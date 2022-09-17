Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested after started several fires near Cottonwood
RED BLUFF, Calif. — On Saturday a man was arrested after reportedly causing a fire in the Cottonwood area, and resisting arrest, according to CAL FIRE. That same man is also accused of two other crimes that were committed less than a month ago. On Sept. 17 at around...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police search for 3 theft suspects
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Detectives are searching for three suspects involved in a truck and trailer theft that happened over the weekend. Redding Police say three unknown suspects trespassed onto a fenced commercial yard on Saturday on the 1500 block of Charles Drive and stole a pickup truck attached to a trailer that had a drag racecar inside, as well as several tools.
krcrtv.com
Truck pulling 5th wheel veers off I-5 into embankment in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle off of I-5 around 3:30 this morning in Shasta county just north of the North Street onramp. The driver of the truck pulling a 5th wheel said he was heading from Los Angeles county to Oregon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Turtle Bay and Dutch Bros team up for 'Caffeinate for a Cause 2022'
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Turtle Bay is holding a "Caffeinate For a Cause" fundraising event with Dutch Bros. Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 22. Honorary barista teams will be at all local Dutch Bros. Coffee locations (Anderson, Palo Cedro, and Redding) from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., donating $1 of every drink sold and collecting tips to support Turtle Bay education programs, their animals and exhibitions.
krcrtv.com
Newly released photos show Sherri Papini when first found in 2016; locals react to images
REDDING, Calif. — With Sherri Papini receiving her sentence of 18 months in prison, KRCR asked locals on Wednesday for their reaction to this case finally be closed. More specifically, KRCR shared newly gained photos, showing what Papini looked like when law enforcement first found her on the side of County Road 17 in 2016.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for suspect who stole a vehicle in Shasta Lake City
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a suspect they believe stole a vehicle and stole items from a different vehicle Saturday morning in the City of Shasta Lake. At about 3 a.m., deputies say the man was pictured stealing items from a vehicle on Epping Court...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police Department introduces program to alert authorities of people with disabilities
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department introduced its “Reaching Out Together” program. The program offers cards and stickers that will help law enforcement that they are interacting with people with disabilities. The stickers are designed to be placed near or on the front door of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Matthew Wing Dies in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 32 [Tehama, CA
45-Year-Old Man Fatally Injured in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Mile Marker 8.74. The incident happened on September 16th, at around 7:30 p.m., near mile marker 8.74. According to reports, a westbound Toyota 4-Runner crossed the double yellow lines on State Route 32. The vehicle continued on the eastbound lanes, off to the south shoulder, and into a tree.
KTVU FOX 2
Interrogation of California kidnap hoax suspect released; Sherri Papini breaks down
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff has released video recording of their interrogation of Sherri Pappini of Redding, who was sentenced this week to 18 months in prison for faking her kidnappings so that she could be with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California. In the Aug. 13, 2020, video,...
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: Over 2,000 Glenn County customers without power
ORLAND, Calif. — At least 2,194 customers in Glenn County have lost power as a result of a traffic accident involving a utility pole. According to the PG&E Outage Map, the outage is affecting residents south of Orland, along County Road 99 West, and will be resolved by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Black bear climbs tree in downtown Redding Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. - Crews with the California Fish and Wildlife and Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a black bear climbing up a tree in a front yard near Olive Avenue. Authorities say that the bear may have been chased up the tree by a dog, who sustained minor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Roseburg Products set up relief center in Weed; residents say it's least they could do
WEED, Calif. — It’s been one week since the Mill Fire became fully contained and the focus in Siskiyou County now shifts to relief and rebuilding. Roseburg Forest Products—who are investigating whether a machine of theirs sparked the fire on Sept. 2—have organized a $50 million relief fund to aid in recovery.
krcrtv.com
RBPD seeks public's assistance finding two runaway teens
The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating two runaway teens they say may be together. One of the teens was identified as 15-year-old Cheyann Hogan. According to RBPD, Hogan is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
actionnewsnow.com
Major crash closes southbound lanes north of Weed
SISKIYOU, Calif. - Update as of 5:30 a.m. One southbound lane of Interstate-5 is open after a hard closure due to a major crash just north of Weed, CA, Tuesday morning. Two big rigs and a small car collided just after midnight, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, near Edgewood Road off of I-5 north, according to the California Highway Patrol. Multiple people have been taken to a nearby hospital. Injuries are unknown at this time.
krcrtv.com
Sheriff's office searches for suspects in kidnapping, carjacking, assault in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects related to a kidnapping, carjacking, and assault case on Sunday. The sheriff's office says just after 4 p.m., deputies went to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road, between Corning and Red Bluff and west of Interstate 5, and found someone suffering a stab wound.
shastascout.org
Meet James Crockett for Redding City Council
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
krcrtv.com
Northstate church donates 24 pallets of food to Salvation Army in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A church in the Northstate is helping the Redding Salvation Army fill its pantry with a truckload of food dropped off on Monday. Volunteers were getting the job done with a bucket brigade at the Salvation Army headquarters on Larkspur Lane. Church of Jesus Christ of...
krcrtv.com
'Branch House Riverfront Bistro' officially opens at Turtle Bay
REDDING, Calif. — A brand new restaurant has opened near the Sundial Bridge at Redding's Turtle Bay. The "Branch House Riverfront Bistro" officially opened on Wed., Sept. 21, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. The Redding Chamber of Commerce was also in attendance to celebrate the grand opening.
L.A. Weekly
Dennis Wayne Nickell Dies, Teen Hurt in Motorcycle Crash on North Street [Corning, CA]
71-Year-Old Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident near 1st Street. The incident happened around 11:32 a.m., on the 600 block of North Street near 1st Street on September 17th. Investigators say Nickell was riding a motorcycle east when he struck a pedestrian who entered the road in an unsafe manner. The impact ejected the motorcyclist onto the road where he suffered serious injuries.
Comments / 1