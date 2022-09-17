ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff

REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspect arrested after started several fires near Cottonwood

RED BLUFF, Calif. — On Saturday a man was arrested after reportedly causing a fire in the Cottonwood area, and resisting arrest, according to CAL FIRE. That same man is also accused of two other crimes that were committed less than a month ago. On Sept. 17 at around...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police search for 3 theft suspects

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Detectives are searching for three suspects involved in a truck and trailer theft that happened over the weekend. Redding Police say three unknown suspects trespassed onto a fenced commercial yard on Saturday on the 1500 block of Charles Drive and stole a pickup truck attached to a trailer that had a drag racecar inside, as well as several tools.
REDDING, CA
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
krcrtv.com

Turtle Bay and Dutch Bros team up for 'Caffeinate for a Cause 2022'

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Turtle Bay is holding a "Caffeinate For a Cause" fundraising event with Dutch Bros. Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 22. Honorary barista teams will be at all local Dutch Bros. Coffee locations (Anderson, Palo Cedro, and Redding) from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., donating $1 of every drink sold and collecting tips to support Turtle Bay education programs, their animals and exhibitions.
REDDING, CA
L.A. Weekly

Matthew Wing Dies in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 32 [Tehama, CA

45-Year-Old Man Fatally Injured in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Mile Marker 8.74. The incident happened on September 16th, at around 7:30 p.m., near mile marker 8.74. According to reports, a westbound Toyota 4-Runner crossed the double yellow lines on State Route 32. The vehicle continued on the eastbound lanes, off to the south shoulder, and into a tree.
TEHAMA, CA
krcrtv.com

Outage Alert: Over 2,000 Glenn County customers without power

ORLAND, Calif. — At least 2,194 customers in Glenn County have lost power as a result of a traffic accident involving a utility pole. According to the PG&E Outage Map, the outage is affecting residents south of Orland, along County Road 99 West, and will be resolved by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Black bear climbs tree in downtown Redding Monday morning

REDDING, Calif. - Crews with the California Fish and Wildlife and Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a black bear climbing up a tree in a front yard near Olive Avenue. Authorities say that the bear may have been chased up the tree by a dog, who sustained minor...
REDDING, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krcrtv.com

RBPD seeks public's assistance finding two runaway teens

The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating two runaway teens they say may be together. One of the teens was identified as 15-year-old Cheyann Hogan. According to RBPD, Hogan is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Major crash closes southbound lanes north of Weed

SISKIYOU, Calif. - Update as of 5:30 a.m. One southbound lane of Interstate-5 is open after a hard closure due to a major crash just north of Weed, CA, Tuesday morning. Two big rigs and a small car collided just after midnight, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, near Edgewood Road off of I-5 north, according to the California Highway Patrol. Multiple people have been taken to a nearby hospital. Injuries are unknown at this time.
WEED, CA
krcrtv.com

Sheriff's office searches for suspects in kidnapping, carjacking, assault in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects related to a kidnapping, carjacking, and assault case on Sunday. The sheriff's office says just after 4 p.m., deputies went to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road, between Corning and Red Bluff and west of Interstate 5, and found someone suffering a stab wound.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
shastascout.org

Meet James Crockett for Redding City Council

This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

'Branch House Riverfront Bistro' officially opens at Turtle Bay

REDDING, Calif. — A brand new restaurant has opened near the Sundial Bridge at Redding's Turtle Bay. The "Branch House Riverfront Bistro" officially opened on Wed., Sept. 21, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. The Redding Chamber of Commerce was also in attendance to celebrate the grand opening.
REDDING, CA
L.A. Weekly

Dennis Wayne Nickell Dies, Teen Hurt in Motorcycle Crash on North Street [Corning, CA]

71-Year-Old Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident near 1st Street. The incident happened around 11:32 a.m., on the 600 block of North Street near 1st Street on September 17th. Investigators say Nickell was riding a motorcycle east when he struck a pedestrian who entered the road in an unsafe manner. The impact ejected the motorcyclist onto the road where he suffered serious injuries.
CORNING, CA

