is found and it's not yet identified. The Sept. 17 discovery of 39-year-old Jennifer Beede brought up mixed emotions for Michelle's family.
Cool House: Gorgeous views at Fountain Hills home
Hills, view, and gorgeous sunsets -- you'll find it all at this Fountain Hills home. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez reports.
Downtown Phoenix '50s motel being transformed into a high-tech smart hotel with a 'Miami-style' pool area
PHOENIX - A downtown Phoenix motel from the '50s, described as old and run down, is turning into a new technologically advanced destination. The motel, located near Sixth Avenue and Van Buren Street, was originally a Travelodge built in 1959 and is recognized as a historic property. A new, cutting-edge hotel group has come up with a design that preserves the historic building and transforms it into the city's first fully-automated smart hotel.
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
Fight between a man and his girlfriend ends in him being shot by Mesa Police officers, PD says
There was an apparent domestic dispute between a boyfriend and his girlfriend and officers responded to a “hysterical” 911 call from the woman. Police saw the boyfriend leave the area, and they followed him to Alma School Road and Main Street, near a Circle K.
Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler
Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
Latest on the case for the death of Kiera Bergman
Closing arguments were made on Sept. 19 in the trial of a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after she vanished from her west Phoenix apartment. Now, the jury will deliberate.
Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
Man struck and killed by alleged DUI driver in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A man was killed after being hit by a car in Phoenix on the evening of Monday, Sept. 19. Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who was hit by a car near Camelback Road and 7th Avenue. There, they found a man who had been injured.
Phoenix, Scottsdale first responders rescue animals from house fire, hiking trail
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - First responders in Phoenix and Scottsdale have been busy coming to the aid of animals in need recently. Over in Phoenix, two cats were rescued from a house that caught fire, and in Scottsdale, a dog became overheated while on a hike with his owner. Cats...
Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured. Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road. "At this time, it appears this started as...
Woman accused of hitting her 9-year-old daughter at Litchfield Park restaurant
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - A Valley mother was arrested after police say she repeatedly hit her young adopted daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant. According to court documents, 42-year-old Stephanie Kane was arrested on Sept. 18 after deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an assault at the Tailgaters Bar and Grill, located near Dysart and Camelback Roads.
Phoenix housing market cooloff impacts real estate agents
As the housing market in the Phoenix area cools off, real estate agents are finding more creative ways to get buyers in the door. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Toddler in Buckeye unintentionally hit by family member's truck, police say
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A toddler ran in front of a family member's truck that was driving away and was hurt in Buckeye, police said on Tuesday night. At around 6 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers responded to reports of a three-year-old girl who was hit by a truck near Apache Road and Mobile Lane.
Juvenile seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a juvenile was seriously hurt in a shooting on Monday, Sept. 19 and the suspect has been caught, police confirm. The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and Van Buren Road, says Sgt. Melissa Soliz. Near the scene is a car with bullet holes in it.
Shootout in Phoenix leaves man dead, teenager injured: police
PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and a teenager is hurt following a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim, identified as Michael Medina, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Deputies find over 850K counterfeit fentanyl pills near Phoenix; 2 women indicted
PHOENIX - Two women have been indicted after authorities say they found over 850,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills in a vehicle near Phoenix. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says MCSO deputies arrested 26-year-old Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, on Aug. 24 after counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl were found in duffel bags in a car,
