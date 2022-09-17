ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox10phoenix.com

Downtown Phoenix '50s motel being transformed into a high-tech smart hotel with a 'Miami-style' pool area

PHOENIX - A downtown Phoenix motel from the '50s, described as old and run down, is turning into a new technologically advanced destination. The motel, located near Sixth Avenue and Van Buren Street, was originally a Travelodge built in 1959 and is recognized as a historic property. A new, cutting-edge hotel group has come up with a design that preserves the historic building and transforms it into the city's first fully-automated smart hotel.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler

Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured. Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road. "At this time, it appears this started as...
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman accused of hitting her 9-year-old daughter at Litchfield Park restaurant

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - A Valley mother was arrested after police say she repeatedly hit her young adopted daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant. According to court documents, 42-year-old Stephanie Kane was arrested on Sept. 18 after deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an assault at the Tailgaters Bar and Grill, located near Dysart and Camelback Roads.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Juvenile seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a juvenile was seriously hurt in a shooting on Monday, Sept. 19 and the suspect has been caught, police confirm. The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and Van Buren Road, says Sgt. Melissa Soliz. Near the scene is a car with bullet holes in it.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shootout in Phoenix leaves man dead, teenager injured: police

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and a teenager is hurt following a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim, identified as Michael Medina, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deputies find over 850K counterfeit fentanyl pills near Phoenix; 2 women indicted

PHOENIX - Two women have been indicted after authorities say they found over 850,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills in a vehicle near Phoenix. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says MCSO deputies arrested 26-year-old Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, on Aug. 24 after counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl were found in duffel bags in a car,
PHOENIX, AZ

