Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 22:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves building to 7 to 10 feet on Thursday. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 18:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central La Paz A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central La Paz County through 800 PM MST At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brenda, or 38 miles southeast of Parker, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Vicksburg, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction, Harcuvar and Salome. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 31 and 46. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 53. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 30 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Interior TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Eastern Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 17:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northern Utah. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Box Elder County through 830 PM MDT At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles southwest of Snowville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Snowville and Locomotive Springs. This includes the following highways Interstate 84 between mile markers 1 and 12. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 80 and 90. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Twin Falls, western Jerome and southeastern Gooding Counties through 900 PM MDT At 824 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hollister, or 11 miles southwest of Twin Falls, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Magic Valley Regional Airport around 830 PM MDT. Twin Falls, Filer, Kimberly and Hansen around 840 PM MDT. Eden around 850 PM MDT. Jerome and Minidoka National Monument around 900 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bear River Range, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Idaho. Target Area: Bear River Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Caribou, northeastern Oneida, southeastern Bannock, southeastern Power and northwestern Bear Lake Counties through 845 PM MDT At 808 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Virginia, or 14 miles south of McCammon, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Downey, Arimo, Virginia, Hawkins Reservoir, Niter and Malad Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Elder by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 17:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Box Elder THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BOX ELDER COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northern Utah.
Flood Warning issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:50:00 Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Mayaguez FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros and Mayaguez. * WHEN...Until 500 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations continue. Several roads remain closed or hazardous due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 818 AM AST, River gauges indicate that Rio Guanajibo remains dangerously high and currently at moderate flood stage. Flooding continues due to excessive runoff in the warned area based on reports from local emergency managers and observers. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hormigueros and Monte Grande. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Idaho. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Marsh and Arbon Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caribou, north central Bannock and southeastern Bingham Counties through 900 PM MDT At 828 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Hall Mount Putnam, or near Chesterfield Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chesterfield Reservoir, Fort Hall Mount Putnam and Cutthroat Trout Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Castle Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 22:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Castle Country; Central Mountains; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Canyonlands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Castle Country, Central Mountains, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Shasta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shasta FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 PM PDT this evening for a portion of northern California, including the following county, Shasta. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Flood Watch issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Southern Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 22:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Southern Mountains FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Bryce Canyon Country and Southern Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Ohio by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 22:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall; Ohio THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...OHIO AND MARSHALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A new warning has been issued to the east.
